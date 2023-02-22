E4M Exclusive: ‘Merger of Essence & MediaCom has brought a new era of platform-first advertising’
EssenceMediacom South Asia CEO Navin Khemka and South Asia Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Sonali Malaviya talk about the merger and more
Nine months after the official announcement of the merger of Essence and MediaCom, GroupM formally launched its largest agency EssenceMediacom last month. As the new entity enters business, e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman caught up with its South Asia CEO Navin Khemka and Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer Sonali Malaviya to understand how the process of coming together of the two agencies has been, what makes EssenceMediacom stand out, their strategy going ahead, and much more.
During the conversation, the duo shared that the agency is looking forward to enter the auto sector soon, and expand to four new markets-- Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Hyderabad. Talking about IPL, Khemka explained how the splitting of the media rights between two big networks will actually help unlock the true potential of the league.
Catch the full conversation here:
Infinity Advertising bags creative mandate for Surya Roshni
The agency will offer creative services for its lighting and consumer durable portfolio
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 1:54 PM | 1 min read
Infinity Advertising has bagged the creative mandate for Surya Roshni Ltd., India's largest manufacturer of branded lighting products, following a multi-agency pitch. Under this partnership, Infinity Advertising will offer creative services for its Lighting and Consumer Durable Portfolio.
Jitendra Agrawal, CEO of Lighting and Consumer Durables at Surya mentioned, "We were impressed with Infinity's creative thought, approach, strategies and opportunities we shared with them. We are pleased to have them on board." Mr. Ajay Adlakha, MD of Infinity Advertising said, “We are excited about collaborating with a respected company like Surya Roshni with such a rich legacy. Surya has been in business for the last 50 years and has built a reputation for producing long-lasting products. It keeps up with the latest technology trends and innovations.
With so much faith in their products, we are delighted to begin our journey with the company and provide them with creative solutions around BTL and ATL. I am convinced that my team’s creativity and experience will assist the company in accomplishing its marketing goals.”
Sara Ali Khan grooves to peppy track in vivo campaign
The #StyleDance challenge ‘Color My Style’ campaign has been conceptualized by Havas Worldwide India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 2:06 PM | 2 min read
Vivo has released a full-length music video ‘Colour My Style’ starring Sara Ali Khan, on the launch of its all-new Y100 smartphone. The brand has also roped in singer Shalmali Kholgade to sing the fun and peppy track in the video.
Conceptualized by Havas Worldwide India, the music video builds on the proposition of 'It's my style'. The hook step and the music track received a lot of traction among people who are replicating Sara’s stylish moves to participate in the #StyleDance challenge on social media. The challenge has recorded 3000+ entries with in a period of 1 week.
Talking about the film, Yogendra Sriramula, Head Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “We are delighted to launch this trendy campaign with one of India’s youth icon, Sara Ali Khan, as her personality matches with the uber stylish, vivo Y100. Aimed at our next-gen customers, with this new product offering, vivo’s endeavor is to offer an innovative product to the tech-savvy young consumers looking for a stylish and tech-advanced smartphone in the premium Y-series range.”
Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer at Havas Worldwide India, said, “The vivo Y100 is a gorgeous phone, so the launch campaign needed to have style written all over it. To bring this alive, we made a music video seamlessly integrated with the product shots along with its main features. We’re glad to have partnered with vivo India to make it happen.”
Sharman Joshi promises the 'OLXtraaa' price in OLX Autos ad
The film is a part of the ‘OLXtraaa’ campaign conceptualised by Lowe Lintas
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 18, 2023 8:17 AM | 1 min read
OLX Autos has launched the fifth film as part of their brand campaign “OLXtraaa”.
The ‘OLXtraaa’ brand campaign is single-mindedly focussed upon the promise of “Olxtraaa price” provided by OLX Autos along with other benefits that include free-home inspection, instant payment and hassle-free RC transfer, thereby encouraging car owners to sell their cars to OLX Autos.
Every customer likes something extra whether it is that extra piece of cake or an extra price while selling their car. The ‘OLXtraaa’ campaign focuses on this delight that consumers derive when they get that ‘extra’.
Conceptualised and created by Lowe Lintas, the entire campaign highlighted this value proposition in a very relatable setting.
This film depicts a brother and sister duo talking on a video call and discussing the selling price for her car when Sharman Joshi suddenly appears and offers her a significantly higher ‘OLXtraaa’ price that pleases her no end.
All the five films of the campaign have been a perfect mix of satire and quirkiness supported by upbeat music to make it more visually appealing. The element of surprise Sharman Joshi, dressed as an OLX Autos representative, entering each film in a completely unpredictable manner further elevates the comical situations.
Atomberg applauds 'upar waala' in new campaign for fans
The twins Atom and Berg are back in the new campaign, talking about the looks and energy-saving features of Atomberg fans
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 18, 2023 8:26 AM | 2 min read
Atomberg Technologies has launched its second TV campaign. In its first ad campaign in February 2021, the twins Atom and Berg asked the question 'Why Not' and helped discover Fire and the Wheel. Those ads helped build what Atomberg as a brand stands for - Innovation and Curiosity.
The second ad campaign has a set of two hilarious TVCs, with the twins Atom and Berg responding to inquiries from the power and the tax department. They come knocking the house to understand the means to a high lifestyle and the exceptional savings on their electricity bills.
Fans, that were earlier an invisible part of the home, are now very much noticed and talked about. Atomberg celebrates this through the campaign that highlights its 5-star rated energy-efficient and uniquely designed fans.
