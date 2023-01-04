Netizens lap up Blinkit & Zomato collab

A recent collaboration of Blinkit and Zomato is winning hearts on the internet. The grocery delivery platform and its parent company have used the iconic film dialogue "Maa tujhe salaam" on billboards, albeit with a twist.
Some of the others slogans on Blinkit's billboard say: “Doodh mangoge, doodh denge (Ask for milk and we will deliver it).” The Zomato's red billboard reads: "Kheer mangoge, kheer denge (Ask for kheer and we will deliver it).”
Netflix has also joined the banter with "Friday mangoge, Wednesday denge" ( Ask for Friday and we will deliver Wednesday.")
New year, new billboard ? pic.twitter.com/1I29itCz4a— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) January 4, 2023
These creative billboards have been trending on Twitter. People have been creating funny threads on the social media platform with similar messages.
This trend started after Zomato shared the ad collaboration with Blinkit on Instagram.
Zomato acquired Blinkit (formerly Grofers) in June 2022 in an all-stock deal of Rs 4,447 crore.
The collaboration of the Blinkit and Zomato Billboards can be seen in Gurgaon.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
New campaign unveils Huggies’ fresh look
The film has been created by Ogilvy India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 2:50 PM | 2 min read
Kimberly Clark has given a new identity for its brand Huggies with the relaunch of Huggies Complete Comfort® in India. To mark the relaunch, Huggies has rolled out its new campaign, ‘We got you, baby’ that promises to make the world a more comfortable place for babies. Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, the endearing launch film uses the baby’s voice as a creative device to highlight their discomforts with diapers.
Saakshi Verma Menon, Marketing Director, Kimberly – Clark India on the relaunch said, “Huggies as a brand has always strived to go the extra mile to make the world a more comfortable place for babies. Through extensive consumer research, we realized that babies need complete comfort with multiple benefits in one product. We are proud to introduce the new ‘Huggies Complete Comfort®’ to our Indian consumers to help babies and their parents navigate the unknowns of babyhood. Our research showed that 9 out of 10 moms feel that Huggies is more comfortable than their regular diaper which reinforces the trust that consumers have on this iconic brand.”
On the campaign, she added, “We are launching a digital first campaign across platforms where mums today are spending most of their time. The content is hyper personalized and contextualized to specific consumer cohorts for heightened relevance and engagement. Also, as a challenger brand in India it is imperative for us to break clutter and stand out as a preferred brand. Our creative partners at Ogilvy have cracked an enjoyable and distinctive way of landing the key message which is sure to cement our position in the hearts of our consumers.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
PNB Housing Finance celebrates the pride of house ownership in New Year ad
The new campaign #HappyNewHome has been rolled out in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 12:26 PM | 2 min read
Every New Year brings with it a sense of a fresh start and fortunate beginnings that fill one with hope and confidence. The New Year is an auspicious moment to mark the beginning of a new chapter. But what if the new chapter takes the form of a new home?
PNB Housing Finance aptly captures this sentiment in its New Year campaign. As part of its New Year promotion, PNB Housing Finance has rolled out a short film that appeals to people instinctively while conveying a light-hearted message of enjoying the ‘New Year party at your new home’.
As the friendly banter between neighbours grows, ‘Mr Verma’ – a neighbour already residing in the building – learns that ‘Nikhil,’ a tenant as well as his neighbour, has purchased a new flat. Mr Verma asks Nikhil several questions to discover if the New Year’s Eve celebration is in the new house and where he has brought this flat. Playfully answering Mr Verma’s queries, Nikhil finally admits that he has purchased the same property where he was a tenant. Whereupon, Mr Verma is taken aback. Continuing the conversation, Nikhil asks Mr Verma not to complain about the loud music but to come and enjoy the party, mentioning proudly that he is no more a tenant but the owner of the house.
