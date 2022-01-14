Paul Hirsch named jury president of newly launched Creative B2B Lions

Cannes Lions has announced Paul Hirsch, President, Chief Creative Officer, Doremus, as the inaugural Jury President to lead the newly launched Creative B2B Lions at the 2022 Awards.

Paul Hirsch will lead the jury for the Creative B2B Lions, which celebrate game-changing creativity and effectiveness in work for products and services that are purchased by professionals on behalf of businesses, to recognise creative excellence in the sector.

The Creative B2B Lions were developed with input and research from industry experts, supported by the B2B Institute, a LinkedIn Think Tank and strategic thought partner.

Commenting on the announcement, Paul Hirsch, President, Chief Creative Officer, Doremus, says: “For years, B2B has been an often-overlooked part of the industry landscape. But now, with a dedicated award at Cannes Lions, I’m looking forward to flipping that script and giving the talented people and creative companies that create groundbreaking work their due. As Jury President, my hope is that we can inspire creatives and embolden brands for years to come.”

Philip Thomas, Chairman, LIONS, adds: "The Creative B2B Lions is reminiscent of the launch of our Health & Wellness Lions in 2013. The industry asked us to launch a Lion that will help to raise the creative bar for B2B, just as it did for Healthcare, and we are delighted that Paul, alongside his jurors, will set the new standard for global creativity for B2B brands."

Susie Walker, VP Awards and Insight, comments: “We have seen a rise in creative B2B work winning across the Lions in recent years, including two Grands Prix in 2021, so now feels like the right moment to launch the Creative B2B Lions to benchmark creative excellence in B2B. This award will set a global standard, elevate the discipline and help raise the bar for B2B creative.”

Paul Hirsch is a creative leader focused on designing and shaping the next generation of brands. Paul spent his formative years at Goodby Silverstein & Partners, Leo Burnett, and an agency he co-founded, Division of Labor. At GS&P, he crafted memorable work for Nike and Cracker Jack. At Burnett, he relaunched Chef Boyardee with a film that still circles the internet, and he also co-authored the Amazon charting book “Stop Tweeting Boring Sh*t.”

Currently, as the CCO and President of Doremus, Paul has brought all these previous experiences together to help reshape not only one of advertising’s oldest agencies, but the B2B category as well. Hirsch has won two Lions at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, alongside a host of global accolades throughout his career.

The Cannes Lions Awards, which each year set the global benchmark for creative excellence in branded communications, will open for entries on 20 January. The Lions are judged by over 400 global experts. In 2022, the jurors will complete initial judging remotely before coming together in Cannes, France to discuss and award the Lions in June.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity will take place from 20-24 June, in Cannes, France. The Lions will be judged, announced and honoured throughout the week.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)