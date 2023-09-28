BBDO India works very hard, winning awards, but its growth has been too slow: TzeKiat Tan
During her maiden trip to India, the Asia CEO of BBDO spoke to e4m about her vision for the agency’s India office, and why she wants the accounts to be evaluated among other steps
It was in March 2022 that TzeKiat Tan assumed the role of regional Chair and CEO-Asia at BBDO. Tan had already spent 18 years with BBDO China before the elevation.
“It was the time when China was under strict lockdown and business activities were at minimal. It was a challenging time,” shared Tan, who prefers to be called Tze.
Shanghai based-Tze is on her maiden trip to India this week. She is meeting team members, taking stock of the situation, chalking out new strategies to take the agency ahead and, most importantly, is visiting BBDO India clients personally.
exchange4media caught up with her at the India launch of “BBDO Voices”, the 13th edition of the agency’s survey, which explores the impact of using brand purpose as an approach to brand positioning.
Excerpts:
You have completed more than a year and a half in the current role. This period has been quite challenging for advertising due to the global economic headwinds and the Russia-Ukraine war among other things. How far have you succeeded in achieving your targets in the first year?
When I took over, China was still under lockdown, so it was really bad. All our communications and even the press were being done online. Therefore, at that time, I didn't set any KPI for myself. It was more like: ‘I'm going to listen to you. I'm going to understand what is going on - do what you are doing right now.’
The first six months, I was trying to understand what was going on, and what was missing. And, of course, I only benchmarked it with China because that's where I had been working for the last 18 years.
We started having this KPI set in October-November when I started flying out of China along with 14 days of quarantine. I did that with all offices across Asia. From January onwards, things slowly picked up.
At BBDO, we don't say - you need to do this, you need to do that. For us, the formula is always ‘People+Work = Profit’. What I ask our country offices is: Do you have the right creative leaders? For me, work is not just about winning. Creating work that shapes the market is important. Creating work that touches the heart of the consumers and leads to sales is important. So those are the formulas I have.
We believe that if you have the right people and the right kind of work, you will have the profit coming. Southeast Asia is actually doing so much better. We can see the growth coming, but India is growing slower. Therefore, my mission is not about everybody having to give me a double-digit. Growth depends on your market.
How is your India business doing? What are your main objectives of this visit?
We have all the right people here, but we have had slow growth. We didn't do well at the Cannes Lions Awards. We want to do better next year to contribute to our global ranking because our global business is doing very well. We need to do something. Josy Paul and the rest of the Creative Council knew that. This is a KPI that we set to help. We want to do good work next year, we'll do better work on this.
The BBDO Voices report launch was one of the main objectives. When I took on last year, I felt that this report has been very mature and it has inspired our teams to do good work. We thought, why don't we launch it across Asia. Brand purpose was one of the topics that we picked.
Coming in here is not just about this report, but meeting the team to talk about 2024, meeting the press, meeting some big clients here with whom I haven't had a chance to say hello to.
What was your perception about the India team before coming here? Has it changed now?
Yes, some of it, of course. The truth is, I envied this office a lot. Josy started this office 15 years ago with a small team. I had 60 people in BBDO Shanghai. So, I envy this office as they can do work beyond the norms with a small team. You look at the work that they do. They don’t do normal TVC or campaigns. They are doing work that has a social impact. I envy the team that has been doing the “Share the Load” campaign for P&G for so long.
What I should criticize about this office is that their growth is too small, too-too small. You're going to ask me, oh, how are you going to help them? I need them to pick the right client. I think they have so many clients, but the skill is to be smart.
Some clients will give you fame because they want to do great work but all clients don't want great creative work. My advice to the team is - don't put all your energy into such work. The team needs to have the right formula and grow faster on this. If China can do that, the Indian team can do it too, because we are very similar. Our office is very similar.
Are you suggesting that the team should compromise on creativity to save resources for better growth?
I would say that you need to have the right people working in the right team. You should not spend all your efforts on each and every client. You need different people on different accounts.
Do you think that the team is not able to utilize all its potential? What is your broader brief to the team?
Yeah. There are some clients that do not appreciate you. You might need to evaluate all your accounts. You have clients that really appreciate you and want you to do more. We have to segregate those clients.
My brief is to develop new capabilities. They can start shaping their digital team properly, just like the content team. Digital is from where the growth comes.
