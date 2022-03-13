Ogilvy’s campaign for Project Nanhi Kali tells the story of two Lajjos

Project Nanhi Kali is a pan-India programme, which empowers underprivileged girls with access to quality education. The project is jointly managed by two reputed organizations, the K.C. Mahindra Education Trust and Naandi Foundation. Designed to support girls from underprivileged families to complete 10 years of schooling, the project has transformed the lives of over 500,000 girls across 14 states in India.

Nanhi Kali believes that education is more than just the academic curriculum taught at school. Through their holistic development intervention, Nanhi Kali sets the pathway for girls to grow into independent young women who have the ability to re-write their destinies. In a patriarchal society, where girls are discriminated against, it is refreshing that at Nanhi Kali, girls learn that they matter.

The new Nanhi Kali film evokes some powerful emotions, as we see a little girl’s plight through the perspective of a village buffalo. The message is conveyed through this hard-hitting and emotional story.

Sheetal Mehta, Trustee and Executive Director, K.C. Mahindra Education Trust, commented, “At Nanhi Kali, we believe that every girl should be in school. An educated girl lays the foundation of success not only for herself, but also for her family, her community, and the nation. Nanhi Kali has empowered over 500,000 girls in India with access to quality education. It is not just about the joy of learning, but more importantly, instilling a sense of self-esteem and confidence in the girls.”

Asha Kharga, Chief Customer & Brand Officer, Mahindra Group, stated, “The core purpose of the Mahindra brand is to drive positive change to empower communities, so that they Rise. Nanhi Kali’s impact is proof of our purpose in action. It makes Rise come alive. And hence, it was time to own our story.”

Speaking about the film, Kainaz Karmakar & Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India, said, “Even today, there are corners of India where the girl is deprived of education. As a result, her confidence and her self-worth takes a huge beating. Nanhi kali believes that education is not just a human right. It is a way for so many girls to feel human. The story, told through the eyes of a noble animal ‘Lajjo’ does just that. We want to make a special mention of our film director, Afshan Hussain, for telling the story so beautifully. And of Ms Ila Arun, for lending the perfect emotion to the ‘voice of Lajjo’.”

