Meesho launches #NoBiasInBusiness, celebrates women from all walks of life
The campaign features Aditi Chopra, founder of Superwomen DAO, along with other sellers from Meesho
Meesho has launched ‘Class of 2023’, a campaign dedicated to women-led businesses in India. Ahead of International Women’s Day, Meesho’s #NoBiasInBusiness aims to dispel stereotypes and celebrate women in business from all walks of life.
Megha Agarwal, CXO, Growth at Meesho said, “Socioeconomic equity and women empowerment have always been at the core of Meesho’s philosophy. These are equally vital for accomplishing our ambitious dream of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, which is built on inclusion and empowerment. Through our campaign, ‘Class of 2023’, we are bringing to life stories of women-led businesses from all corners of the country, who have charted their own path, built successful businesses and created a myriad of employment opportunities in their local communities. We hope this will inspire more women to chase their dreams with #NoBiasInBusiness.”
The campaign features Aditi Chopra, founder of Superwomen DAO along with sellers from Meesho such as Bharti Virani, Founder of Love Crochet; Manisha Bhardwaj, founder of Krishna Collections; Priyanka Jaiswal, founder of Samridhi Design Creations and Prachi, founder of Hockey Pokey Kids among others.
Reflecting on her journey, Meesho seller Bharti Virani, founder of Crochet Love, from Ahmedabad shared, “After my daughter grew a little older, there was literally no use for the crocheted baby items I had made with my own hands. Yet, I didn't discard them, since I figured someone else could find them valuable later. This led to the idea of selling these products online which would not only help me continue working on my hobby but also create an income stream for my expenses. I still remember my first large order for 40 pairs of booties I had to deliver within a week for a buyer from Kerala. I worked nights to successfully achieve the deadline despite my daughter being under a year old and requiring constant attention. Though it was difficult, I thoroughly enjoyed that experience of working towards something I really love doing. Over time, I have grown my catalogue to over 30 products and my monthly orders have grown by 3X on the platform. Most importantly, I have been able to create employment opportunities for nearly 70 women in my local community and that is a huge source of pride and happiness for me.”
Aditi Chopra, Founder, Superwomen DAO added, “For me, Women's Day is a reminder that we have a long way to go. We should be creating more opportunities for women from all walks of life. Not just in business, but also in arts, governance, tech and creative ecosystems. Since Meesho believes in enabling opportunities for everyone, it has been a great experience learning more about their efforts and participating in this initiative.”
Mahindra Finance launches campaign for awareness on financial literacy
The ‘money gyaan se jeevan asaan’ campaign has been conceptualized by Social Beat
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 3:06 PM | 2 min read
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited, (MMFSL), part of the Mahindra Group, has launched a campaign - ‘Money Gyaan se Jeevan Asaan’ - to spread public awareness about financial matters. The campaign is targeted to rural and urban masses across the country.
The campaign, through a series of three videos features a fictional character called ‘Money Babu’. The character educates consumers around key financial aspects including borrowing responsibly, being aware of EMI payment frauds and usage of government’s financial support schemes.
This financial literacy public awareness campaign is a part of Mahindra Finance’s CSR initiative. The NBFC aims to enhance financial awareness levels amongst individuals and communities in rural as well as urban parts of the country.
Anand Dubey, Head-Marketing, Mahindra Finance mentioned, “We are pleased to launch our public awareness campaign ‘Money Gyaan se Jeevan Asaan’ which highlights the importance of being financially literate thereby ensuring peace of mind. It has been developed around interesting consumer insights and the core message is delivered in an endearing manner. At Mahindra Finance, we strive to educate consumers on finance related aspects, and we believe that this campaign will enhance their understanding, allowing them to make informed choices”.
The creative agency behind conceptualizing the campaign is ‘Social Beat’. The videos have been produced by Eight MM Films. This campaign is currently live on Digital and Social Media platforms.
McDonald’s India - North and East awards media mandate to OMD India
The account will be handled by OMD’s Gurgaon office
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 1:34 PM | 2 min read
OMD India has been awarded the media mandate for McDonald’s India – North & East (Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.) following a multi-agency pitch.
The agency’s scope of work for McDonald’s includes integrated media planning and buying for the brand’s full portfolio and is tasked with creating innovative and forward-leaning end-to-end media solutions for the brand, serviced out of OMD’s Gurgaon office.
