Live #FlexibleLikeABosch with Bosch Max Flex fridge, says BSH Home Appliances' new ad

Need extra freezer space to store your favourite summer delights? Or have to store meals for the entire week without worrying about freshness? Introducing, BSH Home Appliances’ latest campaign #FlexibleLikeABosch for a flexible refrigerator: Bosch Max Flex. The Bosch Max Flex lets you convert the MaxFlex compartment to a fridge or a soft freezer space with just the touch of a button.

Conceptualized by Bombbay Vision under the guidance of Subramani Ramachandran, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, it’s a global communication platform adapted for an made in Indian made for India product. The campaign aims to drive awareness about the Max Flex technology and its various benefits for Indian consumers. As part of this campaign, Bosch highlights its unique product proposition, which is developed to suit the requirements of Indian households. This new range of indigenous refrigerators will address a key requirement of storage flexibility, especially in tropical countries, like India, where the seasonal change tends to alter refrigerator requirements.

The film showcases various scenarios where families are converting Bosch MaxFlex to a freezer or fridge or dry storage to fresh storage space, etc. Be it the wife going to work and storing food that the husband cooks later, the couple storing their favourite mangoes or the grandmother cooking with stored dry spices. With Bosch MaxFlex, it is now easier to chill, cool, and store than before!

Commenting on the campaign, Neeraj Bahl, MD & CEO, BSH Home Appliances (India & SAARC) said, “Bosch Max Flex is an important innovation, and we are thrilled to launch our campaign that showcases its benefits. Our objective is to focus on the lifestyle and convenience benefits that the category can offer, and we are confident that this product will revolutionize the refrigerator category. With an uptick in consumer demand this summer, we are certain that this product will serve as a differentiator for the consumers.”

Bosch Max Flex is crafted with perfection to give you on-demand cooling. No matter what you want it to be, MaxFlex will obey with the touch of a button. From a freezer to a fridge to dry storage, Bosch MaxFlex is all of them.

The campaign is produced by Nasir Khan who is the Creative Producer at Rising Star Productions and directed by Amit Badiya who works as a freelancer TV Director. The campaign is now live across YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

So, live #FlexibleLikeABosch with the new Bosch Max Flex refrigerator.

