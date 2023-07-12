Liberty Adult Diaper redefines perception of aging

ADbhoot has launched a campaign for Liberty Adult Diaper, redefining the notion of aging and empowering adults to live life to the fullest. The campaign aims to dispel the prevailing stereotypes of helplessness associated with elderly individuals, showcasing their desire for vitality and celebrating their freedom.
The core insight of the campaign designed for Liberty Adult Diaper revolves around the universal aspiration of adult individuals to retain their youthful spirit, mobility, and zest for life. Recognizing this inherent need, Liberty Adult Pant offers the perfect solution, granting users the freedom to engage in activities, go out, and celebrate life unencumbered.
ADbhoot has partnered with actor Anang Desai for the campaign.
"We wanted to break free from the traditional portrayal of elderly individuals as helpless and bring forth a more empowering narrative," said Vaibhav Pandit, Founder & Creative Director at ADbhoot. "Our campaign emphasizes the essence of life, energy, and vitality that resides within every adult, irrespective of their age. Liberty Adult Diaper enables them to live life on their own terms and rediscover the joy of being young at heart."
Chirag Pan, MD & CEO, PAN Healthcare, said, “At PAN Health, we believe in enabling individuals to lead lives of freedom and dignity, regardless of their age. The partnership with ADbhoot for this campaign reflects our commitment to challenging stereotypes and empowering adults to embrace life to the fullest. Liberty Adult Diaper provides the freedom and confidence to pursue their passions and celebrate every moment. We are excited to launch this dynamic campaign and invite everyone to join us in redefining the perception of aging.”
“Creating this campaign for Liberty Adult Diaper has been a rewarding experience for our team at ADbhoot.” Said Monika Dharankar, Business and Content Head at ADbhoot. “The collaboration with PAN Health allowed us to bring forth a message of empowerment and freedom, highlighting how Liberty Adult Diaper enables individuals to embrace their independence with confidence. We are proud to have played a role in crafting a campaign that celebrates the energy and vitality of every individual, regardless of age.”
The campaign will be amplified through various TV channels, digital platforms and OOH.
Diwan Arun Nanda demits charge as Chairman of Rediffusion after 50 years
Dr. Sandeep Goyal to be Rediffusion’s new Chairman & Managing Director
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 8, 2023 12:03 AM | 2 min read
Zebronics releases new campaign with Hrithik Roshan
The campaign is created by Collective Creative Labs
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 9, 2023 6:00 PM | 2 min read
Zebronics has released a campaign, featuring Hrithik Roshan and in collaboration with their new creative partner Collective Creative Labs for projectors and speakers.
Drawing inspiration from a memorable scene in one of Hrithik's previous films, the ad takes an unexpected turn when an intimate moment is interrupted by the sound of a fart, leading to an unconventional twist in the narrative. By employing a fart as a creative device, the campaign embraces a whimsical and unconventional approach. This audacious and unprecedented move injects a sense of joy and playfulness throughout the film, making it a delightful and rewatchable experience.
Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration with Collective Creative Labs, Rajesh Doshi, Director & Co-Founder of Zebronics, expressed, "Ab Home Ko Banao Home Theatre is the perfect tagline that embodies our vision. Collective Creative Labs has brilliantly blended the quirkiness of an imaginative mind with elegance and reality, resulting in a captivating advertisement that has resonated well with the masses. The agency has expertly utilized the characters and pushed the boundaries of the traditional creative landscape. Through this ad, Hrithik brings to life Zebronics' commitment to revolutionize the concept of Home Entertainment for the masses, using Soundbars and Projectors."
Emphasizing the need to deliver a disruptive film, Smriti Bhaskar, the creative head at Collective Creative Labs, stated, "In today's world, where we are competing with an abundance of content across various platforms, it is crucial for an idea to stand out. It needs to be unexpected; otherwise, it becomes just another fish in the fast ocean."
Discussing what sets this film apart, the director, Siddharth Sen, said, "This film stands out due to its bold and unconventional approach, a rarity in conventional advertising. Kudos to Zebronics for consistently supporting creative freedom. Our intention was not to force humor but to treat the situation seriously until the moment of realization. The fun lies in the bizarre scenario, evoking contemplation and bringing a smile to people's faces."