Speaking on the association, Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India - North and East, said, “We are delighted to welcome OMD to McDonald’s India (North and East) family. OMD has a strong track record of adding value through right talent, tools and technology. We are looking forward to this partnership and the OMD advantage - delivering the best of consumer attention and seamless integration between awareness and performance through customer-centric differentiated media strategy, effective planning and optimal media investment decisions.”
Talking about the win, Anisha Iyer, CEO of OMD India, said, “McDonald’s is a brand that is close to everyone’s heart and needs no introduction. Our partnership with them is a testament to OMD’s approach rooted in disruption, agility, empathy and the strength of our creativity – that tests boundaries, challenges convention and ignites change. We are focused on leveraging our unique resources to take the McDonald’s brand journey from strength to strength in North and East India and help unlock sustainable growth.”
This Women's Day, Britannia Marie Gold asks ‘Why just one day?’
The film was conceptualised by The Script Box
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 12:40 PM | 3 min read
Britannia Marie Gold has released a thought-provoking film a day after Women’s Day.
The film titled ‘Let’s Keep it Going’ delivers a powerful message around the symbolic effort associated with celebrating women for just a day. These discussions should be ongoing, and we must be committed to practising gender equality every single day.
The film has been conceptualised and created by Mumbai-based advertising agency The Script Room.
The campaign film showcases an early morning conversation between two female employees in a corporate – an office help and a manager. It’s the day after Women’s Day, and the office is strewn with paper plates and napkins from the previous day’s celebrations. Pointing towards the ‘Happy Women’s Day’ banner, the office help asks the manager if it was someone’s birthday at work yesterday. She learns that it was an occasion to celebrate women and their contributions and achievements.
While the office help is pleased to hear this, she innocently poses another question to the manager, ‘’Didi yeh khaali ek din ke liye hai? (Is this only for one day?)” This causes the manager to take a brief pause. She ponders over the seemingly simple but significant question and responds with a smile, ‘Shayad Nahin (Maybe not)’’.
Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries Limited said, “International Women’s Day plays a major role in commemorating the success stories of women across the globe, and in creating awareness about gender prejudices that exist even today. Britannia Marie Gold, while joining the celebrations, wanted to do something different this year and break the convention of celebrating women just for a day. There shouldn’t be just one occasion to celebrate a woman’s contribution to her work, family, and society, but these thoughts should be re-iterated more often. This is one of the reasons behind releasing the ad film on 9th March as opposed to the conventional date of 8thMarch. As a brand that shares a meaningful relationship with India's homemakers, Marie Gold and its initiatives including Marie Gold My Start-up contest are the perfect example of Britannia’s commitment towards women empowerment. The brand works and interacts with women regularly, and we want to nurture and maintain these good practices throughout the year. The recent film captures the message we want to deliver, and the film will make the viewer smile while also leaving them in introspection.”
Talking on the creative spiel, Rajesh Ramaswamy, Founder, The Script Room said, “Women’s Day is unlike other special days. It is a bit different, and has many layers to it. While on one end it is to celebrate the achievements of women, on the other it is also to focus on the issues that they face. It carries different emotions at different ends of the spectrum. Coming to think of it, the day will hold no meaning at all, if the essence of it is not carried forward through the year. It’s this simple observation that led to this idea - The Day After. The equation between the two employees portrayed in the film covers a cross section. And Britannia Marie Gold as a brand has always found meaningful ways of staying connected with this audience. Over the years, the logo has gathered a lot of meaning and fondness with women. We’re so glad that Amit and team took no time to endorse this idea, and supported it wholeheartedly.
ASCI clears Kellogg’s from plagiarism charge, Eatfit files for review
The two brands are at loggerheads over a contentious tagline – ‘Kuchh Kar Dikhane Ki Bhookh’
By Kanchan Srivastava | Mar 10, 2023 12:33 PM | 2 min read
After multiple hearings over the last one month, the consumer complaint council of Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has cleared Kellogg’s from the plagiarism charge.
EatFit, the homegrown health food platform, which had levelled the charge against Kellogg’s has filed a review petition against the council’s decision, an official from the firm told e4m.
The hearing on the review petition is slated on March 17.
Kellogg's campaign had run into controversy over the tagline “Kuchh Kar Dikhane Ki Bhookh”.