We plan to launch a new company in the next six months to enhance the capabilities of technology for the market. The India office just needs to grow faster. The team also needs to promote all its works, not just a few of them.
How important is it for the Asia CEO to meet local clients?
Definitely very important. It was not about signing a contract. As a boss, I need to understand the business as well. I am meeting the clients to understand - Are we doing good work? How can I help you? Do you have any worries about our work? The meetings were to understand the client business. For instance, we met the Reliance team yesterday at their shopping mall.
How does creativity differ from country to country within Asia regions?
I think Thailand’s work is largely around humour. In India, it is always about local culture. You try to be authentic to the Indian audience. China’s work tends to be more digital and innovative, and it looks like all the work that we won recently on Alibaba and things, that is all about innovations. They are very fast in their work. The Philippines work is largely centred around the islands. Thai work is very distinct and humane. Japan’s campaigns are very unique, they have very clear designs.
Fitelo ropes in Bhumi Pednekar for social media campaign
In the campaign, Bhumi shares her fitness journey
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 1:43 PM | 2 min read
Fitelo, a wellness and fitness platform, has launched social media campaign #GetFitWithFitelo featuring actress Bhumi Pednekar.
In the campaign, Bhumi shares her fitness journey and answers questions on fitness.
The strategic association with Pednekar is to highlight the role of lifestyle correction and dietary changes to make fitness fun and natural.
According to Bhumi, body shaming can be used as a weapon for motivation, confidence, and determination toward their goals, and it is important to love and accept one’s body to make the journey easy and enjoyable. Bhumi highlights the need for personalized diet plans to match different body types. She further indicates the need to seek guidance from a nutritionist or dietician for long-term results.
The campaign will run in multiple formats across the brand assets and social media channels.
Bhumi Pednekar said, “Embarking on a fitness journey is not just about shedding pounds; it's a transformative experience that involves embracing a healthier lifestyle. Through the #GetFitWithFitelo campaign, I'm excited to share my own fitness journey and emphasize the importance of balance, self-acceptance, and personalized nutrition plans."
Fitelo Cofounder & CEO, Sahil Bansal said, “We are thrilled to associate with Bhumi Pednekar and motivate people to remain fit and healthy by adopting simple diet plans. At Fitelo, we are driven by an unwavering passion to revolutionize the fitness industry and encourage individuals to achieve their health goals. We do not recommend any fad diets, medicines, or supplements but analyse each customer's unique nutrition and fitness requirements and help them achieve their fitness goals by focusing on habit formation and lifestyle correction.”
Skybags & Disney start a ‘magical voyage’ with Marvel and Wakanda Forever collections
The Marvel Collection are embossed with Marvel and Wakanda graphics
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 12:55 PM | 1 min read
Skybags has started a collaboration with Disney to “transport travellers into the enchanting worlds of Marvel and Wakanda Forever”.
Skybags' partnership with Marvel, celebrated for its iconic superheroes, takes travelers on a thrilling adventure. The Marvel Collection is an ode to courage, heroism, and the joy of exploration. Featuring luggage pieces aesthetically embossed with Marvel and Wakanda graphics, the Marvel Collection caters to every traveller's inner hero.
"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Disney. Disney's ability to create magical moments and stories that resonate with audiences of all ages perfectly aligns with Skybags' mission to enhance travel experiences. Together, we look forward to introducing innovative, captivating, and high-quality products that will elevate the way people travel and express their personal style," said Smita Singla, Brand Head – Skybags.
Will surely drive BJP’s campaign in 2024, if they call me: Piyush Pandey, Ogilvy
Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO of Ogilvy, and Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative and Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India, share their vision for Ogilvy 2024, role of AI in agency’s work, and more
By Kanchan Srivastava | Sep 26, 2023 6:05 PM | 8 min read
The Ogilvy India office in Mumbai was abuzz with enthusiasm on Tuesday as Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO of Ogilvy, and Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative and Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India, took center stage to address the media.
Bulchandani surprised the media and advertising industry by announcing that ad industry’s global stalwart Piyush Pandey will now move into an advisory role and Hephzibah Pathak will replace him as Executive Chairperson of Ogilvy India effective from January 1, 2024.
“As Chief Advisor, Piyush Pandey will work closely with the leadership team to ensure the impact and richness of the Ogilvy legacy transcends all functions and levels of Ogilvy in India. He is on a mission to make certain Ogilvy’s rich creative heritage continues and makes an impact, particularly on the creative product and the digital transformation that has already seamlessly integrated to make Ogilvy India a modern marketing powerhouse,” said Bulchandani, creating a ripple in the industry.
