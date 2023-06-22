Mamaearth brings Sharmila Tagore & Sara Ali Khan for its new campaign
The campaign has been conceptualized by Havas worldwide India, which recently came on board as the creative AOR for Mamaearth
Mamaearth, the beauty and personal care brand from the House of Honasa, has launched its latest integrated marketing campaign for their Onion Shampoo, featuring Sharmila Tagore and brand ambassador, Sara Ali Khan.
Bringing together the grandmother- daughter duo, the campaign centers around a slice of life moment between the two, where a worried Sara goes to her badi amma, Sharmila Tagore, seeking solutions for her hair fall. Addressing her concern, Sharmila says that when someone has strong roots, they don’t fear falling, connoting strong hair with strong roots.
“This simple yet powerful film effectively represents the brand's philosophy and product proposition centered around the intrinsic goodness it provides,” the company said.
Regarding the campaign, Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder and CIO at Mamaearth, said “Onion has been the most sought-after home remedy to tackle hair fall and at Mamaearth, try to provide these home remedies in hassle-free, easy, ready-to-use formats. Through our recent research, it has been established that the Mamaearth Onion Shampoo is India’s number 1 onion shampoo as per consumers. Since this was a traditional recipe in a modern format, Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan were the best pair to help communicate this message. We hope the consumers resonate with this message and choose the No. 1 onion shampoo with Mamaearth.
"As an actor, I've had the privilege to work with some remarkable artists from around the world, but nothing compares to the joy of working alongside my badi amma. The opportunity to share the screen with her was truly enchanting, and when I was informed that Mamaearth wanted us to feature in their campaign for the No. 1 Onion Shampoo in India, I was thrilled as this has been a remedy, both, my mother and grandmother have been recommending for years to maintain healthy and strong hair. "
says Sara Ali Khan Sharmila Tagore says, - “I have come back to the screen after a long break and working with my granddaughter was an opportunity I would not have missed.” Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India, says, “ To reach out to young women who are suffering from of hair-fall, we decided to go to the root of the problem - quite literally! This led us to conceive a powerful and meaningful visual representation: the transformation of an onion's core into a resilient hair follicle, enveloped by layers of protection. As far as the story is concerned, it revolves around a young girl seeking solace in her grandmother's timeless wisdom. For there is an undeniable truth in the depths of experience gained over a lifetime - it seldom disappoints.”
The campaign has been conceptualized by Havas worldwide India, which recently came on board as the creative AOR for Mamaearth.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Over 6100 brands advertised on TV during Jan-Mar 2023: TAM
According to the TAM AdEx quarterly report on television advertising, TV ad volume in Jan-Mar 2023 declined by 4 % over Jan-Mar 2021
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 5:16 PM | 2 min read
More than 6100 brands advertised on television in the first quarter of 2023 with top 10 brands contributing 11 % share of television ad volume, says the latest report on television advertising by TAM AdEx, which monitors more than 600 TV Channels.
According to the ‘Television Advertising Quarterly Report Jan-Mar 2023’, in comparison to the previous two years, Jan-Mar'23 witnessed 4% decline in Ad Volumes. Also, Ad Volumes during Jan-Mar’22 witnessed de-growth of 1% compared to Jan-Mar’21 .
The report said that over 6180 brands advertised during Jan-Mar’23 and 7 out of the top 10 brands belonged to Reckitt Benckiser.
The top 10 brands which contributed to 11 % of TV Ad volumes, are Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Lizol All In 1, Dettol Skincare Soap, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Dettol Toilet Soaps, Thums Up, Maaza, Jiocinema App and Moov Strong Spray.
As pe the report, there were over 3900 advertisers during this period with Hindustan Unilever retaining 1st position. It was the leading advertiser with 15 % share of ad volumes.
Reckitt Benckiser (India) and Procter & Gamble maintained there last year’s rankings at two and three, respectively.
Other advertisers among top 10 were Godrej Consumer Products, Cadburys India, Coca Cola India, ITC, Pepsi Co, Britannia Industries and Colgate Palmolive India.
Food & Beverages was the leading sector and retained its 1st position with 25% in Jan-Mar’23. The top 10 advertising sectors together added 89% share of Ad volumes in Jan-Mar 2023. Banking/Finance/Investment sector entered the top 10 list during this period.
