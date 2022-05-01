CottonKing launches campaign for its new summer collection

Men’s shirt brand CottonKing has launched a new summer collection Breathe Easy and launched a campaign for it.

Brand’s on-board agency ADbhoot has created the brand campaign of Breathe Easy includes TVCs, Digital, Outdoor and in-store installations.

Vaibhav Pandit, Founder and Creative Director of ADbhoot who has written and directed the films says, “First, we have visited the factory of the brand at Baramati in Maharashtra. There we learned about the material, weaving pattern, and making of the fabric. It was an eye-opening process that lead us to the concept of the campaign. We have created a simple visualization that shares the quality of fabric with the audience. Especially the 10 Seconder commercials where the shirts breathe, got an amazing response from TV as well as digital.”

Monika Dharankar, Project head, ADbhoot says, “We have produced two versions of ad films, 25 sec. and 10 sec. This helped the brand increase its media presence on television. Neat and simple digital and outdoor creatives communicate the brand promise in a very simple manner.”

Vaibhav Pandit adds on, “We got this opportunity to showcase the craftsmanship of a the brand and we appreciate the CottonKing team to give us opportunity to experiment with the visuals.”

Koushik Marathe, Director, CottonKing says, “We are happy to engineer such a product for our customers. We have postponed the launch of the product for a couple of years to get the perfect fabric and shirt-making process. We appreciate ADbhoot to understand the engineering behind the making of shirts, their micro observation, and finally converting it into the right communication. Even shorter duration TVCs helped us in doubling visibility of the campaign.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)