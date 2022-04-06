PepsiCo & WPP call off 30-year partnership

PepsiCo India has called for a fresh pitch for its media and creative accounts

Ending its three-decade-old ties with WPP firms Mindshare and Wunderman Thompson, PepsiCo India has called for a fresh pitch to manage its media and creative accounts.

PepsiCo India’s advertising spend is estimated to be Rs 350 crore.

PepsiCo India confirmed that it has called for the fresh pitch and Wunderman Thompson and Mindshare will not be participating in the process.

“PepsiCo India follows a re-pitching cycle every few years for agencies and partners working on our brand mandates. This year Wunderman Thompson and Mindshare will not be participating in the process. We value our partnership and thank them for what we have achieved together over the years,” a PepsiCo India spokesperson told e4m.

According to a Wunderman Thompson spokesperson, “After a successful partnership of many years , Wunderman Thompson has decided not to participate in the re-pitching process. PepsiCo India has been a valued member of our client community and we are parting ways proud of what has been collectively achieved.”