Tata 1mg Labs unveils ‘Trust What You See’ campaign
The campaign is executed by dentsu X
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 9, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Tata 1mg Labs, a diagnostics chain of pathology labs, in association with dentsu X India, has launched the ‘Trust What You See’ campaign. The campaign aims to highlight the accuracy involved in processes and quality checks of samples at labs. It further emphasizes the brand’s commitment to delivering accurate and reliable diagnostics services.
dentsu X, the media agency from dentsu India, managed the media planning strategy for the campaign, through innovative print frames to blend the campaign video into the publications.
The campaign offers an exclusive inside tour of the world-class facilities and processes of the state-of-the-art National Reference Lab in Delhi. It highlights the stringent quality standards followed for each sample at Tata 1mg Labs. Dr. Prashant Nag, MBBS, MD (Pathology) & Clinical Head, Tata 1mg Labs, explains the quality assurance processes, addressing common queries & concerns pertaining to the handling and processing of samples.
Dr. Prashant Nag added, “Bringing Care to Health – is at the heart of everything we do at Tata 1mg Labs. With our ‘Trust What You See’ Campaign, we aim to provide our customers transparency and peace of mind when it comes to their diagnostic needs. By showcasing our meticulous lab processes and expert team, we want to assure our customers that their samples are taken care of using best-in-class quality standards & norms and that their health is in safe hands.”
Saurabh Shrivastava, Senior Partner and National Business Growth, dentsu X said, “We take great pride in being a part of this initiative. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our network’s core values of forward-thinking and innovation.”
TM Music launches fan anthem for MS Dhoni
‘Mahi hai toh Mumkin Hai’ talks of the admiration and love that each cricket fan holds for the cricketer
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 12:41 PM | 1 min read
Inspired by the countless instances where victory seemed unattainable, yet Dhoni's firm spirit proved that with him, everything is possible, this anthem became a resounding chant across the nation: "Mahi hai to Mumkin hai."
It reflects the unwavering admiration and unconditional love that each cricket fan holds in their heart for the enigmatic captain. Just like a majestic lion on the field, Dhoni's presence invokes a sense of power, bravery, and determination, making the entire nation exclaim, "Mahi maar raha hai."
TM Music is thrilled to announce the release of a unique composition titled "Mahi hai to Mumkin Hai," dedicated to the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. This unique composition by the talented Vasudev Gandharv, soulfully sung by Vasudev & Danish Ahmed, and beautifully penned by the renowned lyricist Vasudev Gandharv, pays homage to his countless contributions to the nation through this powerful and captivating song.
Oswaal Books onboards ‘Jeetu Bhaiya’ as ambassador
The company has signed actor Jitendra Kumar for a two-year partnership
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 10:31 AM | 1 min read
Oswaal Books has announced the appointment of Jitendra Kumar, popularly known as Jeetu Bhaiya, as its brand ambassador.
The two-year partnership between Oswaal Books and Jitendra Kumar aims to inspire and empower students by making education an engaging and enjoyable journey. Jeetu Bhaiya's association with Oswaal Books will further strengthen the brand's commitment to providing high-quality educational resources that cater to the evolving needs of students.
Speaking on the collaboration, Naresh Jain, MD, Oswaal Books, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Jitendra Kumar as the brand ambassador for Oswaal Books. Jitendra's versatility, authenticity, and deep connection with the youth align perfectly with our vision of transforming the way students perceive and approach their academic journey. Through this association, we aim to foster a love for learning and provide students with the tools they need to excel in their educational pursuits."
Services & auto sectors take top 2 slots in advertising on Print in Jan-Mar ’23
According to the TAM Print advertising report, Maruti Suzuki India has emerged as the biggest advertiser in the category
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 9:13 AM | 2 min read
Maruti Suzuki India has emerged as the biggest advertiser in print for the January to March 2023 period. According to the TAM advertising report for the print sector, the company ascended to the top position in this period. It was on the third spot in the same period last year.
Also, over 58,000 advertisers chose to advertise on print in this period.
As per the report, advertisers like Honda Motorcycle & Scooter, Bajaj Auto, MG Motor India and Torque Pharma were the new entrants in the top ten list of advertisers. Interestingly, out of the top ten advertisers, five of them belonged to the auto sector. SBS Biotech descended to the fourth position in this period.
