Manyavar launches brand films with Amitabh Bachchan

Manyavar is back with their new films under the campaign #Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye with Amitabh Bachchan. Standing tall on the idea of establishing a simple yet impactful message on why it is important to dress in Indian wear has been echoed beautifully through the new ad films. The essential philosophy of ‘Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye’ in the inimitable style of Mr Bachchan highlights a relatable grouse of the guests attending the wedding function.



Commenting on the association, Vedant Modi, Chief Marketing Officer, Vedant Fashions Limited said, “Manyavar has always been a brand that showcases the nuances and beauty of the Indian culture. The new digital films are aimed at everyone who believes in the magic of celebration. Mr. Bachchan with his narrative and screen presence has put soul into the idea of #TaiyaarHokarAaiye and we are confident it will be a widely accepted and celebrated phenomena amongst our target groups.”



“I am delighted to be part of the #TaiyaarHokarAaiye campaign which not only glorifies the cultures and traditions of India but also encourages the consumer to don Indian wear to enhance their personality,’’ Bachchan said.

