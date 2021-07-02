MaKeTheTrip: A noble thought that could have been executed better

It has been more than 15 months since the Covid-19 restrictions were put in place curbing the movement of people and putting a pause to many trips. But finally, Make My Trip is prompting people to #MakeTheTrip, not just for their own happiness but also for their loved ones. However, they are not promoting the kind of trip one would expect a brand of their calibre to do. They are asking people to make the trip to the nearest vaccination centre and earn immunity from the deadly virus. Their latest video campaign uses the power of kids’ innocence to drive the point home. And the marketing industry seems to be loving the initiative!

Praising the thought behind the campaign, Logicserve Digital Vice President-Creative & Social Manesh Swamy said, “It's in the warm-sunshine kind of zone. What I liked about the ad is that being a travel company, they are not really emphasizing the trips or travel stories that most people expect. Rather they are diverting the conversation to the most-required trip and the need of the hour, which is the trip to the nearest vaccination centre. It’s amazing to see how the brand has changed its communication as per the changing times while smartly aligning it with their brand persona and identity.”

He further added that brand initiatives like these are an absolute must in today’s times. “I have seen that a lot of people haven’t yet taken their first dose of the vaccine due to multiple reasons and they still need to be coaxed to go ahead with the same. So I feel brand initiatives like this are absolutely necessary in these times and, if it manages to convert even a small set of audience, I think the brand’s job is done. They can totally be happy about being able to do their bit for a larger cause.”

Infectious Advertising Vice President Nitin Sharma quipped, “Like the friendly neighbourhood Spiderman says, “With great power comes great responsibility”. It's heartening to see brands all over the world step up and use their massive customer clout & media assets to “do good” during the pandemic. From behemoths like Nike (You can’t stop us) to Coke (Open like never before) to Facebook (We’re never lost), many brands have spread good vibes and expressed solidarity with customers. MakeMyTrip #MakeTheTrip is also one such well-intended initiative for a noble cause.”

However, despite the idea resonating well with experts, the other creative aspects of the film have gained a mixed reaction.

Brand-Building Founder & Brand Strategist Ambi Parameswaran noted the campaign is excellent with a nice twist in the script but it might not entail repeat viewing. “The concept is very good. The casting and acting could have been better, in my opinion. The kids could have been less ‘acting’. But overall a good effort. The strategy carries the message through.”

Sharma added, “In my humble opinion, the storytelling could have been simpler for the campaign for a noble cause. Using children in advertising allows brands to bask in their innocence and naivete, which could have been done better. Besides, I would expect a brand of MakeMyTrip’s stature to play a more salient role in this calamity of unprecedented proportions. Some guidance on how to do this well can be found in work from brands like Tanishq (Salute to Doctors) and Surf (Active hygiene) who have done striking work that not only breaks the clutter but also warms the heart.”



However, they all agreed in unison that the campaign has the power to stand out amidst the clutter of several ads bearing almost similar messages.

Swamy noted, “There have been ads in a similar genre where the protagonists are kids and they are driving home the important message like Tanishq's Mask police film. But with this ad, I think the timing is correct. With things opening up, the urge to travel is high, and as a brand, they are doing their bit to drive home an important message, i.e. the importance of getting vaccinated not just for you but for your loved ones too.”

Parameswaran concluded, “The message is intrinsically related to the brand #MakeMyTrip, so it will be able to stand out. I suppose there will be a follow up to this featuring more information about hotels and tourist resorts staffed with vaccinated employees. There is an ad in today’s papers from Oberoi Hotels. That could be a logical next step: “Our fully vaccinated employees are waiting for you!”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)