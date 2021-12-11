Mother Sparsh launches new campaign #OnionHaiTohSmellTohHogi to promote hair health

A total of nearly 10,000 influencers with some of the most popular celebrities are brought together by the brand for the new campaign

Just days after taking the Indian D2C market by storm with Series A funding from FMCG Giant ITC, premium Ayurvedic and personal care brand Mother Sparsh has launched a two-month-long digital campaign to increase awareness around the virtues of raw onion concentrate toward hair health. A total of nearly 10,000 influencers along with some of the most popular celebrities are being brought together by the brand for the campaign titled #OnionHaiTohSmellTohHogi, which would comprise different stages. The campaign launch comes alongside the brand unveiling a completely new haircare range that thrives on the power of Pure Onion Rasa.

“Going by our past experience of awareness-centric mass digital campaigns, we expect to touch nearly 30 million lives with #OnionHaiTohSmellTohHogi. We have engaged both micro, macro and celebrity influencers across all suitable online platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and a large-scale celebrity engagement is also expected to add to the outreach of the campaign. The first leg of the campaign is the launch of a complete hair care range laced with Pure Onion Rasa and extracts in its most unadulterated form,” said Mother Sparsh co-founder and CEO Dr Himanshu Gandhi.

He further said that the Mother Sparsh Onion Hair Range contains an optimal blend of transformative Ayurvedic herbs, Oils from natural ingredients like Onion, Black seed oil, Redensyl & Anagain to stimulate growth, combat breakage and leave the strands replenished and healthy-looking. The bouquet consists of Onion Hair Rasa, Onion Hair Shampoo, Onion Hair Conditioner and Onion Hair Oil.

The Pure Onion Rasa nurtures the hair from the root and stimulates scalp circulation to strengthen the strands while the Hair Oil stimulates blood circulation in the scalp to promote healthy new hair growth and improve the texture for a lustrous shine. The Shampoo and Conditioner too are enriched with Pure Onion Rasa to relieve stress as well as deeply nourish the hair and scalp from roots to tips. The complete Mother Sparsh Onion hair range possesses anti-hair loss property that prevents both hair loss and breakage, thereby promoting new hair growth.

