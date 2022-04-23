LinkedIn unveils global campaign #FlexibleIs

LinkedIn has launched #FlexibleIs, a global, integrated campaign running across India, the UK, France, Germany, and Australia, highlighting the importance of flexibility in creating a fairer world of work and keeping women in employment.

The campaign leads with an emotive film showcasing inspirational stories from people across the globe, highlighting what flexibility means to them, and encouraging open and honest conversations around the pressures professionals face every day. The film, directed by Anne Hollowday, takes viewers on a journey to meet members and offers a glimpse into just how crucial flexibility is right now.

The campaign will see LinkedIn bring together influencers, creators, and the community to share what flexible working really means to them, and how it has supported their careers using the #FlexibleIs hashtag. LinkedIn has recently introduced a new ‘career break’ option, giving members a new way to reflect breaks from work on their LinkedIn Profile and normalise flexible careers.

Created with creative agency VCCP, the digital-led campaign will publish advice, insights and inspirational stories on and off LinkedIn to encourage conversations and inspire action across social platforms including LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Ngaire Moyes, Vice President, Communications and Brand, International, LinkedIn said: “The pandemic brought a revolution in flexible working. And now many professionals, particularly women, rightly don’t want to go back to the way things were as it has improved their lives in untold ways. Our study finds that over half of women have either left their job or considered leaving because of a lack of flexibility. Yet misconceptions and biases remain around flexible work. Through LinkedIn’s new marketing campaign, #FlexibleIs, we are bringing the LinkedIn community together to create a global conversation and raise awareness about why flexibility matters, what it means to people and how it can benefit employers — and in doing so we hope to further normalise flexibility at work.”

According to Nicky Vita, Head of Planning, VCCP, “LinkedIn’s global research proves just how important flexibility is to working women, but also how strong the stigma around it is, which can negatively impact women’s careers. With the pandemic forcing big changes to where we work, there has never been a more critical time to shine a light on all the forms of flexibility that are crucial to making the world of work fairer for all. With this launch, we’re calling on the LinkedIn community to open up about how flexible working improves their lives, from students to mums and dads, to people who have a hustle on the side. #FlexibleIs celebrates true flexibility, in all its forms, for everyone.”