Leadership transition will involve a variety of senior Ogilvy India veterans taking the next steps in their long tenure with the agency. This includes SN Rane, Group Executive Co-Chairman India & COO South Asia, who will work as Business Advisor to Ogilvy Asia Pacific, she informed.
In the wake of the top-level shuffle in the India team, exchange4media sought to understand from Bulchandani and Pandey their vision for Ogilvy 2024, their successes, challenges, and BJP’s campaign for 2024 general elections, an important account which Ogilvy proudly owned in 2014 and 2019 elections.
Excerpts:
Devika, you talked about “Ogilvy 2024” which starts from transition in leadership role in the India team. We are keen to understand your vision for Ogilvy in general and Ogilvy India in particular for 2024?
Bulchandani: It is not a change in our vision. So that's the first thing I want to clarify. Because sometimes when you're talking about leadership change, it comes with a big change in the vision of a company. This is not the case here. Piyush and I have been talking about succession planning for a while. So, the vision for India in 2024 is to continue to build on the strengths that we have today, and also to continue to modernize as the landscape modernizes.
The core of our India operation and the core of Ogilvy is creativity. So, we are not sitting here saying that we want to become a technology company or a performance marketing company. All these things are tools that we have at our disposal so that we create the most compelling ideas that reach an audience for our clients and have an impact on the business. So that is not going to change.
Are there more leadership transitions on the card as you operate in 93 countries?
Bulchandani: Not for the rest of this year. I can't predict what will happen in 2024. For the rest of this year, there’s one or two more but nothing major.
You have completed a year in this role (as Global CEO). This has been a challenging year for the advertising industry. How far have you succeeded in meeting your targets?
Bulchandani: Depends how you define targets. If I have to define what we set out as a target, it was to grow a bit as a commercial enterprise. Growth is just a symbol of the vibrance of a company, which we achieved. So, I feel very good about that. We grew because of the product we have. The product that we have is our creative product.
When it comes to our creative product, we're at the top of our game. So, I feel really good about that. This is not just India, I look at the global scale too, then it's not just again, five markets, if you look at Oglivy’s performance anywhere, it will always be 30 countries that are doing well. I feel good about that.
We do all of this because of the talent that we have. Because we don't have machines. I feel we are in a very enviable position today globally. In India, we have the best talent in the industry. So, I'm sitting here, not with a delusional sense of optimism. It's not just me saying this to make myself feel good, but more clients are talking to us, we're winning big and not just winning small things. We are a big company and we need to be winning the biggest global clients.
Pandey:The reputation that we have doesn’t come by performing well in just one or two countries. When you have 93 countries, you carry a reputation which defines your behaviour, and there is a belief in clients to work with you.
Devika, last time in an interview to e4m, you said that you would like to scale up India’s operations. Have you been successful?
Bulchandani: India is one of our top three growth markets. We have unlimited potential. And remember, we have two operations in India. We have a creative operation, but we also have a very robust tech set-up in Coimbatore and Hyderabad, with over a 1000 people. So, to me, India’s runway is very, very strong and the leadership is very-very strong.
Pandey: We will not let go of any meaningful avenue but we will not participate in any and every avenue the world is participating in.
Bulchandani: We are a brand as well. We have positioning. I always say Zara does cheap fashion, Chanel does high-end; they both have a market. We will not do anything and everything. We have a core and we will build on that core and the adjacencies.
Piyush Pandey as a 'chief advisor' and Piyush Pandey as a 'creative head'-what will be the major difference between the two roles?
Pandey:Not very much, because I’ve never been in a position of authority by definition. I was an advisor to my CCO anyway. I never told others to do the work this way. Now in my new role, I will do the same thing. I will caution them, mentor them and sometimes play along with them when required. So, nothing changes. The changes are for people who define their own ways of working. I have worked with people for many many years. So, I have no worries and they have no worries.
Everyone is talking about Generative AI. What is your take on AI and how do you think it is going to impact the creative industry?
Pandey: There’s one thing called artificial intelligence and another thing called real intelligence. Real intelligence lies with you. Artificial Intelligence needs to be faster, moving ahead into generating things. But it can’t do anything without real intelligence.
How is Ogilvy going to adopt Generative AI?
