On Rakhi, Cadbury Celebrations appreciates the deep connection that siblings share
Building on the theme of generosity and appreciation, the multichannel campaign encourages brothers to showcase their love for their sisters in unique, heartwarming ways
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
McCann Worldgroup unveils maiden campaign for 'new' Air India
The film titled ‘Talisman’ was created to launch the new brand identity of Air India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 12:18 PM | 1 min read
McCann Worldgroup, awarded the Creative Communication Mandate for Air India, recently unveiled its maiden creative for the brand.
The film titled ‘Talisman’ was created to launch the new brand identity of Air India.
The iconic jharoka that was a part of Air India aircraft windows, has been reimagined as a golden talisman symbolizing a ‘Window of Possibilities’. And the story is based on a little girl’s discovery of this magical talisman that acts as a portal to the future – showing boundless possibilities. Blending emotion, innocence and magical realism, the film beautifully showcases the new identity for Air India while addressing an international audience.
Commenting on the film Prasoon Joshi – Chief Creative Officer McCann Worldgroup India said “This film will always stay close to my heart as a creative person. This was unique challenge for story telling -where I strongly felt that we must have a human connect rather than just revealing the brand identity.
The team at McCann and Air India have along with the director Arun Gopalan have worked passionately for the same. Drawing one into an innocent charming world of imagery. It gently brings alive the concept of windows of opportunities. I am sure the communication will resonate.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Saffola’s latest campaign 40 Under 40 inspires India to ‘eat better and live healthier’
The brand has joined hands with 40 young achievers under 40 to embark on the ‘Eat Right for Healthier Living’ journey over 8 weeks
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 12:02 PM | 3 min read
Saffola has launched the Saffola 40 Under 40 campaign. This movement is aimed at inspiring young Indians to prioritise their health. The movement commences with 40 young achievers from varied fields, all of whom are under 40 years of age, taking part in the journey of health by adopting Roz Ka Healthy Step and inspiring India to eat better and live healthier.
The 360-degree campaign encompasses TV, Print, OOH and Digital platforms to bring widespread awareness about celebrating success in health, as one would with the 40 under 40 milestone in a career.
The movement has been designed to continue to remind young and mid-career individuals to take note of their health, even as several other priorities of life such as jobs, careers, children, ageing parents, etc. demand their time. This lack of focus on health has led to a significant rise in lifestyle diseases like obesity, heart disease, and diabetes impacting young Indians. Conditions and health issues that were once commonly associated with individuals in their 60s are now affecting Indians much earlier, at the age of 40 and under.
Speaking about the campaign, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico said, “There is an increasing trend of young Indians falling prey to lifestyle diseases. In a young country like India, this trend is deeply concerning. Saffola has always focussed on a healthy lifestyle and as a thought leader in that space we believe it is our responsibility to encourage young India to eat better and live healthier. Through the 40 under 40 campaign, Saffola is attempting to bring about a sustainable habit change which can better our consumers life. We believe in today's hectic day and age, earning the consumers’ attention requires sustained effort and engagement which we will attempt to build using a multi-touch point model to bring the campaign alive.
The Saffola 40 under 40 campaign is spearheading the cause of inspiring India to take health seriously by participating on a health journey with 40 young achievers under 40 years, who will take India on a journey towards better health by adopting Roz Ka Healthy Step.”
Additionally, Jolene Fernandes Solanki, Chief Operating Officer, Madison Media said, "Taking a note of the rising incidences of lifestyle diseases amongst young people; together with Saffola, we at Madison Media take pride in creating this health journey with 40 young achievers and their followers across India. Saffola has always been at the forefront of promoting a healthy lifestyle, and through this campaign it attempts to make a change and bring forth the focus on healthier living. Backed by months of conceptualising and strategic excellence, along with all the stakeholders we look forward to driving and promoting the health journey for the upcoming days.”
