Mamaearth launches TVC with Shilpa Shetty for baby care range

FMCG brand Mamaearth launched a national television advertisement for its baby care range featuring actress Shilpa Shetty.

“The television commercial highlights the proof of safety of Mamaearth baby care range with no-toxins and safe proposition along with Made Safe certification,” the company said.

The TVC is conceptualised by Korra Worldwide. The film starts with Shilpa playing with her baby when her friend comes to visit carrying a big hamper for the baby. Visibly upset at her friend’s delay, Shilpa enquires the reason for being late, when the friend shows her the basket of goodies as the cause for the delay which also contains Mamaearth Milky Soft Range products. Shilpa asks the reason for choosing Mamaearth goodies for the baby, when the friend says that the products have no-toxins and have proof for being safe. She then cheekily shows that she has already been using Mamaearth Milky soft range which has the goodness of oats and milk proteins that provide the required nourishment to the baby’s skin, along with Made Safe certification ensuring that the products are safe.

The film closes with a sharp message stating that the proof of goodness is what gets mama's approval. The film is a representation of the brand's philosophy and product proposition of goodness inside.

Commenting on the campaign, Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder and CIO at Mamaearth, said “Millennial parents are increasingly becoming conscious and aware of the ingredients and the products they use on their babies. They are looking for products that have claims and proof for being free of chemicals and safe. Hence, Mamaearth Milky Soft range has the goodness of natural ingredients and toxin-free proposition along with Made Safe Certification, ensuring that the products are safe for their little ones. With the film, we have highlighted this exact proposition. We hope this thought resonates with the millennials and they come forward and choose nature's goodness with us and our products.”

The launch of the television commercial marks the launch of the Milky Soft range, reinstating the brands leadership with safe and toxin-free products for baby care.

Commenting on this Gaurav Nabh, CEO at Korra said: "Only a mother knows what is best for her child and will ensure that the baby grows up in a toxin free world. Building on this insight we are delighted to showcase our latest work where Shilpa is seen as a mother using and endorsing Mamaearth baby care milky soft range. The film also showcases that Mamaearth products are also fast becoming the most recommended & gifted products when it comes to celebrating the arrival of a new member to a family. We are proud of this latest work by Korra as we continue to build the Mamaearth brand on the back of real consumer insights and stories, endorsed by Mamaearth's biggest fan Shilpa"

Deepak Kumar, Chief Creative Officer at Korra said: You don’t want anything bad ever to touch a baby. Even when you are buying or gifting one. So, we used the simple insight of thoughtful gifting for babies as a creative device in this light-hearted banter between two friends to showcase how choosing Mamaearth’s baby lotion is a no brainer for mothers as well as others. Mamaearth’s Made Safe certification helped reassure the no toxins promise.

The TVC is a 35-second film and will be followed by a shorter edit of 15 seconds, highlighting the product facet.

