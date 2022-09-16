Mornings taste better with Nutella, says brand’s new campaign

Nutella, the hazelnut cocoa spread brand of Ferrero, has launched its new campaign ‘mornings taste better with Nutella’ in India.

“The new TV campaign highlights the happiness that Nutella brings to the mornings as soon as the jar is popped open. Known for its delicious, creamy texture made from rich selected hazelnuts and premium cocoa, Nutella further reinforces its claim as a great breakfast companion for all those who love making their mornings brighter, better, and happier.

The TVC opens with a mother trying to wake her kids up one morning. However, the kids are still sleepy and disinterested in starting their day. Perplexed at their reaction to a lovely morning, the mother comes up with a sure-fire solution to get them up and out of bed. With a single pop of the Nutella jar lid, the kids are instantly out of bed and ready to start the day. The TVC closes with the family enjoying breakfast together at the table – It is a ‘Happy start to the Morning’ with Nutella!

Speaking on the campaign, Zoher Kapuswala, Regional Marketing Manager, Nutella brands, Ferrero India Pvt Ltd. said, “Nutella is one of the leading brands in the breakfast category worldwide and has always aimed at creating happy moments and inspiring consumers to celebrate breakfast with their loved ones. Breakfast is always at the center of what gives a great start to the day and Rotis, Parathas, Dosas etc. traditionally find their place on the breakfast plate for millions of Indians. Leveraging this insight, we wanted to communicate the versatility of Nutella where it’s unique and delectable taste compliments many such Indian breads. Our India TVC campaign aims to bring this aspect alive and as a brand, we look forward to being the breakfast companion for many more Indians”

Spokesperson Oindrila Roy, Managing Director, Publicis Worldwide, said, “Nutella is an iconic brand, loved by millions across the globe as well as in India. This campaign was conceptualised keeping in mind the brand’s desire to be a part of more breakfast tables around the country, in line with its ambition to increase penetration in more households. In order to find a place for Nutella, we tapped into the breakfast moments of our potential consumers and found innovative ways to integrate into what’s already present on their breakfast tables – dosas, rotis and parathas. The campaign also beautifully captures how mornings are made happier with just a little dash of Nutella, inspiring families to create happy memories around their dining table. This integrated campaign has been conceptualised keeping in mind multiple touchpoints – television, digital, social, POS among others”

The TVC, created by Publicis Worldwide, will be featured and distributed across broadcast and online platforms.