Ram Jayaraman, Chief Creative Officer (CCO), Mullen Lintas said, “While the world (rightly) celebrates professional young achievers, we wanted to encourage all Indians to think deeply about another kind of achievement: good health. Saffola ’40 under 40’ Roz ka Healthy Step is a social-first, interactive campaign that recruits 40 influencers under the age of 40 as real, fallible brand ambassadors, to inspire the rest of us towards taking that decisive first (and second, and third) step towards mindfully healthy living.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Amer Jaleel and Virat Tandon launch creative-marketing agency 'Curativity'
The duo made the announcement on Independence Day week
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 7:11 PM | 1 min read
Amer Jaleel, former Group CCO and Chairman of MullenLowe Lintas Group, and Virat Tandon, former Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas, have come together to launch a creative-marketing agency 'Curativity' on Independence Day week. The duo announced the same with their LinkedIn post, ' Happy Independent Day'.
Jaleel wrote a heartfelt post:
Tandon, meanwhile, wrote:
Jaleel and Tandon bid adieu to MullenLowe Lintas in March this year.
Interestingly, a few days back, e4m wrote about this trend of senior professionals in the ad industry going independent for creative freedom, among other things.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Beyond Advertising: How brands can use soft power to make a difference
Guest Column: Krishna Iyer, Director – Marketing at MullenLowe Lintas Group, writes on why a strong brand reputation is a valuable asset for a company
By Krishna Iyer | Aug 16, 2023 11:50 AM | 5 min read
Soft power, the ability to influence others through attraction rather than coercion, has become an increasingly valuable tool in shaping global attitudes and behaviors. While traditionally associated with governments and political leaders, soft power is now being wielded by brands to promote positive change in the world. A strong brand reputation can be a valuable asset for any company, and it can act as a moat that protects the brand from competition.
One of the most powerful tools brands must exercise their soft power is through social media. Brands can use social media platforms to create and share content that resonates with their audience. They can engage with their followers, respond to their queries and concerns, and establish a relationship with them.
For example, Coca-Cola has been using social media to build its soft power. The company uses social media to share positive messages and create an emotional connection with its audience. Coca-Cola's Share a Coke campaign, which personalized Coke bottles with people's names, was a notable example of this. By creating a personal bond with their customers, Coca-Cola can increase brand loyalty and exercise its soft power.
Another way brands can exercise their soft power is by promoting social and environmental causes. Many consumers today are looking for brands that align with their values and beliefs. By supporting social and environmental causes, brands can establish themselves as responsible and trustworthy, thus increasing their soft power.
For instance, Patagonia, an outdoor clothing, and gear brand, has been using its soft power to influence people and communities to act on environmental issues. Through its campaigns and initiatives, Patagonia has been promoting sustainability and environmental conservation. The company's "Don't Buy This Jacket" campaign, which urged customers to think before buying and consider the environmental impact of their purchases, was a notable example of this. By promoting environmental responsibility, Patagonia has been able to build a loyal customer base and exercise its soft power.
Closer to home too, there are several brands that have been effectively using their soft power to influence people and communities.
We all know that the Tata Group operates in several industries, often referred to as the salt to steel conglomerate. The Group has been effectively using its soft power promoting various causes from social to environmental. Over 60% of its profit is distributed by its holding and charitable arm Tata Trusts. It has been involved in several initiatives aimed at improving healthcare, education, and rural livelihoods. Tata Group's social responsibility initiatives have helped it establish itself as a responsible and trustworthy brand, thus increasing its soft power.
IPL (Indian Premier League) - the professional Twenty20 cricket league has been a heady cocktail of Sports, Bollywood, Entertainment and more. While world sees it that way, it has managed to exert its soft power to promote cricket and Indian culture. IPL has not only been successful in promoting cricket as a sport but has been instrumental in creating a fan culture around cricket. The league has also been promoting Indian culture by featuring Indian music, dance, and fashion during its matches. IPL's soft power has helped it establish itself as a global brand.
While soft power can be a powerful tool for brands, there are also some potential negatives that come with its use. Here are a few examples:
Co-opting Social and Environmental Causes: Brands may use soft power for marketing purposes by promoting social and environmental causes, but not actually committing to making a difference. This can harm the brand's reputation. An example is Pepsi's 2017 ad featuring Kendall Jenner, which was criticized for co-opting the Black Lives Matter movement.