Bulchandani: Ogilvy is going to adopt every technology and every tool if it is in service of an idea. We are going to make sure that we have the best ideas that move consumers so that our client’s business also moves forward. If that involves AI, we will use AI. If that requires data, we are going to use data. If that requires animation, we will use that.
When the Shah Rukh Khan ad came out, AI was not part of dinner table conversations. There was an idea that a small guy was getting left behind, and to help them, we use the biggest star. Then we came to how to make that big, and that’s where it came in. It didn’t start like-let’s use AI this Diwali.
AI is based on past data. If we only think about AI without the human imagination as being the copilot to any form of technology, it will lead to mediocrity and commoditization because all brands will start looking and feeling the same. And our job at the end of the day is to make brands feel different in the marketplace so there's some distinctiveness.
Piyush, you often say you have two passions-cricket and advertising. Both are interlinked in many ways. Indian media companies have committed Rs 80,000 crore to acquire rights to telecast-stream different forms of cricket in the next five years. It appears that there would be too much cricket and too much advertising in the coming days to recover the media rights cost. How sustainable is this model?
Pandey: I think cricket will go on as India loves it. Advertising is a little suspect because of the kind of advertising they're doing these days with celebrities. In the IPL, there were three celebrities in an ad but if I ask you about the brand, you won’t remember the name. I am seriously concerned about it.
As an advisor, will you still be a driving force behind BJP’s 2024 election campaign?
Pandey (laughs):That BJP has to decide, I can’t decide. If they call me, I will definitely drive their 2024 campaign. I have done the last two elections for them. So, it’s their choice. I can’t go and say I want a hatrick.
(Transcribed by Nilanjana Basu)
MediBuddy urges all to prioritise heart health
The #HeartYourOwnHeart campaign has been released to mark World Heart Day
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 3:33 PM | 2 min read
In celebration of World Heart Day, MediBuddy, a digital healthcare platform, has invites individuals to take a moment to reflect on their heart health and encourages everyone to #HeartYourOwnHeart. MediBuddy motivates people to pause and consider the essential organ that keeps them alive - the heart. This campaign urges individuals to prioritise their heart health and make lifestyle choices that promote a healthier heart.
“With this initiative, MediBuddy aims to spark a heartwarming movement that motivates people to embrace a heart-healthy lifestyle. It's a heartfelt reminder that by nurturing our hearts, we can enhance our well-being and the quality of life for our loved ones. In these challenging times, where health has taken centre stage, MediBuddy's commitment to promoting heart health resonates deeply with its mission to make quality healthcare accessible and convenient for all,” stated a press release.
Speaking on the campaign, Saibal Biswas, Head of Marketing, Partnerships, and PR at MediBuddy said, “Your heart is your most vital organ, and it deserves all the care and attention it can get. The campaign urges people to Eat Heart-Healthy, Get Active, Quit Smoking, Manage Stress, Regular Check-ups. World Heart Day serves as a poignant reminder for all of us to take proactive steps towards a healthier heart. At MediBuddy, we believe that by raising awareness about heart health, we can help people lead healthier and happier lives.”
The video titled "Would You Care Enough To 'Like Your Own Heart'?" is a heartfelt and engaging tribute to World Heart Day. In this video, MediBuddy brings to life the essence of the #HeartYourOwnHeart campaign, which encourages individuals to reflect and reflect on their heart health. It highlights the beauty and resilience of the human heart, reminding viewers of its incredible role in sustaining life. Through captivating visuals and heartfelt storytelling, the video aims to inspire people to join the movement, make informed choices, and prioritize their heart health. Conceptualized and produced by MediBuddy's in-house creative team, the digital ad campaign is live across all social media platforms.
adidas Originals teams up with Ranveer Singh
The global campaign also features Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Run DMC, Pusha T and more
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 2:46 PM | 2 min read
adidas Originals has launched a new campaign with actor Ranveer Singh.
Since it was first introduced to the world over 50 years ago, the Trefoil has lived a thousand lifetimes, trading feet with everyone, from athletes to cultural pioneers. Marking the arrival of a new era for the brand, in 2023, adidas Originals pays homage to those that have continued to transport its iconic signifier – the Trefoil – to the forefront of culture, over and over again, with a new global brand platform: “We Gave the World an Original. You Gave Us a Thousand Back.”