The situation and the characters make for an engaging film. Moreover, though the brand connect is presented slickly, it has deliberately been maintained at a subtle level. To build the regional connect, the characters are distinctive. The film showcases that the ‘New Year’ campaign effectively and uniquely conveys how home loans from PNB Housing Finance will make this New Year more special for customers. Also, it highlights PNB Housing Finance’s vision to fulfil everyone’s lifelong dream of owning their own house by providing home loans at attractive interest rates along with longer tenures.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pele honoured by Amul: 3 ads of the co-op with 'The King'
Amul has doffed its hat to the legendary player twice before
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 30, 2022 4:34 PM | 1 min read
Legendary athlete Pele often called the greatest football player of all time, passed away on Thursday, December 29. World over, tributes and condolences have been pouring in for the Brazilian football great. Indian dairy co-op Amul, known for its timely topicals, have also paid tribute to the legendary player with a befitting topical.
Captioned "SimPele the best," the black-and-white topic shows Pele in action on the field showcasing his signature "bicycle kick."
This, however, is not the first of Amul's topicals with Pele. Back in 2015, the co-op brought out its first topical with the legendary player.
The occasion was Pele's October 2015 India trip. He came to Kolkata for a 3-day tour after 38 years. He also visited India in 1977. The topical was centred on the warm welcome the star received when he visited India's football capital.
The next time Amul featured O Rei was in March 2021.
This time, it was to celebrate Cristiano Ronald surpassing Pele's goal record. CR7 trumped the Brazilian legend's 767 record by scoring 770 goals.
Pele passed away at 82 after complications arising from cancer. He fought a prolonged battle with the disease and was hospitalised in Sao Paolo. Brazil will bid goodbye to the legendary player by observing three days of mourning.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TTK Prestige addresses house party hassles with their new digital film
Jab Prestige sambhale kitchen ka kaam, party host karna hoga aasan, says the film
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 1, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Ahead of the New Year, TTK Prestige, a kitchen and home solution provider, has launched a digital film in an effort to help address the pain point millennial couples experience - the hassles of organising house parties.
“Hosting a house party has become quite popular over the years, and it can be a lot of fun as well. However, the same party can be exhausting for a host because there are a lot of things that need to be taken care of to make it successful. The new digital film reflects on these tedious norms and shows how their smartly-enabled kitchen appliances and cookware can save the day,” the brand said.
The film begins with a couple discussing how their previous experience of hosting a house party was tiresome and how they were stressed out by household chores, time crunch, and multitasking such as cleaning the house, preparing the food, or cleaning up after the party. Nonetheless, the couple is again ready to host the party with TTK Prestige’s products and how they finish these chores fuss-free with #HostwithPrestige. The film captures the essence of how Prestige's Induction Cooktop comes with a built-in automatic whistle counter, their Endura Mixer Grinder is an all-rounder, it can knead, chop, juice, grind and store. And not to miss their Typhoon 05 vacuum cleaner which helps in both wet and dry cleaning.
Dinesh Garg, Executive Vice President-Sales & Marketing, TTK Prestige, “As an innovation-driven brand, we strive to provide our consumers with the best quality products, services, and experiences. Now, with the growing need for efficient and convenient home & kitchen appliances, we have released this new film showcasing how our innovative products can help you host a house party effortlessly. Our goal is to make things simpler for everyone, and that is exactly what the film proposes - Jab Prestige sambhale kitchen ka kaam, party host karna hoga aasan.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Instacart highlights the ease of grocery shopping in new ad
The 3-second spot 'All in the Phone' has been produced by McGarrah Jessee
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 1, 2023 6:00 PM | 1 min read
In an age when we are spoilt by online shopping, stepping out to purchase groceries has become a real chore. This has led to the mushrooming of many grocery delivery apps and online services like Instacart.
The American grocery company Instacart introduced the new model for online grocery shopping a decade ago in 2012 when Apoorva Mehta, a former Amazon employee founded the platform.
To reiterate its decade-long service to the consumers and to highlight its app-based service, the brand recently unveiled a 30-second spot called "It's All In the Phone." The ad highlights our dependence on the phone for grocery and FMCG needs every day.
The ad uses literal examples of how the phone helps with everyday chores. The ad opens with a woman pointing her phone into a glass bowl and cereal falling out. Another one squeezes some toothpaste onto her brush with her phone. It's also used to toast Pop-Tarts, chop carrots, dip chips, and even dispense ketchup.
