On Diwali, Ambuja Cement urges all to brighten up the surroundings and not just our homes

Diwali is a festival of new beginnings, with cleanliness as an important aspect in bringing peace and prosperity to everyone’s home. On this occasion, Ambuja Cement through its film titled ‘The strength it takes to spread joy to the world‘, encourages everyone to begin caring for and cleaning not just their homes but also its surroundings.

During Diwali, people typically prepare for the auspicious festival by cleaning and brightening their homes without much attention given to the neighboring surroundings. What belongs to everyone often becomes the responsibility of no one.

Ambuja Cement’s new film urges to take on shared responsibility for shared spaces. The story revolves around a child who wants to clean up a community area, but he must overcome the force of old habits, which he does through grit and determination.

The child helps to shine the light on apathy and to make it a brighter world. Keeping our environment neat and clean is our responsibility and not someone else’s. This message has been communicated by the film as well that people need to start caring not just for their home but, also their world.

“Ambuja Cement takes pride in its brand philosophy of ‘Giant Strength’ and creating a positive impact on the audience through advertising. Through this film, the company encourages people to strengthen their resolve to treat their surroundings in the same way they treat their homes, with care and respect,” the copay said.

The film was released on Diwali.

