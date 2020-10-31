Nivea’s ad with Taapsee Pannu urges consumers to not ‘face wash’ but instead ‘milk wash’

Conceptualized by FCB, the 360-degree campaign will be launched on Digital and will further be amplified through various other mediums of the media

Skincare brand Nivea has launched its latest campaign for its Milk Delights Face Wash with actress Taapsee Pannu encouraging consumers to not just “face wash” but instead “milk wash” for a natural, healthy glow.

The digital film showcases the importance of milk as an ingredient that is more beneficial than a regular facewash in a fun tête-à-tête between two friends who love hanging out together.

Speaking about the company’s latest campaign, Sachin Killawala, Marketing Director, Nivea India said, “Nivea strives to establish the promise of care in every product that we introduce and strengthen that message in every campaign. The new campaign for NIVEA Milk Delights aims to showcase milk as a gentle cleanser that takes care of the skin in the best way possible. Friends are one of the biggest influencers in our lives while choosing personal care products and this campaign brings that alive in a playful manner. Through this communication, both visually and verbally, we wanted to showcase how Milk Delights facewash brings together the goodness of milk & home remedies for a natural, healthy glow.”

Conceptualized by FCB, the narrative of the fun and educative film showcases two friends in which one of them notices Taapsee’s healthy glowing skin throughout the day and wants to know her secret behind it. No matter where they are (in a taxi) or what they’re doing (playing badminton or doing bharatnatyam) her friend gets very curious about the forever glow and tries to coax the answer out of Taapsee. Finally Taapsee lets her know that it’s not a facewash but a milkwash that she uses, leaving her friend’s jaw dropped in shock.

Rakesh Menon, Executive Creative Director - Mumbai, FCB Interface said, “Most facewashes cleanse well but take moisture away from the skin, leaving it feeling dry. But Nivea Milk Delights adds nourishment and moisture to the skin, thanks to the milk. Through this campaign, we simply wanted to urge people to upgrade to this ‘Milkwash’ that is so much better for their face.”

