Now is the time to live your dreams, conveys Lodha Luxury in its latest campaign

Realty brand Lodha Luxury has launched a campaign #WhatAreYouWaitingFor.

Released across digital and outdoor media channels, the campaign calls on viewers to live their dream, urging them that “now” is the best time to act on them so you can treasure them for a lifetime.

“Perfectly encapsulated with the tagline ‘Life is passing by, what are you waiting for?” the campaign pulls at the heartstrings of the viewer. It is in the differentiated, fleeting memorable moments of life, where dreams are built, and what better time than now to turn them into reality,” the brand said in a statement.

“Set in the indulgent and elegant spaces that Lodha Luxury provides, from the sprawling townhouses at Lodha Maison to the breath-taking sea views from Lodha Seamont, the brand film captures real and candid moments of joy, laughter, and indulgence through the lens of true connoisseurs of luxury. Whether it is basking in the alluring vibe that only nature can provide, to savouring every moment with your children. From rewarding yourself after a hard-working week or rekindling your childhood passions, the campaign depicts how now is the perfect time to fulfil your dreams, making the most of these simple and unassuming pleasures of life. As captured delightfully through a verse in the film, throughout life there are magical, beautiful moments-too good to be true, but what are they if they don’t stay with you?,” stated the company.

Mansi Saxena, Head of Marketing at Lodha Luxury, says, “All of us tend to wait for some milestones to make our dreams a reality. This campaign is driven by the insight that the time is now, to live your best life. A home is a place where life unfolds, and a Lodha Luxury home is where one can live life to the fullest. The campaign captures several beautiful moments unfolding at Lodha Luxury’s many spaces, aptly signifying the very essence of an enriching life. With this very thought, we conceptualised the campaign urge the viewerto be a part of the beautiful, indulgent experiences that Lodha Luxury has to offer, without further ado”.

“The campaign reflects the celebration of life, told through the filter of Lodha Luxury. An ethereal being, the mystical spirit of Lodha Luxury ushers individuals into the enchanting world, gliding effortlessly from one space to the next. Differentiated and memorable, inviting and alluring, further embodying the spirit of the brand, the campaign inevitably leaves the viewer thinking - there’s a whole world waiting and more, what am I waiting for?”, Saxena adds.

The campaign has been conceptualised in partnership with ANC. Radha Ghai, Senior Partner/Creative Director, ANC says, “The film showcases a rare, mystical world, with moments of life being played at the exceptional spaces that Lodha Luxury has to offer. The film celebrates this extraordinary life, depicted beautifully through the spirit of Lodha Luxury, an ethereal being who ushers the viewer into this delightful, captivating world. The film is shot in a very fluid, organic way where the spirit of Lodha Luxury interacts with the unique spaces and blends beautifully with the universal moments of joy, laughter, solitude and indulgence.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)