The TVCs will be live pan India in a phased manner from January 2023 onwards. They have been created in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati. Along with TV, the campaign will also be amplified on social media and digital video platforms.
Commenting on the brand campaign, Arindam Paul, Founding Member and Chief Business Officer said, “Over the years we have observed our consumers closely and one common thing that came up in all our consumer connects was that whenever they had guests come over, the guests always noticed and got fascinated with the features and functionalities of the fan. A product that was invisible/low involvement was now suddenly being noticed and talked about. This is the behavioral insight on which we created these ads.
“Another thing that we very strongly believe is having fresh consistency and distinctive brand assets in our campaigns. Having the same twins help us accomplish this. They are the same twins from our previous campaign, and just like the brand, they have also grown up. “Atom” and “Berg” are brand assets which we will continue to build in the future as well.”
Maggi brings voices from rural India to the fore in new north campaign
The campaign 'Khao to MAGGI Noodles Khao' features real people from districts across UP and Bihar
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 19, 2023 7:00 PM | 1 min read
Maggi has released a campaign, casting real consumers from UP and Bihar in its campaign titled “Khao to MAGGI Noodles Khao”.
The campaign features real people from towns and villages in districts across UP and Bihar, such as Gazipur, Jaunpur, Nalanda, and Nawada, sharing stories of the trust, quality, and delight that MAGGI Noodles has brought to their lives for decades now.
Talking about the campaign, Rajat Jain, Head – Foods Business, Nestlé India, said, “MAGGI is a brand truly loved by everyone across the country. Our consumers remain our true champions, and their love and trust have played a big role in the brand story. It is our privilege to give a voice to that love in this campaign which is truly a category-first initiative. Who better than them to be the face of our campaign which speaks to the years of quality, trust, and unmatched happiness that MAGGI Noodles is known for.”
The campaign will be rolled out across print, out-of-home and social media and is set to feature some interesting brand stories from real consumers.
Philips Domestic Appliances names Omnicom Media Group as global media partner
The collaboration will start in April
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 11:19 AM | 2 min read
Philips Domestic Appliances has selected Omnicom Media Group (OMG) as its global media agency. The partnership includes all of the company's kitchen appliances, coffee makers, indoor climate control, clothes steaming, ironing, and floor cleaning appliances in more than 100 countries.
OMG will play a key role in implementing a new marketing model and advancing Philips Domestic Appliances' accelerated growth agenda as a global leader in home appliances.
The collaboration will start on April 1, 2023.
‘’Consumers want a complete experience. They don't differentiate between the message and the medium. That's why we designed an agency model that really puts the consumer at the center and is focused on making an impact," says Trix van der Vleuten, Head of Global Brands & Marketing Strategies at Philips Domestic Appliances. “This model is about seamlessly integrating the power of big, bold ideas and creativity, enhanced and optimized by media and data. It enables us to create consumer experiences based on data-rich insights at scale and in real-time, enabling us to deliver innovative can stay in our industry.”
Alex de Ruwe, Head of Media at Philips Domestic Appliances: “With OMG we have found a media partner that enables our growth and enables us to achieve our ambitious goals. OMG's tech, tools and talented people take media to the next level through integration, standardization, automation, simplification and innovation. We look forward to a good and long-term cooperation with our new agency.”
Florian Adamski, CEO of the Omnicom Media Group: “OMG and Philips Domestic Appliances have a common goal: to transform the consumer experience to enable long-term growth. This goal is the foundation of our bespoke media platform and all the brands our team will work on.”
Best ads of the fortnight: ACKO’s ode to Mumbai, SuperteamDAO’s Roger Federer ruse
Our pick of the most innovative commercials between Feb 1 and 15
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 9:15 AM | 3 min read
It’s another blessed fortnight with a bevy of brilliant ads. Brands cranked up the creativity, quirk and sentimentality quotient this time around with ads that made us smile, laugh and think. These are some of the best spots between February 1 and 15, and as always, we have listed them alphabetically.
ACKO
It takes a lot to love Mumbai, and once you do, there’s no turning back. General insurance company ACKO understands this sentiment and has crafted a powerful tribute to the maximum city. The film explores all the positive changes adopted by Mumbai and encourages viewers to do the same in their lives. The campaign is conceptualised by Mahesh Gharat and produced by Hungry Films.
Britannia Pure Magic Chocolush
Britannia took a blissed-out approach for its chocolate-filled cookie brand Pure Magic Chocolush, giving us some major Osho Rajneesh vibes. A whacky spiritual leader encourages his sea of disciples to enjoy the moment by biting into a Chocolush cookie. The followers go into a deep trance as they savour the chocolate-filled treat, wondering whether they are consuming the cookie or the cookie is consuming them. The ad has been conceptualised by The Womb.
Federal Bank
Apps have simplified our lives but have also alienated us from human interactions. Federal Bank’s new campaign, based on the brand’s core proposition of “digital at the fore, human at the core,” explores how it’s important to forge genuine relationships with customers even in the age of digital. The ad films that are supposedly based on real-life customer experiences of Federal Bank employees showcase slice-of-life moments of genuine human connections.
Swiggy
SuperTeamDAO
Tata Motors
Tide
Kiku Sharda hates all the “khachak khuchak” associated with laundry, but he has blessed us with a full song-and-dance routine warning against the perils of wringing and kneading clothes. The peppy ad is reminiscent of the good old days of advertising with memorable jingles and songs. The commercial also harks back to the signature “chauk gaye” punchline of Tide ads.