The film uses simplistic storytelling to make an important point: "You need your phone for everything!" The ad is vibrant and engaging with very clear messaging. Independent creative company McGarrah Jessee has produced the ad along with creative director Brian Button.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The many ads of Pele
The global football icon who embodied qualities like strength, skill and superiority was a favourite among brands
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 30, 2022 9:08 AM | 4 min read
The news of Brazilian football great Pele's death has dealt a big shock to the world. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known mononymously as Pele, passed away on December 29 at the age of 82 years due to complications arising from colon cancer. It is an irretrievable loss for the football world as it weeps the loss of one of its most hallowed legends.
The Brazilian legend was known for his logic-defying skills on the football field and was frequently named "the best player in the world." King Pele was a symbol of strength, skill and superiority. It was easy to see why marketeers frequently wanted to align their brands with him.
Let's look back at some of Pele's ads from across time.
American Express
Pele starred in this old American Express commercial from 1977 where he simply enumerates the many benefits of the card with his trademark smile. The commercial equates Pele's global appeal with the universal versatility of the American Express card.
"I carry the American Express Card. I've used it in over 40 countries. It's known and respected all over the world, even in places where they speak strange languages, like English," he says.
Atari
Back in the 70s and 80s, Atari ruled the video game space. Pele was roped in for the brand's commercial in 1978 where he famously stated: "I quit soccer to play Atari."
Emirates
The tagline for the 2014 ad for Emirates was "Connecting every fan of the game," which tied up beautifully with the concept of the commercial. Released ahead of the 20th FIFA World Cup, the ad featured modern football great Cristiano Ronaldo and the Brazilian legend. The ad highlights the generation gap among football fans around the world.
Ronaldo, who leafing through a magazine in an aircraft lounge, hears two football fans fawningly whisper about someone. He vainly mistakes it for himself only to be humbled moments later when a smug Pele walks in. The two fans were in fact talking about the Brazilian legend.
Tables are turned when a modern-day football fan walks into the picture, fawning over Ronaldo. He thrusts a camera into Pele's hands and asks him to click a picture.
Pfizer
Pele controversially starred in a 2002 Pfizer commercial for viagra, which is still regarded by many as his "weirdest ad." He was accused of being a sell-out for endorsing viagra and even ridiculed by many. In reality, the ad makers and the brand just wanted to tap into Pele's large male fan base to destigmatise erectile dysfunction. He was also a part of the brand's anti-impotence awareness campaign.
Pepsi
This vintage Pepsi commercial is from 1974 and features a montage of Pele playing football. It also features his signature, gravity-defying "bicycle kick." The song "Join the Pepsi Generation" plays in the background.
Louis Vuitton
This 2010 Louis Vuitton ad stars three of the greatest football legends of all time -- Pele, Zinedine Zidane and Diego Maradona. The ad shows Pele and Zidane locked in a game of foosball with Maradona playing referee. The three then enjoy spirited discussions at the Maravillas bar in Madrid. The ad was shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.
Mastercard
Pele's association with Mastercard has been quite old. The legend who starred in the payment-processing corporation's 1994 ad appeared again in a 2018 ad about the unifying power of football. The 2018 FIFA ad is an emotionally charged video of 22 football fans from across the world who talk about their love for the game. “It’s something that’s very important to remember. The role of football, no doubt, is to put people together,” says Pelé in the film.
Subway
Team up with @Pele, a SUBWAY™ #ambassador, and join us in store because SUBWAY™ is where #winners #eat! pic.twitter.com/2M5Cqc2Av0— SUBWAY Arabia (@SUBWAYArabia) July 1, 2014
Apart from these ads, Pele has also endorsed Subway. He most famously stood behind the counter of the London Subway outlet and made sandwiches as part of the promotion.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Best ads of 2022: Campaigns that raised the creative barometer
We look back at campaigns that were appreciated on various fronts this year
By Tanzila Shaikh | Dec 30, 2022 8:59 AM | 9 min read
Brands and ad guys have been constantly raising the bar of creativity and innovation. So, as the year comes to an end, we look back at endorsements that made us pause and think. There were others that wowed us or left us in splits. There were some that took the industry by surprise too.
Today we do a recap of ad campaigns that stood out in 2022.
When we #SeeEqual, we #ShareTheLoad - Ariel
Conceptualized by BBDO, this is the fifth film in the #ShareTheLoad series that shows how men create a bias unconsciously with a forthright narrative. The film shows a married couple visiting their two male neighbours who are helping each other with daily chores. The woman makes a note, and the husband goes back to the days when he was living with his college roommates. This makes the women retrospect that she is not being seen as equal. She brings it up with her husband who realizes his folly and takes the initiative to help his wife with household chores.
The video got a lot of appreciation on social media with many even writing blog posts about it on LinkedIn. It had over 73 million views on YouTube and was included in lectures at ad or filmmaking schools this year.
According to experts, the storyline portrayed in the TVC is something that has been talked about for a very long time, but a brand like Ariel taking a stance makes it an issue that needs to be resolved. The ad has been a part of many discussions and was used as a case study for the impact of advertising on consumers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DA64FF7MR58&ab_channel=ArielIndia
5 Stars Everywhere - Cadbury 5Star
While many brands invested heavily during the festive season on their ad campaigns, Cadbury 5Star spent nothing! It was a quirky take on ‘doing nothing’. The tagline for the campaign was ‘When you #DoNothing and the entire world does your work for you’. The idea was every time an app asks for a rating, the five blank stars that appear on the screen would resemble the new 5Star logo. So, the brand was now visible across apps without ‘spending anything’.
The ad received over 37 million views in 3 weeks.
According to an expert, 5Star took the liberty to not follow purpose-driven advertising, and that's why it stands out.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErpPVNvD330&ab_channel=Cadbury5StarIndia
Dove’s The Beauty Report Card: #StopTheBeautyTest
The ad film talks about how beauty-based judgments are ingrained in the minds of young girls because of the “advises” they get from society at various stages of their lives. Through the film, the brand has asked consumers to stand against these judgments and accept inner beauty. “Her face and body are not your mark sheet. The biggest test Indian girls face in their school years is the beauty test,” the ad said.
The video has received several positive comments with many sharing their own experiences of facing similar issues in their formative years. It has received over 46 million views and even evoked a revolution in social media with many saying #stopthebeautytest.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mv_1W3ss408&ab_channel=DoveIndia
Sabhyata’s Diwali Campaign: #RedifingCelebration
Sabhyata, an Indian ethnic wear brand, evoked varied opinions on the internet with a storyline revolving around a young woman seeking a job while being pregnant for the first time.
The ad shows a young woman waiting to get interviewed for a job when she is approached by an older woman played by Sheeba Chaddha who strikes up a friendly conversation with her and gives her a pep talk about the seemingly impending interview. Chaddha's character is able to gauge that the young woman is pregnant and offers some advice as to how to handle the interview.
The ad was discussed on various social media forums and received mixed responses from the audiences. It received less than a million views too. Many people wrote elaborate posts on the same. While many said that the ad should’ve not encouraged hiding such important things as - pregnancy, others loved the fact that the brand made the most out of story-telling.
A LinkedIn user wrote: “Some stories are best told at a leisurely pace. They un-spool, layer by layer and stay with you. This is one of them. Sabhyata's ad film. One wish: i wish the characters agreed upon 'not hiding' and telling the truth as is.”
According to an expert, the story was great but the brand should have been more careful about how they integrated themselves into the film. He said, “There is a graceful way to insert your brand in the storyline, but if you have chosen purpose as your storyline, stick to it rather than shoving the brand mindlessly.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNhUpRK9gQA&ab_channel=Sabhyata
Cadbury Celebrations - #ShopsForShopless
Mondelez’s Cadbury Celebration’s #ShopforShopless took the brand’s idea of helping others a notch ahead during the Diwali festival. This was Cadbury Celebrations’ third instalment in the ‘helping others’ festival campaign. The campaign shows a man searching for a hawker and gifting him a box of Cadbury Celebrations while enabling him to a virtual shop of his own. The campaign received over 35 million views with numerous comments appreciating the ad.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jI8V1T0iJuo&ab_channel=CadburyCelebrations
Bournvita presents Forced Packs - Cadbury Bournvita
Cadbury Bournvita rolled out its ‘Forced Pack’ campaign for Children’s Day with an aim to sensitise parents against forcing kids into pre-set career moulds. To make a point, the brand showcased its product in containers meant for other items – ketchup bottle, tissue holder, disinfectant, etc. – instead of the usual Bournvita jar. Conceptualized by Ogilvy Mumbai, the campaign received mixed responses from the audiences. While some loved the idea others frowned upon it.
While Bournvita previously endorsed competitive spirit in its ‘Tayyari Jeet ki’ campaign, the brand has realigned its tone in the last three years to be more mindful of children’s mental health. With this campaign, the brand took the courage of changing its container to deliver a strong message to the parents. The ad was viewed by more than 7 million people on YouTube and invited numerous debates on various social media platforms.
This ad, which is a 2-minute documentary, also received mixed reactions on the internet. While many people loved the idea and applauded the creators as well as the brand to talk about this issue, many called the idea a ‘forced’ one. Brand expert Karthik Srinivasan wrote on LinkedIn, “Ogilvy and Bournvita get the campaign name very right - "forced" packs, for an adequately "forced" idea. This one screams 'awards' right off the hook. It's a surprise Cadbury flagged this off.”
Coca-Cola’s ‘Follow The Bottle’
The ad shows how people are preferring to celebrate festivals virtually due to work commitments. The brand brings out the element of joy and togetherness via this film and makes people leave social media to enjoy the celebrations physically.
While the ad was appreciated for the idea and the message, the background score, and the song was appreciated more with many asking for the full version of the song. The film has received 17 million views on YouTube.
Talking on the same, an expert said Coca Cola has always been a brand to celebrate togetherness, and with this film they have tried to do that yet again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFPKos3BLD4&ab_channel=Coca-Cola
‘Buri Neeyat Wale Tera Call Laal’ - Truecaller
As the proverb goes in India, "Buri nazar waale, tera muh kaala", which can be loosely translated to "Those who have bad intentions, may your face be blackened," Truecaller hinged its ad campaign on this popular saying, swapping the kaala (black) for laal (red) since the app notifies users of spam calls by marking them red.
The campaign is a piece of art from a cinematic lens and the idea was executed well showcasing the culprit ‘colored red’. The ad film garnered more than 2.5 million views on YouTube. Although viewers appreciated the idea of the brand many people questioned why a male played the antagonist in the film.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7949Q9PM528&ab_channel=Truecaller
Iss Diwali, Thodi Si Jagah Bana Lo - HP India
The campaign film, conceptualized by Simple Creative, was laced with expressions of compassion and generosity and spoke of the need to support traditional artisans and local businesses. The campaign had social media users write heart-touching posts and share the film. The film has received over 3.1 million views on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzAaczmX-Q0&ab_channel=HPIndia
The Interview - Tanishq
In this campaign, the brand took the initiative to talk about women who resumed work after maternity leave. The film shows how a woman is ready to get back to work and how a gap in the CV can affect her career in the future but instead of judging the gap, the company wants to offer her a bigger position than the one she applied for.
The ad had many mothers come forward and talk about their experiences of joining back to work. This is a raging issue faced by women while coming back to work after maternal leave/sabbaticals. The film has received a viewership of 3.8 million views on YouTube.
Experts said that not many brands have spoken about this issue.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7a58TPoilEU&ab_channel=TanishqJewellery
This Daughter’s Day, tell your sons it’s just a period - Stayfree
This ad speaks about how important it is to have such conversations in growing years. Although this ad didn’t garner many views, experts found it to be a wonderful way to start a conversation. The ad followed a storyline unlike other ads where you could see the characters running around. This ad focuses on making one realize how crucial the issue was.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dw6Zch2ETPQ&ab_channel=StayfreeIndia
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube