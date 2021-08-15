Nilon’s #SwaadKiAazadi campaign expresses solidarity to street food vendors

The pandemic probably has changed the definition of freedom or made us realize the importance of freedom like never before. The last two years had an impact on every human being, business, both small and big alike.

Nilon’s new campaign for Independence Day #SwaadKiAazadi, salutes the resilient spirit of India's street food vendors. It reflects on an aspect of freedom that we never thought of missing anytime. The film is a nostalgia trip down a not-so-distant memory lane touching upon how street food has been an inseparable part of our lives. Be it in college, office, or even at home. It spares a thought towards the plight of the street food vendors and appreciates their resilience in these tough times and urges food lovers to make a promise to them, that we’ll be back sooner or later.

Speaking about the campaign Dipak Sanghavi, Managing Director and CEO, Nilon’s said, “ It has been a challenging time for all of us. The pandemic made us realize the true essence of what freedom means to all of us; the freedom of going out with family and friends, savoring our favorite street food, celebrating various occasions all of which were suddenly put under restriction. Through this campaign, we wanted to express our solidarity to all our favorite street food vendors for showing grit and patience to sail through these hard times and at the same time communicate a sense of assurance or hope that things are looking brighter and we all will be back to our favorite spots to celebrate our #SwaadKiAazadi.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)