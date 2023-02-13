Manforce Condoms taps into the wildest fantasies on Valentine's Day
The campaign #LoveUpWithManforce has been conceptualized and executed by Grapes
Manforce Condoms has launched a digital campaign #LoveUpWithManforce for Valentine’s Day.
Manforce encouraged the couples to convey their wildest fantasies with the help of the campaign.
The campaign was conceptualized and executed by Grapes.
The brand also roped in influencers such as RJ Rahul Makin, RJ Rochie Rana and content creators such as Satish Ray, Gaurav Kapoor and others.
Speaking on the occasion, Joy Chatterjee, Associate Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “Manforce as a brand has always sought to promote safe sex while aiming to keep the intimacy and romance high. As Valentine’s Day is marked as a day to celebrate love, we came up with the campaign to give wings to the hidden sexual desires of couples. The campaign was aimed at strengthening the bond between the partners to help them indulge in pleasurable love-making sessions by acing up their level of intimacy.”
Elaborating on the campaign, Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Grapes said, “It was very exciting working for the campaign. Considering the stigma prevalent in society around sensitive topics like sex, encouraging the audience to talk about their secret sexual desires was a bit tricky. The team had to brainstorm a lot to come up with a mix of fun and exciting ideas to engage with the audience to help them break free from their intimidation and at the same time not make them uncomfortable. Aligning with the ethos of Manforce that aims to promote exploration of new avenues to always keep the thrill alive in the romance, the campaign was a medium to help partners discover each other to spice up their love life.”
Mother’s Recipe calls for creative pitch
The incumbent agency of the brand is Triton Communications
By Imran Fazal | Feb 11, 2023 8:28 AM | 1 min read
Mother’s Recipe has called for a creative pitch. Triton Communications is the incumbent agency which has handled the brand’s account for 15 years.
Sanjana Desai, Executive Director of Mother’s Recipe, confirmed the development to exchange4media. Desai said, “We have called for a creative pitch and have already heard from a few agencies, but are yet to finalize who we want to work with.” She was tightlipped about the names of the agencies which are participating in the pitch.
Ali Merchant, Founder of Triton Communications, too confirmed that the brand informed them about their decision a month ago. He said, “We would also like to participate in the pitch, if given a chance, and I am sure, we will come out as the best one.”
The digital mandate of Mother’s Recipe is managed by Social Panga and Publicity Parlour is their media agency.
Astral ad tells you to choose 'good pipes’
The film raises awareness about the damages counterfeit products can cause to plumbing systems and buildings
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 11, 2023 8:49 AM | 2 min read
Astral Limited has announced its latest campaign “Pipes Chuno to Astral Chuno”, which combines entertainment with informative content to raise awareness about prevalent practices that pose challenges for end consumers and plumbers.
With the increasing instances of adulteration in piping products, the product quality goes unnoticed, leading to potential damage to plumbing systems and buildings. The film aims to educate and inspire change in how people purchase pipes and fittings and stir conversation amongst the end consumers in this low-involvement category.
The ad film portrays three different pipe leakage situations in a quirky and fun way. The first situation features a couple watching television in their living room, the second situation is about a mother doing dishes in the kitchen and the third is an employee in his parking space. All three face leakage problems due to poor quality and bad fittings of the pipes and blame their plumber for the same. The ad film further highlights the perfect balance of resin and filler used in Astral Pipes as per ISI standards making it India’s “Bharosemand Pipe” for last 25 years – “Pipes Chuno to Astral ka 25 saal ka bharosa chuno”.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Kairav Engineer, VP Business Development, Astral Limited, said, “Our objective is to increase the involvement of all stakeholders to build preference for good quality pipes while the purchase decision is made. The film aims to build awareness about benefits of high-quality pipes and fittings and how it ensures the safety and reliability of plumbing systems."
The campaign lands the desired message of how Astral Pipes are durable, strong and essentially the backbone of a good plumbing system and buildings. The film will be promoted on the company's website and social media platforms.
Swati Bhattacharya & Rohit Chawla create ‘The Politics of Hair’
The film and installations displayed at India Art Fair, Delhi, show the cutting of hair as an act of rebellion
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 3:04 PM | 2 min read
FCB India and Rohit Chawla launched a campaign, ‘The Politics of Hair,’ to highlight the age-old patriarchy observed in various cultures across the globe.
The Politics of Hair is the history of Hair and Her - given the news space and the headlines that history has denied it - a newspaper that will connect the dots and make you see for yourself that a woman's hair is never about the woman's hair.
The Film and installations displayed at India Art Fair, Delhi, show the cutting of hair as an act of rebellion against those who seek to control a woman’s agency by controlling her hair.
The campaign is the brainchild of Rohit Chawla, a contemporary photographer, along with Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB India. The song has been composed by Aanon H Siddiqua, a London-based Bangladeshi musician and performing artist.