From sport to skate, music, and fashion, Originals have always stood the test of time. Against the backdrop of three timeless ‘characters’ from the storied Three Stripes archive – the Superstar, the Gazelle, and the Samba, each of the three main global campaign films spotlights a different silhouette, as the narratives of the Trefoil’s history are interwoven with the ways in which these iconic styles, born in sport, have been embraced, reinterpreted, and absorbed into culture - time and time again. Featuring partners, collaborators, and friends of the brand that have helped to tell the story of the Trefoil the world over, superstar Ranveer Singh leads the campaign narrative for India alongside global counterparts Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Jenna Ortega, Pusha T to name a few.
The film opens with superstar Ranveer Singh in a reflective mood as he says, “As far back as I remember, I have always wanted to be an actor”. This sets the tone for a heartfelt exploration of his journey of becoming an actor, and how the three stripes have always been a part of this journey. As he recollects nostalgic moments and shares his candid thoughts, he also emphasizes the importance of staying connected to one's roots and never losing sight of where he came from, of always being an original. Through intimate camerawork that focuses on interesting techniques including fluid cinematography, movement and close-up shots, the narrative takes viewers up-close and personal with superstar Ranveer on his journey of truly becoming an Original.
Three Stripes. Three signature icons. Three films. A thousand Originals.
PepsiCo India expands Sizzlin' Hot platform with new TVC
The TVC portrays reactions that unfold when people snack on to the Sizzlin' Hot range
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 2:38 PM | 2 min read
PepsiCo India has introduced a new TVC to celebrate the expansion of its Sizzlin' Hot platform. This fiery TVC features the complete Sizzlin’ Hot range, including Lay's, Kurkure, and Doritos, while highlighting the irresistible heat-packed experience each product offers.
The TVC portrays a spectrum of reactions that unfold when people snack onto the irresistible Sizzlin' Hot range. Set against a backdrop of diverse scenes, including cozy living rooms, bustling offices, and vibrant public spaces, each moment captures their unfiltered, spontaneous responses to the fiery spiciness. From frantically searching for something cool to shedding tears and energetically sprinting in search of relief, this engaging sequence of genuine and humorous reactions serves as a mirror, reflecting the surprise that awaits anyone who takes their first bite of Sizzlin' Hot.
Commenting on the Sizzlin’ Hot range expansion and launch of the TVC, Anshul Khanna, Vice President and Foods Category Head of India and South Asia, PepsiCo said, "Last year, we introduced one of our most successful global platforms, Sizzlin’ Hot in India and have witnessed an overwhelming response. As we approach the festive season, we're thrilled to announce the expansion of the platform with localised flavours for the unique Indian spice palate across our beloved brands, including Lay’s Maxx, Kurkure, and Doritos Dinamita. The launch will be accompanied by a comprehensive 360-degree marketing campaign that is sure to get people to intrigued about the fiery range. We hope that consumers love this new range and continue to spice up their snacking occasions."
“The Sizzlin’ Hot flavour is available in 3 formats – Kurkure, Lays and Doritos. No matter which one you pick up, the fiery taste is likely to make you react in unexpected ways. From fiery exclamations to bizarre sounds, the execution of the TVC brings together a gamut of expressions in a way that you can’t help but watch it again. Pretty much like the product, that you can’t help but eat another”, added Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director, Leo Burnett India.
The TVC will be supported by a 360-degree surround campaign.
SRK & Rashmika Mandanna add flavours to Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens campaign
The campaign consists of five films
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 2:29 PM | 1 min read
Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens has unveiled a collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.
The five-film campaign explores the rich legacy of Bhujia.
Speaking about this collaboration, Manish Agarwal, Managing Director of Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled to have partnered with two of the most iconic figures in the Indian film industry, Shah Rukh Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. This collaboration not only showcases our commitment to providing authentic Indian flavours to the world but also celebrates our rich heritage and the love our customers have shown us over the years. We believe these films will resonate with people across the globe and inspire them to savour the taste of India."
Elaborating on the creative journey, Smriti Sharma Bhaskar, Chief Creative Officer at Collective Creative Labs, remarked, "This campaign transcends the mere promotion of products; it is an endeavor to evoke emotions, stir nostalgia, and forge a lasting connection between Prabhuji and our audience. It pays homage to India's rich heritage and flavors, pays tribute to those daily moments when we relish these delicacies, and celebrates the harmonious coexistence of tradition and modernity. The presence of Shah Rukh and Rashmika has added an extraordinary charm to this endeavor."