Apart from the above, the other advertising sectors, among the top 10 were Personal Care/Personal Hygiene, Services, Household Products, Personal Healthcare, Hair Care, Laundry, Auto, Building, Industrial & Land Materials/ Equipment.
As per the report, over 185 Top Growing Categories witnessed positive growth. Home Insecticides witnessed the highest increase in Ad secondages with growth of 3.3 times followed by Pan Masala with 2.6 times growth during Jan-Mar’23 compared to Jan-Mar’22.
The report also talked about the top channel genres in Jan-Mar 2023 and general entertainment channels (GEC) and News had 55 % share of ad volumes.
During Jan-Mar’23, GEC overtook News as the most popular channel genre in terms of advertising with 30 % share of ad volumes, said the report.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
L&T Finance unveils its fraud awareness mascot ‘Sachet Kumar’
Launches campaign ‘#JaankarBaniyeSavdhaanRahiye’
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 3:41 PM | 2 min read
L&T Finance Limited (LTF) unveiled its new mascot ‘Sachet Kumar’ and the campaign ‘#JaankarBaniyeSavdhaanRahiye’ aimed towards promoting cyber safety measures and digital fraud awareness amongst its customers and employees.
The unveiling of the mascot and the campaign forms a part of the Cyber Jagrukta Week, an initiative aimed to educate, prevent, and combat cyber and digital frauds prevailing in the industry. ‘Sachet Kumar’ along with the campaign ‘#JaankarBaniyeSavdhaanRahiye’ will encourage people to practice secured financial transactions and promote digitally safe habits through social media posts.
According to the National Crime Reporting Bureau (NCRB) the total number of cyber fraud cases in the country have increased by 84 percent in FY23 versus FY21. Under this initiative LTF will focus on educating the customers and employees on cyber safety habits and major fraud trends around phishing, vishing, UPI frauds, identity theft, skimming, etc.
As part of the initiative, LTF will employ a multi-faceted approach and leverage various channels to drive fraud awareness and mitigation methods through owned social media assets, dedicated page and mobile application, workshops, and educational drives.
Speaking at the occasion, Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. said, “With rapid technological development and increased use of the internet comes the growing risk of cybercrimes. This has generated a huge need for a proper digital safety measures and cybersecurity framework. The current cybersecurity landscape of India needs to evolve in conjunction with the increasing rate of cybercrimes.”
“Our strategic plan Lakshya is based on four key pillars namely, a strong growth and profitability engine, demonstrable strength in risk management, creating a 'Fintech@Scale' and sustainable future growth through Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). In line with strong risk management, which forms an integral part of the plan, LTF has launched its fraud risk awareness mascot ‘Sachet Kumar’ and the campaign ‘#JaankarBaniyeSavdhaanRahiye’ to educate customers and employees on fraud trends and motivate them to stay vigilant by keeping them informed about the modus operandi of the fraudsters and share tips to mitigate digital and other fraud attempts,” Mr. Dubhashi added.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Britannia unveils the ‘The Laughing Cow’ logo
The new identity has been announced with a digital video campaign, conceptualized by Havas Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 11:59 AM | 2 min read
Britannia Bel Foods, a joint venture between Britannia Industries Ltd and French company Bel Groupe, has unveiled the new brand identity of their co-branded product range
‘Britannia The Laughing Cow’. ‘Britannia The Laughing Cow’ logo will now be part of all integrated marketing communication touch points for the brand across packaging, online platforms & in stores.
The new identity has been announced via a digital video campaign (DVC) that combines the strength of the two iconic brands.
Commenting on the new brand identity campaign, Abhishek Sinha, CEO of Britannia Bel Foods said, “We are gearing up to build and develop the nascent cheese category in India. The new co-branded identity will enhance our brand’s credibility and showcase the versatile nutritious product range from ‘Britannia The Laughing Cow’. Our cheese is rich in nutrients. Today, the amount of protein consumed by Indians falls below the required benchmark and we, as a brand, aim to address this glaring issue. Our endeavour is to educate and increase the protein intake among young India. This signifies our commitment to provide a range of delicious, nutritious and innovative products that is accessible to all our consumers.”