Undermining Local Culture: Brands may sometimes use their soft power to promote global or Western culture, which can undermine local culture and values. For example, in 2018, H&M faced backlash for releasing an ad featuring a black child wearing a hoodie with the text "coolest monkey in the jungle", which was seen as racist and insensitive towards the black community.
Polarizing Audiences: Soft power can sometimes be used in a way that polarizes audiences and creates controversy. For example, Nike's "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything." campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick in 2018 was seen as controversial and polarizing by some, resulting in boycotts and negative reactions from some consumers.
Overreliance on social media: Brands that rely too heavily on social media for their soft power campaigns may be vulnerable to negative reactions from consumers. Social media campaigns can quickly backfire if they are seen as insensitive or out of touch. For example, in 2020, KFC faced backlash for releasing an ad encouraging customers to "finger lickin' good" during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was seen as tone-deaf and insensitive.
While soft power can be a powerful tool for brands, it is important for brands to use it responsibly and with care. It is crucial for them to recognize the power they hold and use it for the greater good. Soft power may be an intangible concept, but its impact can be felt worldwide, making it an essential tool for brands to shape global attitudes and behaviors towards a better tomorrow.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
What will adland do with complete creative freedom?
Creative greats share their ideas for Independence Day if they were given no briefs, no rules and absolute liberty
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 16, 2023 8:57 AM | 3 min read
This Independence Day… is the refrain with which most campaigns dedicated towards India’s independence begin. While the messages that these ads carry have been widely appreciated, there is also the sense of the campaigns being repetitive and low on innovation.
So, this year we reached out to our creative greats to know how would they craft their I-Day campaigns if there were no briefs, no rules and absolute liberty.
This is what four of our admen shared:
Prasoon Joshi, Chairman McCann WorldGroup Asia and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup India
I have written songs like ‘Rang De Basanti’ and ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Bharat Yeh Rehna Chahiye’. All of them portrayed my love for the country.
But if I have to write a song today, it will be full of hope. It won’t be about critiquing the country, but about filling everyone with a sense of hope. It will drive home the idea that ‘India can make it’ and rekindle the faith in all of us.
If you remember, in Taare Zameen Par, there was an example given about Solomon Islands where if people have to cut a tree, they don’t cut it but curse it. And with the curses, the tree falls. The opposite is also true, if you encourage, inspire, and reassure each other that we as a nation can really do well, the nation will do well.
So, it is a time for positively inspiring the nation and if I were to create something today it would be around positively inspiring the nation.
Hemant Shringy, CCO, BBDO India
In response to our challenge, Shringy penned down a poem on an issue that he said has been affecting the country for long. He talks about achieving “actual freedom” when women will no longer be harassed, thanks to “better parenting, better learning and better punishing”.
Azazul Haque, CCO, Media.Monks India
Well if there was no brand and no brief for an Independence Day campaign, then I would have chosen a subject that is most relevant in today's context and best portrays what Independence truly means.
Also, I wouldn't have chosen a message that paints our nation in a bad way or picked a topic that showcases what's wrong with us. I would have chosen a subject that celebrates Independence. Vividness is India's most unique characteristic and I would have loved to do a campaign that celebrates that. Like a campaign that showcases the various dialects of India, we have the freedom to speak our own language. Imagine a campaign that celebrates 700 plus dialects of India. And using Machine Learning AI would have made it possible for any Indian to talk any language. Imagine a Kashmiri talking in Tamil or a Keralite talking in Gujarati.
Ideally, on occasions like these, we must use AI-based tech to make the campaigns more interactive so every Indian can literally participate and feel a part of the Independence Day celebration.
Mukund Olety, Group CCO, VMLY&R India
I would do product innovation. I would make one of the most popular conspiracy theories in WhatsApp come to life - inserting a chip in currency notes to eradicate corruption. Great idea from the WhatsApp Bureau of India.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Emoji avatars amp up Pizza Hut’s ‘Pizzas for every mood’ campaign
Pizza Hut’s new film, conceptualized and shot by Creativeland Asia, is part of Pizza Hut’s 360-degree marketing campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 6:01 PM | 2 min read
Pizza Hut has launched its new film for its new brand campaign. Featuring two emoji avatars, the film personifies varying moods of people in their daily life situations and elucidates how Pizza Hut’s exotic range of 10 new pizzas offers them ample variety to match their every possible mood.