ASCI officials refused to comment on the development stating, “As per the process, our final order in the case will be published on our website after disposal of the review petition.”
Eatfit had last month approached the Advertising Standard Council of India (ASCI) alleging that global cereal brand Kellogg’s has lifted its advertisement “Kuchh Kar Dikhane Ki Bhook” launched for the ICC world cup last November and used the same tagline in the latter’s campaign.
EatFit claimed that it launched the campaign with the same name during the ICC Men’s international T20 World Cup 2022. This campaign was also aired on ‘Shark Tank’ India, where EatFit was a sponsor of both the show and the cricket tournament.
Kellogg’s had denied the charge and asserted that the tagline “Kuchh kar dikhane ki bhookh” is a colloquial phrase used by several brands over the years.
Welcoming the ASCI order, Kellogg’s official said, “ASCI has clearly agreed with our stance that both advertisements are not similar so as to suggest any kind of plagiarism. The self-regulating body appreciated that the two advertisements are entirely dissimilar in terms of their portrayal, dialogue, imagery, and audiovisual elements and also noted the distinct tag lines of the two advertisements.”
“It further acknowledged that the use of the term "bhookh" by various food-related brands is quite inevitable and not distinctive or exclusive to either campaign. It understood the fact that our campaign had undergone thorough research and was finalized by September 2022 well before the airing of the complainant’s advertisement in October 2022, thus rendering the blatant accusation of plagiarism completely baseless and unfounded,” the spokesperson said, adding that they were grateful to ASCI for this decision as it re-affirms beliefs in creative ethics while establishing the fact that the campaign bears no similarity whatsoever with any other campaign, past or present.
Sharmila Tagore goes back in time to share her beauty secret in new Vivel VedVidya ad
Tagore has been chosen as the brand ambassador of ITC Vivel's newly launched VedVidya range
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 12:19 PM | 2 min read
ITC Vivel has introduced its VedVidya range and has launched a campaign headlined by actor Sharmila Tagore. The TVC features Tagore bringing back to life her younger self using AI technology, enabling audiences to relive and experience conversations from an era ago. With the new Vivel VedVidya launch, the brand aims to demonstrate the unique product attributes and benefits of radiant and soft skin in an innovative, never seen manner. This is the first time Sharmila Tagore will be seen lending herself, and a digitally created avatar of her younger self to a beauty brand campaign.
Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, shared, “ITC Vivel with VedVidya heralds in a new and modern perspective of timeless beauty with ingredients inspired by ancient beauty rituals. An ideal amalgamation of technology and ancient beauty concoction in the new narrative helps us bring to life the proposition of beauty in an interesting and never seen before way. This technology enables us to re-tell the ‘old is gold’ story and still remain relevant in the beauty space today. With Ms. Sharmila Tagore at the helm, Vivel VedVidya aims to tell a timeless beauty story, to present an indelible experience of ancient beauty weaved into modern day values.”
Brand Ambassador, Sharmila Tagore, adds, “Beauty I believe is always a personal choice. I belong to an era where beauty was to do with the simple but the most incredible ingredients and generational know-how for skin care. These ancient beauty secrets are truly the core of timeless beauty. I am so happy to collaborate with Vivel VedVidya and revisit some of these ancient beauty recipes that have also been prevalent in my family. I am delighted to be a part of this innovative product and this unique storytelling journey that enables access to such experiences through the everyday ritual of a bath.”
Uber showcases ease of outstation trips in new campaign
The multi-film digital campaign promotes Uber Intercity
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 12, 2023 8:00 AM | 1 min read
Uber has launched its new marketing campaign for Uber Intercity, its flagship product for outstation travel. With the resurgence in intercity leisure travel, the campaign has been timed just ahead of the busy summer travel season.
The multi-film digital campaign highlights the ease of travel booking, convenience of door-step pick-ups and affordable one-way fares for out-of-town travel on Uber.
Ameya Velankar, Head Of Marketing, Uber India and South Asia said, "We're excited to launch visually stunning short films that showcase the diverse use cases of Uber Intercity. Using a consistent story formula and single product message of 'Go Anywhere,' we're confident that these films will inspire many more riders to choose Uber Intercity for their outstation travel needs."