The campaign has been conceptualized by Havas Mumbai. Tarun Jha, CEO, Havas Creative India said, “With Britannia and Bel Cheese coming together, we witnessed two iconic brands combining their legacies to offer unrivalled customer satisfaction. We are excited to be a catalyst for Bel Britannia, partnering with these forward-thinking companies on this new, exciting journey. We cannot wait to make the best use of our strategic know-how and creative prowess, to maximise their collaboration's potential and forging a successful route that will captivate audiences with engaging stories.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sylvester daCunha, the man behind Amul Girl, no more
daCunha conceived the Amul 'Utterly Butterly' campaign in 1966
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 11:12 AM | 1 min read
Sylvester daCunha, the creator of the Amul campaign in 1966, is no more.
daCunha conceived the Amul 'Utterly Butterly' Girl along with his art director Eustace Fernandes. The campaign turned 50 in 2016. He was then the MD of advertising agency ASP.
It was daCunha who decided to change the "boring image" that was used for the butter brand till then. The idea was to have a girl who would "walk her way in the Indian kitchen and the housewife's heart", daCunha has been quoted as saying.
Amul has been associated for decades now with witty and tongue-in-cheek moment marketing ads. The first of such ads mimicked the Hare Krishna movement in 1969 with the Amul creative team coming up with the caption - "Hurry Amul, Hurry Hurry".
Pavan Singh, General Manager-Marketing at Amul India, paid his tributes to the adman in a social media post.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mahindra Lifespaces’ new film talks about creating spaces that nurture customers' dreams
The campaign is titled ‘Crafting Life’
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 3:52 PM | 3 min read
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, today launched a new campaign for their brand promise of “Crafting Life” This campaign aims to emphasize the brand's dedication to meticulous design and construction, showcasing the careful thought and consideration that goes into creating spaces that nurture customers' dreams and aspirations for the long term.
The centerpiece of the campaign is a DVC that will be introduced across various digital platforms. This compelling DVC serves as a visual representation of the brand's core values, demonstrating the meticulous planning, expertise, passion, and dedication that are integral to every Mahindra Lifespaces project, from the initial planning stages to the final construction phase.
The primary objective of the campaign is to establish an emotional connection with the audience, highlighting the brand's unwavering commitment to creating spaces that transcend mere buildings. It also emphasizes the essence of ‘Karigari’ showcasing the intricate craftsmanship and artistry employed in constructing these exceptional spaces.
Viral Oza, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, said, “The objective of the ‘Crafting Life’ campaign is to reimagine the concept of a home by going beyond the conventional notions of construction. The campaign showcases our efforts to provide a holistic living experience by offering our customers spaces that are thoughtfully designed, environmentally conscious, and where careful craftsmanship is deeply rooted in every element. We believe that a home should be a haven where individuals can thrive, find inspiration, and create lasting memories. The campaign embodies this belief of ours and displays our initiative towards crafting and delivering such spaces to our customers.
As a trusted real estate developer, we recognize the significant role that these spaces play in people's lives, and our customer-centric approach ensures that every aspect of our offering is designed to enhance their living experience. At Mahindra Lifespaces, our spaces serve as a strong foundation for individuals to build their future upon."
Tushar Bajaj, Managing Director, Organic by MSL, “Very rarely does one come across a brand that lives and breathes its promise like Mahindra does. From the very first day of our partnership with the Mahindra Lifespaces team, we have been in awe of their commitment to honing the craft, and their unwavering focus on customer centricity in both design and delivery. The commercial success and customer love are a clear reflection of this DNA.
This exceptional craftsmanship is precisely what inspired us at Organic by MSL to come up with ‘Har Kone Me Karigari Hai’. Every part of the campaign has been designed to emulate the sublime intricacy of the ‘karigari’ itself. Vijay Raaz, also a master of his craft, was the perfect partner to voice the sentiment that we wanted to evoke through the writing. This film is meant to be an ode to the mastery, and to the maestros that create for us these wonderful homes worthy of becoming the centre of our worlds.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ASCI’s strike on ‘dark patterns’ lead to brighter days for consumers & businesses?
Industry watchers share their take on the recent guidelines by ASCI and DOCA against unfair business practices by ecomm companies
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jun 20, 2023 9:12 AM | 5 min read
The Department of Consumer Affairs (DOCA) and the Advertising Standard Council of India have developed new guidelines for e-commerce businesses to serve the consumer better and avoid unfair trade practices.
