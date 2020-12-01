Manforce Condoms says ‘Use a Condom, brand doesn’t matter’

On World Aids Day, Manforce Condoms has come up with a new campaign #StandTogether, urging people to protect India against HIV. Manforce, through this campaign focuses on a larger responsibility of educating people to use condoms, no matter what brand you use.



The campaign highlights the importance of using condoms to fight against HIV and at same time communicates that the brand doesn’t matter. The most important is the health and safety of everyone and addresses the relevant issues related to safe sex with an appeal to enthusiastic lovers to have protected sex.



Joy Chatterjee, DGM, Mankind Pharma said, “Through this campaign the intention is to show that we are committed towards our customer’s safety and want to ensure that sex always stays as an act of pleasure, along with safety. We want to communicate to the masses to just "Use A Condom" to avoid AIDS and when it comes to a physical relationship, safety plays an important role in strengthening the bond between partners.”