With this campaign, Uber is driving awareness and salience for its intercity product in a category where scheduling outstation travel in-app is still a novelty. Uber Intercity enables riders to book seamless, on-demand intercity trips at the tap of a button, taking care of people’s travel needs for trips beyond their city. With doorstep pickups, digital payment options and in-app safety measures in place, Uber Intercity offers the same efficient, convenient and safe Uber experience, except for a new use case - travel beyond the city.
Slice: Will Katrina's legacy pale the era of Kiara?
Experts weigh in on the new Slice ad and Kiara Advani's newly forged connection with the beverage brand
By Tanzila Shaikh | Mar 10, 2023 9:49 AM | 4 min read
PepsiCo's mango beverage Slice has an inextricable connection with its former brand ambassador Katrina Kaif. The actress has contributed immensely to the beverage brand's equity, creating instant recall through some of its campaigns like "Aamsutra." So when the company decided to rope in Kiara Advani as the new representative of Slice, it was a tall order.
The ad starring Kiara was launched on March 4, 2023. Conceptualised and executed by Leo Burnett, it focuses on a flirty banter at a cafe between Kiara and a diner.
The ad retains a smidgen of the sensual undertones distinct of Katrina's Slice ads and much of it has been toned down. Instead, the new Slice ad is more playful and light-hearted than erotic. Needless to say, the comments on social media were less than appreciative.
Kiara's soaring popularity has made her the blue-eyed girl of many brands, yet it begs the question of whether she will be able to effectively take on the mantle from Katrina and build upon the legacy left behind by the actress.
The Kaif connection
Katrina started endorsing the brand from 2008 to 2022, with an association spanning almost 15 years with Slice. Given such a long association, it will be a tad difficult for audiences to accept a new face.
Campaigns such as "Aam Sutra" and "Slice Swayaamvar" have been built on the actress' smouldering sensuality. The classic, seduction style was a recurring motif. Even the song "Rasiya" crooned in a breathy, erotic fashion creates instant recall for the brand and the actress.
Anuj Goyal, associate director, Slice and Tropicana, PepsiCo India, acknowledges the legacy left behind by the actress: “Katrina had a long-standing association with the brand Slice and together we created some iconic campaigns, she is still a part of the Pepsico family."
However, choosing Kiara was not just out of whim for Slice. "When we were conceptualizing, one of the things that we wanted to do that we wanted to connect with the youth of the country and Kiara has huge youth following. I think she is a perfect fit as she has a great pull across geographies, she is not only relevant in tier 1 towns, but she is also relevant in tier 2 and 3 towns," Goyal adds.
Speaking about the concept, Goyal said, “In the past three years, we started our journey of 'How so thick?' and it translated into 'Sab se thick, sabse tasty' campaign then we launched the sequel of the campaign and then we launched the blind taste challenge. And the endeavour was to establish product superiority for Slice as the superior mango drink.”
“While conceptualizing the campaign, we came to understand that, we need to anchor the brand on a more indulgent world of mangoes. With Kiara, we wanted to speak to the youth of the country.”
The era of Kiara
Talking about the first take on the campaign, Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, said that while the ad didn't seem memorable, it was quite on-brand for Slice. "I didn't find the ad particularly striking but having said that, they have kept on with their communication which is to put the brand around sensuality and make it almost erotic. To that extent, it was true to how they have been doing for many years," he notes.
As celebs, Kiara and Katrina are distinct and will bring their own personal influence to the brand. “I am not sure how much of the sensuousness is showing compared to what Katrina used to bring. I still remember how smouldering Katrina was. It felt natural maybe it was just her persona, but I didn't find the same with Kiara," Sinha adds.
Nisha Sampath, Brand Consultant, and Founder, Bright Angles Consulting, makes an important point about brands forming inextricable attachments to their endorsers.
"Katrina was unforgettable with those campaigns. But pragmatically, the brand cannot be attached to the endorser, they have to own the idea or the space," she points out
"To that extent, whether Kiara is more popular or not should be their concern. But the brand idea stays very strong," she emphasises.
While Sinha finds the execution mediocre, Sampath begs to differ:"Slice has really stood out with their campaigns. Food is about enjoyment. The romance of food is very real, Where other brands talk about nutrition and other aspects, they have stayed with their storyline of sensuality and the physical enjoyment of the beverage. At a very gut level, it appeals to you and it connects with you in a conscious and unconscious way”, she added.