In a joint press conference, ASCI released a comprehensive discussion paper titled ‘Dark Patterns - The New Threat to Consumer Protection' that examined various deceptive patterns, including those found in online advertising and also formed a multi-stakeholder task force to examine issues like drip pricing, bait and switch, false urgency and disguised ads. These guidelines will be applicable from 1 September 2023 to give online platforms a window to make the necessary changes to their systems and interface designs.
While it’s a positive step to empower customers, these guidelines have been long coming since these practices have been around for a long time to lure in consumers.
We reached out to experts to understand how will it impact businesses that have long depended on these unfair practices.
Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, said it is time to revoke the earlier guidelines and shake businesses to follow ethical practices.
He said, "The ASCI guidelines were drafted before the digital era when they were meant to provide a framework for advertising agencies, marketers and media owners to self-regulate advertising messages to ensure that nothing that was unethical, indecent or untruthful was published or allowed to continue in case they were flagged and deemed to be violating the ASCI guidelines."
Sinha noted that marketing budgets are shifting away from traditional media and are now being deployed in digital marketing and OTT platforms. “So the guidelines that were framed earlier are no longer adequate. Therefore, it is important to address the issues that have come up with regard to the misuse of digital media to hoodwink consumers with deceptive communications,” he emphasised.
Nisha Sampath, Brand Consultant, and Founder, of Bright Angles Consulting feels that it will help people to identify false and fraudulent. "While more and more Indians shop online, there are still many ‘first-time online shoppers’ coming online in small towns and rural India. And many brands, which have tapped out their penetration in urban areas, are seeking to go deeper into these markets to attract a new audience,” she pointed out.
She also added that the practices widening online audiences from unscrupulous marketing practices.
Creating a false sense of urgency or FOMO in consumers is an age-old malpractice in business. Guidelines flagging this practice wouldn’t affect ethical businesses, said N Chandramouli, brand expert and CEO of TRA. “It should not affect businesses that use advertising normally without trying to fool the consumers. For those that do try to gyp consumers, it will make them more careful. Brands should always follow the ethical line with regard to consumers. Whether it be product, promotion, or price, brands must look at a long-term trust building with clients,” he said.
Ambika Sharma, Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy thinks that brands will spend lesser money on online advertising for some time to realign their messages, but eventually advertise in innovative ways that are compliant with the guidelines. “Businesses will need to be more careful about the way they design their ads, and they and their agencies will need to make sure that they are not using any of the deceptive design or content that are outlined in the guidelines.”
“You can fool some people all the time and all people some of the time; but not all people all the time,” Sinha pointed out. He also noted that it’s best for brands to operate in a manner that fosters a long-term relationship with their consumers based on trust. “After all, that is the whole point of building a brand. Unfortunately, in the meanwhile, some consumers will be cheated and pay the price for some short-term oriented unscrupulous advertiser’s malintent."
Sampath said that going forward, principles of good corporate governance need to extend into digital realm and digital marketing teams should be made equally accountable to implement them.
“Claims should be vetted with legal teams, as we do for ATL and packaging-related communication. Even with tactical initiatives, it’s possible to plan for the quality of customers acquired, rather than quantity. For example, I should attract people who genuinely need my product vs people who are drawn by the cheap price,” she said.
Educating consumers is also a step in the right direction. “Read the fine print,” said Sharma, “before making a purchase. This is will help you avoid any surprises.”
Consumers should also do their research of the company they are buying from, she averred. “Trust your gut. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. Best to err on the side of caution.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ad sector must pay youngsters at par with other industries: Dheeraj Sinha, Leo Burnett
According to Sinha, CEO-South Asia at Leo Burnett, getting and retaining talent is the biggest constraint that he is facing at present
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jun 20, 2023 9:00 AM | 5 min read
From creative to media to digital, advertising agencies across India are perennially talent-hungry. The shortage of skilled persons, high attrition rate and poaching by other agencies always give advertising leaders sleepless nights. Hence, when Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia at Leo Burnett, mentioned “getting and retaining talent” as his biggest constraint at present, it did come as a surprise.
“We hire about 200 people from undergrad colleges, IITs, Ashoka University and other institutions. How to impress them with Leo Burnett values and assimilate them into our culture and philosophy is the biggest challenge for a growing agency like us,” Sinha says.