The film opens with a heart-eyed emoji avatar Seema, who is elated at her first anniversary and selects Mazedar Makhni Paneer pizza to celebrate the occasion. On the other hand, her partner Sameer, represented by crossed-out eyes emoji avatar is overwhelmed and chooses Dhabe Da Keema to cheer himself up. The film seamlessly highlights the campaign message – ‘Pizzas for every mood’ in a colloquial language, celebrating the beauty of diverse emotions and the joy of togetherness, all wrapped in the delight of 10 new pizza flavors to match every mood. The use of emoji avatars instead of human figures in the film makes the campaign truly refreshing, resonating with the emotions of the tech-savvy millennial and Gen Z audience.
The new flavours like Makhni Paneer, Dhabe Da Keema, Cheezy Mushroom Magic, Mexican Fiesta, Awesome American Cheesy, and Nawabi Murg Makhni, among others give abundant options to people to satisfy their food cravings triggered by their varied moods. The brand has also rolled out its value offer, wherein pizza lovers can relish 2 personal pizzas starting at Rs. 299, with 2 free Pepsi glasses at all 800+ Pizza Hut restaurants.
Aanandita Datta, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India said, “We understand the role of emotions in determining our food choices. This inspired us to introduce emoji avatars to further strengthen our bond with the audience. Pizza Hut acknowledges customer’s fluctuating moods and greets them with ample options to satisfy their cravings. Emojis have become a universal language today and our emoji avatars stand out to bring our customers together under one roof, making them experience best-tasting pizzas enveloped in our warm service. Our deal, offering 2 personal pizzas starting at Rs. 299, with 2 free Pepsi glasses further ensures value while offering variety to customers.”
Pizza Hut’s new film, conceptualized and shot by Creativeland Asia Pvt. Ltd, is part of Pizza Hut’s massive 360-degree marketing campaign which is being rolled out across television, digital social media platforms, involving PR and influencer outreach, OOH and in-store branding to connect with consumers at every touchpoint. The film is being promoted across TV, OTT platforms, as well as key new-age social media platforms and apps such as Glance, Saavan, Spotify, Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Snapchat, Amazon, PhonePe, Uber and others.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Himalaya BabyCare’s campaign encourages greener & healthier India this I-Day
The DVC is titled 'Procession'
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 5:38 PM | 2 min read
Himalaya BabyCare has launched a Digital Video Commercial (DVC) titled 'Procession' as a tribute to India's Independence Day. This poignant DVC captures the essence of freedom, unity, and the importance of a clean environment.
Set against a backdrop of soul-stirring music, 'Procession' opens with a captivating scene of a procession featuring young children dressed in traditional Indian attire – a heartfelt nod to the country's rich heritage. As the procession winds its way through a picturesque landscape, the children's voices rise in harmony, singing lyrics that celebrate the spirit of progress and determination.
The heartwarming visual narrative unfolds as the children enthusiastically pick up litter from a coastal beach – a compelling metaphor for their commitment to preserving the beauty of their nation and promoting a cleaner, healthier environment. The DVC beautifully captures the moment when these young heroes, inspired by the past and driven by hope for the future, come together to clean their surroundings and contribute to a better world.
"Every child and family deserve a future filled with health, happiness, and pride in their nation. Through this DVC, we encourage everyone to join us in supporting the 'Swachh Bharat' movement and take steps towards a more sustainable and prosperous India. This Independence Day, let us rise together to pave the way for a cleaner, healthier, and better tomorrow. Our unity is our strength, and our commitment to preserving our nation's natural beauty and resources will be the legacy we leave for generations to come," commented hakravarthi N V, Director – BabyCare, Himalaya Wellness Company.
Himalaya BabyCare's commitment to the well-being of children and families is reflected in their range of products that are free from harmful chemicals, parabens, mineral oil, SLS, SLES, and synthetic colours. Recommended by doctors and trusted by parents across the country, Himalaya BabyCare continues to be the No. 1 choice for safe and gentle baby care.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube