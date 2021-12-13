‘MullenLowe Lintas is not just an ad agency anymore, we are focussing on marketing now’

e4m caught up with Group CCO & Chairman Amir Jaleel and Group CEO Virat Tandon to understand the 53-year-old group's future strategy, pandemic experiences and more

The MullenLowe Lintas Group, which has been known for its award winning ad campaigns for decades, has forayed into marketing as well to offer 360-degree solutions to brands. e4m caught up with the Group CCO & Chairman Amir Jaleel and Group CEO Virat Tandon to understand the 53-year-old group's strategy.

Excerpts:



How has this year treated you in terms of creatives, revenue and popularity?

Virat Tandon: This year was challenging for every business and organization. It was a great learning experience for the leadership of all organizations. Every organization has to find its own answer. It was quite satisfying that we have been able to navigate these tough times. Physical awards functions have returned. We saw double digit growth in 2021. Outcomes could have been better, had the pandemic not been there.

Amir Jaleel: Entire relationship in the pandemic-hit world was based on what you bring on the table, when you are actually not on the table. Everyone’s work was intensely under scrutiny, be it consultation, communication or marketing. There was no spotlight, no theatrics. Trying to impress others with noises doesn’t work anymore. Purity of your contribution gets downloaded in the mind of people through mental wifi. This is what 2021 has shown.







A recent report says over 65 per cent of ad expenditure has shifted towards digital globally. How has this shift affected the creative side?

Virat Tandon: Digital has grown leaps and bounds in the last one and half years. One needs strategy, ideas, a new digital landscape and right people to advise and to create ads. We started training people for the digital world in 2018-19 under a programme named DNA. Google and Facebook came on board in this programme later, which helped us to create a strategic platform. However, the idea is still at the core which needs human insight. You may have tools and analytics to expand business in the digital platforms, but you still need an idea to get ahead.

We entered the voice space to create experiences for brands, started Kam Wapsi platform to help migrant workers and clients during and post pandemic. We formed Lintas Live as we realized the need for a digital-first agency. Then it emerged that OTT consumption in India is the highest in the world, about three hours per day. Yogesh Manvani was hired. We experimented with changes to get ready to adjust with the dynamic environment. We are excited and not scared to face the upcoming challenges of the digital domain.

Amir Jaleel: Businesses are getting disturbed with the expansion of digital platforms. We are also evolving accordingly. We have stopped thinking of ourselves as advertisers only. We can’t afford to be just advertisers. We are looking at marketing and business as well and providing complete solutions to brands.

Digital is a passe’. We may witness a biotech age in the future in which people don’t even need devices. Everything might directly download in the human mind.

We are the scientists of users' behaviour. We are utterly mental. We are much more deeper in our studies, communications and we keep building on that. The greatest thing is that we have sped up our knowledge and understanding of consumers' behaviour.







Your digital-first agency Lintas Live has completed a year now. How has it performed so far?

Virat Tandon: It is like a double engine now; the first engine understands-how media, social media and influencers work and the second engine tells clients what they can deliver. This was missing earlier. There is a lot of collaboration within the internal teams now. We are approaching challenges of clients in an integrated manner. We are providing a complete solution with the help of hyper-bundling (bundle creative and media agencies together) that started a few years ago. Clients are experiencing the magic.







What is the biggest challenge before you as the head of creative agencies with the emergence of Artificial Intelligence and metaverse?

Virat Tandon: Our strength is human learning. Human strength is to make machines learn. We are now focusing a lot on marketing since realizing that the future of industry is not just advertising. Scope is changing. We need leadership that understands the changes and shapes our offerings to takers. Hiring Yogesh Manwani from the content marketing domain and an HR head from the media sector are part of our complete transformation.







Does that mean that MullenLowe Lintas’s core business is marketing now?

We are first and foremost a strategy and creative organization. Most important aspect of marketing is creative thinking only. We are developing ourselves to accept marketing challenges. We are redefining the ecosystem to recreate a contemporary system to partner in marketing. Content is going to be a big driver to make an idea become a part of social culture.



There are speculations that AI will affect the jobs in the creative side in the future as one ad can be presented in 100 ways with the help of technology. Do you think so?

Virat Tandon: Coming up with original thoughts and ideas will still be a humane thing. Computers can pick up that idea and present it in multiple forms. For instance, artificial intelligence can’t compete with the ‘Jago Re’ campaign. There is no formula to create ideas.







Traditional media sources used to be the primary source of inspiration for creative people until a few years ago. Now, a lot of interactions, opinions are shared on social media. Have your source of inspiration also switched from traditional to social media?

Virat Tandon: We look at social media organically. We have got a team and digital tools for organic observation of consumers' insight and behaviour. Then the strategy is prepared for print, radio, outdoor and digital media.

Amir Jaleel: Social media has led to a lot of new understanding for us. How people behave in the social realm and how they behave on social media are totally different. In the physical world, most people chose to keep mum to avoid confrontation. In social media, people react freely. However, it comes with consequences as well.

Our biggest source of knowledge comes from people's own interactions and then with the interactions with clients. All these revolutions are entertaining and stimulating to us.







How much time does it usually take to make an ad?

Virat Tandon: It all depends on many things such as topicality, budget. Some ads are made in two hours. Many clients want quick ads to respond to some fresh developments. Some ads, especially those which carry a social message, take 3-5 months which are much more strategic pieces of work. Such ads require a lot of homework, discussions, planning and execution.







Perhaps that is what purposeful communication is. This year’s Kantar's BrandZ India report highlighted the same.

Virat Tandon: Our brands’ had been taking stand much before others started talking about it. We supported the causes consistently. That's why 7 out of 15 top brands in Kantar’s report belonged to us. We are pleasantly surprised that an agency is now measuring the purposefulness of brands.







How has the ‘live communities’ helped Lintas Live to grow?

Virat Tandon: We have started hyper bundling of our own teams such as creative technologies, digital strategist, storywriter, scriptwriter, designer and create communities around the brand when we go to pitch. There is a lot of enthusiasm around it. As a mature organization, we have created processes so that people of different teams come together. This leads to expression and exchange of ideas which has helped us to streamline our businesses with brands.







Going ahead, what will be the key focus areas of the group?

Virat Tandon: Firstlyto focus on what clients expect from us and then to bring a high strategy to unlock the brand challenges and objectives. We will work on high level creative ideas that remain in people's minds for a long term. Some ideas are great which people remember for a long time, 10 years or so, such as ‘Daag Achhe Hain’. Many ideas become part of social culture. That is what we want to bring to the table.









What are your expectations for 2022?

Virat Tandon: Innovation and creativity flourished during the time of crisis spanned in 2020-21. I want the same enthusiasm for innovation and creativity in 2022, sans the virus of course.

Amir Jaleel: We had lost spatial chemistry in our professional life during the pandemic. We were so used to sitting together and chatting that it was taken for granted. Now, we have started returning to the workplace. As a person and as an organization, I expect spontaneity of combustion of ideas and being together in the coming year.

Presentation can still be done over the Zoom but for ideation we need people sitting together and having accidental collaborations. Our campus is like a university where people can discuss their random thoughts with others and something gets sparked during those conversations. These things stopped in 2020 which made us realize the importance of being together on campus. We now value physical presence and togetherness. Valued togetherness would be the new normal in 2022.