Who else can pinpoint the problem better than Sinha, who wears multiple hats as the chairman of Leo Burnett India, BBH India, Publicis Business, Publicis Health and Leo Burnett Orchard?
Suggesting a reform in the pay structure of the industry, Sinha says, “Many youngsters leave the organization within a year or two. The high-time advertising sector offered better pay packages to youngsters, at par with other industries for a better retention rate. Business is growing, so we have to also change our mindset. Moreover, we need to give them credit for their hard work that would help to retain them.”
Idea of Creativity
Leo Burnett India was awarded the Creative Agency of the Year at the OneShow Abby Awards 2023. It also won two Grand Prix and three Specialist Category Agency of the Year awards (Digital Specialist Agency of the Year; Brand Activation and Promotions Specialist Agency of The Year and Branded Content and Entertainment Specialist Agency of the Year).
Sinha is the man of the moment. When asked about how the idea of creativity evolved over the years, Sinha noted,“Biggest shift that has happened in creativity is that there is a lot more experimentation and innovation. Creativity is not just about one TV commercial or print ad. Look at the way brands are being built through digital and social media, through packaging and even delivery personnel. Company founders are also doing a lot of work and driving campaigns on Twitter.”
“People often say great days of advertising are gone. I believe the palette of creativity has expanded. Data and technology are helping us to recreate missing events; such as the 1983 cricket world cup missing match and solve human problems through campaigns such as The Responsible Manhole and Whisper’s Missing Chapters campaigns. These things would not be possible 10 years back. Innovation is the most exciting part of creativity. That's the big change in the evolution of creativity,” said Sinha who has authored two bestsellers on the Indian consumer market - India Reloaded and Consumer India
Creativity amid budget cuts
Advertising in India largely depends on factors such as GDP, inflation and economic slowdown. How does the budget constraints affect creativity?
Sinha opines that creativity doesn’t necessarily need much budget. “Sometimes creativity needs more resources, like in the case of the Airtel 175 campaign (recreating Kapil Dev’s innings in 1983 world cup). Lots of other pieces don't require much budget. They are high on ideas. When a high budget is involved, I am worried as it creates a lot of pressure.”
He added, “While large organizations are silent, we are getting assignments from the startups which are in the 2nd and 3rd stage of funding. We cater to them as per their budget.”
Revenue growth
Dheeraj set the vision for Leo Burnett to transition from being a mid-tier agency to a top-tier agency in 2018. By 2022, Leo Burnett had grown 40% in revenue and almost 30% of its revenue came from new-age clients.
All companies under him have been doing really well, in terms of winning clients, revenue and bagging awards, Dheeraj insists. “There has been 70 per cent growth in revenue of Leo Burnett and others over the past five years. We are winning 40-60 clients/projects every year.”
What are his growth targets for the current fiscal? “I can’t tell you the exact number but we are growing in higher double-digit growth,” Sinha tells with a twinkle in his eyes.
Does hierarchy matter?
Designations are crucial in any organization, mainly because professionals are often very touchy about it. How important designations are in the creative agencies where everyone from top to bottom is involved in the ideation and creation?
Touching upon this sensitive topic, Josy Paul, Chairman of BBDO India, created a sensation at the recently concluded Goafest by suggesting that designations that create hierarchies must be removed. He suggested that we should instead use designations on the names of rivers etc. Is this an implementable idea or merely a sensational statement?
Sinha quips, “We have implemented a hierarchy-less structure in Leo Burnett. We have no cabins. You can see energy and enthusiasm among our staff. Every morning, we do a conference call with seniors and youngsters in various departments to discuss what to do with the agency. This ensures that we are completely democratic as much as possible. We have built our office like a big coffee shop where people can work at their ease.”
“We have built a community, rather than a CEO-anchored organization,” Sinha insists.
Wearing five hats
To juggle five agencies could be a daunting task. For Sinha, it's just a learning process. “We are rebuilding BBH with new leaders. The agency has won 5-6 big businesses recently and is on a growth path after a course correction. Publicis Health is also rubbing shoulders with Leo Burnette and BBH now. Leo Burnett Orchards is also doing great again. Our strategy over the last few years has been building the organizations, our culture and communities. I am learning new things.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube