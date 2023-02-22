Atomberg Technologies has launched its second TV campaign. In its first ad campaign in February 2021, the twins Atom and Berg asked the question 'Why Not' and helped discover Fire and the Wheel. Those ads helped build what Atomberg as a brand stands for - Innovation and Curiosity.

The second ad campaign has a set of two hilarious TVCs, with the twins Atom and Berg responding to inquiries from the power and the tax department. They come knocking the house to understand the means to a high lifestyle and the exceptional savings on their electricity bills.

Fans, that were earlier an invisible part of the home, are now very much noticed and talked about. Atomberg celebrates this through the campaign that highlights its 5-star rated energy-efficient and uniquely designed fans.

The TVCs will be live pan India in a phased manner from January 2023 onwards. They have been created in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati. Along with TV, the campaign will also be amplified on social media and digital video platforms.

Commenting on the brand campaign, Arindam Paul, Founding Member and Chief Business Officer said, “Over the years we have observed our consumers closely and one common thing that came up in all our consumer connects was that whenever they had guests come over, the guests always noticed and got fascinated with the features and functionalities of the fan. A product that was invisible/low involvement was now suddenly being noticed and talked about. This is the behavioral insight on which we created these ads.

“Another thing that we very strongly believe is having fresh consistency and distinctive brand assets in our campaigns. Having the same twins help us accomplish this. They are the same twins from our previous campaign, and just like the brand, they have also grown up. “Atom” and “Berg” are brand assets which we will continue to build in the future as well.”