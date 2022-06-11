Mandira Bedi reveals a secret to her fitness in The Indus Valley campaign

Known for its range of healthy and toxin-free cookware, the D2C kitchenware brand, The Indus Valley, launched its new campaign with Fitness enthusiast and actress, Mandira Bedi.

Who doesn’t want to lead a healthy lifestyle? While many of us enjoy working out, adopting healthy eating habits and consuming nutritious food to ensure our health is intact, only a few are aware and invest in the importance of the right kind of toxin-free cookware. Focusing on this message, the latest campaign by The Indus valley highlights the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle and draws a parallel between healthy cookware and good health!

The brand rolled out a film with Mandira Bedi sharing the secret behind her fitness as she advocates that cookware matters as much as the ingredients used to prepare meals. And when it comes to healthy cookware, there’s only one name for her, The Indus Valley. With the best of tradition and science, 100% food-safe and toxin-free, - these factors are what make Mandira trust The Indus Valley the most.

The film explores and emphasises the importance of using the right kind of cookware as a certain range of vessels have a toxic coating that breaks down at higher temperatures, affecting the quality of the food. This message is aptly encapsulated in the campaign along with the brand's commitment towards making the lives of people healthy.

Speaking about the campaign, Madhumita, Co-Founder, The Indus Valley says, “Health and well-being of our customers have always been the raison d'être at The Indus Valley, which is why the brand takes inspiration from wisdom of ancient traditions while simultaneously embracing modern technology to boost health via our products. Through our campaign we strike conversation around Mandira Bedi’s fitness mantra and aim towards generating awareness around healthy cookware being the key to healthy lifestyle.

