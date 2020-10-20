Malabar Gold & Diamonds unveils new campaign with Anil Kapoor

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has come up with the campaign One India One Gold Rate. It will be promoted across all platforms: television, digital and print.

Commenting on the new initiative, Ahammed MP, Chairman, Malabar Group said, “While the Covid-19 pandemic has caused severe turmoil across sectors, the demand for gold has stayed consistently high. This shows the Indian consumer’ affinity towards the yellow metal as a saving and wealth creation instrument. Our initiative of One India One Gold Rate aims to further protect the consumer interest by providing them with a uniform gold rate without compromising on purity. Gold is a part of Indian tradition since centuries and is a part of all auspicious occasions. However, for it to be truly auspicious, it needs to be procured responsibly without exploitation of the stakeholders. We at Malabar, believe in our key principles – consumer interest, transparent business practices, and sustainable and inclusive growth. This is one big step towards our commitment to our customers across the country.”

The campaign has been conceptualised by dentsu India Group. Rigved Sarkar, Creative Director, dentsu India Group, said, "Malabar's Promises have a successful legacy of delivering on the brand's positioning, and this is another amazing addition to the bouquet. With a fantastic team and a wonderful client on our side, we have been able to deliver on the Promise through a beautiful and endearing film with Anil Kapoor, that puts a smile on your face every time you watch it.”

"For Malabar Gold and Diamonds, promises are their backbone, their relationship with their customers start with the promises. It gives us the joy to craft their new promise on responsible sourcing which leads to One India One Gold Rate. It's a game-changer idea among the category, and Mr. India conveyed the brand-new promise in his own fashion," said Anish Varghese, Chief Creative Officer, dentsu India Group.