Speaking on the campaign's launch, Bhattacharya states, “Unravel the history of a woman’s hair, and you unravel a history of subjugation that cuts across cultures, nations and generations. ‘Hair and Her’ calls for a clean cut with this past - asking every viewer to play a part in a plea for a freer future.”
“The dialogue around women, their place in society and the physical representation of this power dynamic is something that not only affects each one of us; it’s a conversation we all need to be part of,” said Rohit Chawla.
Cheil India drives campaign for The Next-Gen MG Hector
The campaign focuses on the brand messaging of ‘It’s a Human Thing’
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 11, 2023 2:00 PM | 2 min read
Cheil India’s new campaign for MG Motor India focuses on launching the Next-Gen Hector as the car designed to indulge you with one-of-a-kind automotive experiences. When the MG Hector was first launched in 2019, it not only marked the entry of the marquee British brand into the country but also set standards for the Indian automobile market with its unique approach of humanizing technology.
Anchored in the brand’s DNA of ‘It’s a Human Thing’, the campaign brings alive the idea of indulgence that the Next-Gen Hector offers to its consumers. Emphasizing the new offering’s seamless integration of luxury and technology – that pamper consumers like never before. The launch encompasses all consumer touchpoints with its 360 degree approach, and by leveraging funnel marketing strategy the brand is creating bespoke communication optimized for each platform.
Udit Malhotra, Head of Marketing, MG Motor India, says: “At MG, we always believe in driving ahead of the curve by bringing exciting experiences to our customers every time. When we first launched the Hector, we aimed to transform the relationship between the driver and the vehicle by introducing India’s First Internet Car. Now, the Next-Gen Hector takes another leap in this direction. Raising the game with a bold new look, infotainment experiences, technological advances that includes ADAS Level 2 capabilities that make driving even more pleasurable and indulgent, thereby more ‘pampering’.”
Speaking about the latest campaign, Sean Joseph Colaco, Executive Creative Director at Cheil India, said, “The Next-Gen MG Hector is now more ‘Human’ than ever! With a new look and brand new technology that indulges, pampers and spoils you. Through the playful antics of our two characters, a butler and his young employer, we demonstrate exactly how much the Next-Gen Hector caters to your every whim and fancy. Shot in and around London, this slice of British aristocratic life, seemed like the perfect setting to demonstrate the ‘royal treatment’ the Next-Gen Hector gives you.”
“Carrying the story of ‘It’s a Human Thing’ seamlessly was never going to be easy. Especially when you want it to be better than the previous year commercials. I am delighted that we have been able to crack the code and create an enjoyable film that continues to keep the brand’s core values intact and is as enjoyable and entertaining as the previous years,” added Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India.
Alia Bhatt wants you to embrace your own style in Philips' new campaign
#YourHairYourWay campaign is timed for the Valentine's season
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 11, 2023 8:44 AM | 3 min read
We have lived in a society where, every day, one person is trying to be like another, under the constant pressure to fall into standards that may or may not truly represent who they are. But this is slowly and steadily changing. Women of today are breaking free from set templates and finding their own path, their own journey. Philips today launches a new campaign on their hair straightening range, #YourHairYourWay, with brand ambassador Alia Bhatt, encouraging women to confidently embrace their own sense of style in this journey, while Philips helps them achieve that with technology that actively cares for their hair.
Commenting on the campaign Vidyut Kaul, Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian subcontinent said, "We, at Philips India, understand our consumer before anyone or anything else. When it comes to hair styling, we understand her needs, her barriers and her everyday worries. We acknowledge how diverse the women of India are and their varying needs when it comes to hairstyling. With our expertise of 130+ years, we always strive to give our consumer the best of technology that can help her style her hair with all the care that her hair deserves. Our new campaign #YourHairYourWay encourages women to choose their own style while reassuring them that our products actively care for their hair. #YourHairYourWay is also our endeavor to embrace diversity of our women and encourage inclusivity.”
The campaign builds the key message through a few different films, each starting with the spotlight on Alia Bhatt featuring ‘Alia wala straight hair’ and moving on to feature different women from various walks of life with their individual hairstyles which reflect their own personality and sense of style. It talks about a range of hair styling occasions right from busy Monday mornings to fun weddings of the BFF or vacations, relevant to different kinds of women whether students, working women or homemakers. And the Philips hair straightening range with CareEnhance Technology, which includes a wide range of different hair straightening irons and hair straightening brushes, is presented as the go-to solution for any kind of hair styling with care. The main theme that runs through the film is that different kinds of styles can be achieved for different kinds of hair with the Philips straightening range with the assurance that Philips technology actively cares for hair as you style, thus helping you style without the worry of damage.
It is a perfect everyday partner for girls and women alike, with every individual, be it a middle-aged woman, college girl, working woman, or transwoman, expressing herself through her unique personality and style.
Alia Bhatt, Brand Ambassador of Philips Hair Care range said, “I have been associated with Philips for almost 8 years now and have come to love the brand that puts their consumer first always and brings innovative technology to solve their needs. And I am thrilled to be the voice of the brand yet again in the #YourHairYourWay campaign that truly embraces every woman’s unique journey. This resonates with me because I believe that each woman is unique and should be able to feel confident in her own skin. And the Philips Hair Straightening Range with CareEnhance Technology gives women the opportunity to express their own sense of style with care. The products are easy to use and allow you to experiment with and style your hair without worry of damage.”
The campaign breaks on television right in time for the upcoming Valentine’s season and extends to YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, OTT, and various other digital platforms as well.
Best ads of the fortnight: Axis Bank champions sign language, Croma tells a poignant tale
Our pick of the most innovative ads launched between January 16th and 31st
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 8:54 AM | 3 min read
The second fortnight of January saw many brands rolling out Republic Day campaigns, which were high on patriotic fervour. While some broached topics of social and national importance, others relied on some poignant storytelling. As always, there were a few gems that stood out in the sea of ads this fortnight. And as always, we have listed them out in alphabetical order. These are some of the best ads between January 16th and 31st.
Axis Bank
Axis Bank's ad for Republic Day wins for its brilliant execution and storytelling. The engaging ad shows an elderly man addressing a crowd on how sign language is part of our everyday lives even though don't realise it. With some examples, he highlights we use some hand gestures to communicate. In a way, it is that one language that all Indians across the length and breadth of the country speak and understand. The film made in association with Grey Group highlighted the importance to recognise sign language as the 23rd language of India in 2023.
Croma
This Republic Day, Croma decided to engage viewers with a heartwarming story of a grandpa and his beloved mixer-grinder. The film 'Constitution of Joy' is based on a real event and conceptualised by the electronic retail brand's in-house team. The film is a testimony to the brand's promise of going above and beyond for the customer.
KFC
View this post on Instagram
Internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate is back this time singing about things beyond the "rasoda." The musician who is known for turning viral videos and internet memes into foot-tapping numbers created a song entirely out of comments about KFC's popular snack Chizza. The limited-edition "pizza" made from a base of crispy fried chicken is supposedly a fan favourite with many users on the internet demanding that the fast food chain bring it back. Mukhate created an entire song out of various comments and was accompanied by KFC's own Colonel Sanders.
Star Sports
Star Sports' promo for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup laid bare a common bias in Indian sports. Despite India's women's cricket team making immense strides in the international arena, Indians barely acknowledge their feat or remember the names of the players. The film created and conceptualised by the in-house team at Disney Star, educates the viewers about our "sheroes" who have brought home laurels with their incredible feats.
Melorra
With Valentine's Day around the corner, jewellery brand Melorra brought out a thoughtful film to celebrate love and partnership. The ad subverts the belief that jewellery is meant only for women and holds that men should also be celebrated for bringing stability and success to relationships.
Zomato
Zomato's ad for Republic Day celebrated the various uniform-wearing warriors of India. While some uniforms are respected, Indians barely acknowledge the contributions of others. The ad shines a spotlight on sweepers, medicos, air hostesses and food delivery executives who offer steadfast services to the nation while wearing their uniforms with pride. A standout feature of the ad is when a Zomato delivery executive salutes his peer wearing an orange uniform, which is Swiggy's brand colour.
Kriti Sanon is brand ambassador of Parle Agro's Appy Fizz
Sanon will feature alongside Jr. NTR in a national television commercial planned for Appy Fizz
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 4:15 PM | 2 min read
Indian beverage major, Parle Agro has signed actor, Kriti Sanon as the brand ambassador for the beverage brand, Appy Fizz.
Recently, Appy Fizz refreshed its look and unveiled its new packaging, adding a new dimension to the brand and broadening its bold and edgy appeal. Kriti Sanon has been signed in sync with the new look, as her ultra-modern personality emphasizes Appy Fizz’s confident, bold & distinctive brand persona. She joins the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jr. NTR and will be the face of the brand alongside the superstars.
Speaking about the brand ambassador, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & CMO, Parle Agro said “It is exciting to have Kriti Sanon join the Appy Fizz family. Our goal is to keep the brand relevant to its customers and to inspire them to connect with it. Kriti is a fantastic youth icon and has a lot in common with the essence of our brand, particularly in light of the recent release of Appy Fizz’s fresh style and packaging. We are hoping our consumers enjoy the new avatar and show great love for our brand’s new face”.
Commenting on being the face of Appy Fizz, actor Kriti Sanon shared “Appy Fizz is such a distinctive and bold brand. I am a fan of their iconic ads and the fact that I get to represent and be a part of a much-loved product makes me so happy. I’m thrilled to join my famous co-brand ambassadors too.”
Sanon will feature alongside Jr. NTR in a national television commercial planned for Appy Fizz. Known for their glamorous, striking and bold TVCs, consumers should be excited to see what the brand has in store for them with their favourite actor.
