Nutralite launches new film for its DoodhShakti Probiotic Butter Spread

In today’s world, immunity has become a part of our everyday vocabulary. Consumers seek to become fitter and are investing in many small lifestyle changes plus food choices that allow the entire family to become healthier. One such principle ingredient is butter – which is used almost daily and has its usage across diverse food preparations. Because of its deep understanding of consumers, Zydus Wellness has recognized this trend early on and launched a probiotic butter spread which not only has a yummy taste because of creamy milk but also supports immunity because of probiotics. The film created and developed by Wunderman Thompson, India, highlights the dual benefits of taste and immunity-boosting properties.

Sharing his views on the new launch, Tarun Arora, CEO Zydus Wellness, opined, “Nutralite has always enjoyed the strong trust and equity as a table spread. With heightened consumer need for immunity boosting products, we managed to fast track this new offering because of strong R&D support. Nutralite DoodhShakti Probiotic Butter Spread is made with creamy milk that kids and family will love to eat, while homemakers will be happy because it will also take care of their immunity. The new communication is aimed at highlighting this message and strengthening consumer engagement.”

Priya Pardiwalla & Steve Mathias, VPs & ECDs, Wunderman Thompson, India, added, “Butter has always been a constant member of almost every Indian family. It’s a symbol of our love and affection. But in addition to adding taste, if butter pleasantly surprises users by supporting immunity too, then you just can’t say NO to it. The film centres around ‘Professor Chintu’ who feels this new butter deserves to be part of not just breakfast but every single meal!”