The report stated that the ad space per publication in Jan-Mar'23 increased by 7% compared to Jan-Mar’22. Also, ad space in first quarter of 2023 increased by 6% compared to Jan-Mar '21.
Services and the auto sectors retained their first and second positions during Jan-Mar’23 as compared to Jan-Mar’22.
Meanwhile, the top three sectors together accounted for 43% share of ad space in Print in Jan-Mar’23.
Among the top brands list, Fiitjee ascended to the first position this year and LIC descended to third during Jan-Mar’23. Also, Lotus365.Com and Kuhl Stylish Fans were the exclusive brands in the top 10 List in Jan-Mar’23. During this period, over 68000 brands advertised on print.
Over 270 categories registered positive growth. As per the record, two-wheelers and cars witnessed the highest growth in terms of ad space difference in Jan-Mar’23 over Jan-Mar’22.
The ecom-gaming category witnessed the highest growth among the top 10 i.e. 3.3 Times in Jan-Mar’23.
Furthermore, over 36000 advertisers and 46000 brands were exclusively promoted during Jan-Mar’23 in Print compared to Jan-Mar’22. Aura Services N V and Lotus365.Com were the top exclusive advertiser and brand respectively in Jan-Mar’23.
Indian adland and UN Women take on gender stereotypes in advertising
The #YouDontSeeMe campaign was launched by the Unstereotype Alliance, a collaborative platform convened by UN Women
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 2:30 PM | 3 min read
A new campaign by UN Women and industry partners aims to tackle the persistent problem of gender stereotypes in Indian advertising. The #YouDontSeeMe campaign was launched on 6 July in the financial hub Mumbai by the Unstereotype Alliance, a collaborative platform convened by UN Women.
"We fully recognize the power and influence of the advertising industry and the advertisers that shape the industry when it comes to stirring positive social norms change,” said UN Women India Country Representative Susan Ferguson. “UN Women is excited to partner with the Alliance to challenge and advance the ways women are represented.”
India’s advertising industry faces concerns regarding gender-stereotypical portrayals of men and women. Around 87 per cent of Indian respondents to a recent survey said that women are typically portrayed in traditional roles in their country’s media, and 86 per cent said the same of the portrayal of men.
The primary objective of #YouDontSeeMe campaign is to shed light on gender portrayals in the media while emphasising the disparity between on-screen and real-life experiences. This campaign aims to use the power of advertising to transmit gender-positive messages across print, digital and out-of-home media.
The two-month campaign will be rolled out across India, with further launches planned in New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Hyderabad reaching around 10 million individuals.
The #YouDontSeeMe campaign was developed by Unstereotype Alliance India Chapter members GREY Agency, with media outreach support from WPP and IPG Mediabrands India through their media agencies, GroupM and Lodestar UM. Lodestar UM, an IPG Mediabrands India network agency, is making a valuable contribution by providing media buying support and collaborating through free media partnerships for the campaign.
Apoorva Bapna, chief culture officer, WPP India, said: “It is imperative that all stakeholders come together to create an ecosystem that promotes gender equality across the board. Unstereotype Alliance in India has made significant progress by bringing together brands, agencies, and policy makers to advance gender equality through empowering business practices and positive messaging.”
Manisha Kapoor, chief executive and secretary general of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), stated: “ASCI is a founding ally of UA's Indian Chapter and has made significant contributions on this subject. Notable contributions include reports such as GenderNext and GenderGains, and guidelines on harmful gender stereotypes. The #YouDontSeeMe campaign is aimed to encourage progressive gender depiction and breaking free from limiting traditional roles.”
Aditi Mishra, chief executive of Lodestar UM, said: "We are delighted to partner with the #YouDontSeeMe campaign and contribute to its mission of challenging gender stereotypes in advertising. At Lodestar UM, we believe in using the power of media to drive positive change and promote inclusivity. By leveraging our media buying expertise, we aim to create impactful campaigns that resonate with audiences and help reshape perceptions. Together with the Unstereotype Alliance, we are committed to advancing gender equality and fostering a more inclusive media landscape."
Members of the Unstereotype Alliance in India have conducted insightful studies and market research such as GenderNext study by ASCI, Gender Equality Attitudes Study by Kantar, Gender Portrayals in Advertising report by GDI & UNICEF, which have identified existing gender stereotypes in advertising, and emphasized the need to break free from them.
