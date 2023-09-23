Levi’s and Deepika Padukone show what it means to ‘follow instincts’
The film is inspired by real-life moments
Levi’s has launched its campaign “For Now, For A Lifetime” to celebrate special moments and to talk about how they go on to be memories that stay with us, and ultimately shape each and every one of us.
The brand’s “For Now, For A Lifetime” campaign captures what following your instinct looks like. The film, inspired by real-life moments and instances, starts with Deepika Padukone sneaking away from a set, hopping into an auto-rickshaw and disappearing into the night.
In pairing a dark denim shirt and lighter high-loose jeans or a perfectly coordinated, jumpsuit-like look, Deepika Padukone brings a fresh and modern take to denim in this new campaign. Anchored by iconic product – timeless, but always on-trend blue jeans, the for-all-seasons trucker jacket and a wide range of much-loved graphic tees.
“The ‘For Now, For A Lifetime’ campaign is an embodiment of what it truly means to Live in Levi’s® and how our product is so deeply woven into our consumers’ lives. This campaign, featuring Deepika Padukone, is a celebration of moments when you can truly be your most authentic self. Enabling this for our consumers is what we strive to do, from how we create our product to how we bring it alive for our consumers,” said Amisha Jain, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, South Asia-Middle East, Africa and Non-EU markets (SAMEA), Levi Strauss & Co.
SNICKERS celebrates cricket season with Noobie twist
The campaign captures the quirks of cricket fandom with humour
By e4m Staff | Sep 23, 2023 8:28 AM | 2 min read
Pitch Perfect: How AI is helping agencies win new businesses
The technology helps agencies provide data-driven insights and create pitches more efficiently and faster, thereby streamlining tasks & freeing up time for strategic and creative thinking, say experts
By Tanzila Shaikh | Sep 22, 2023 9:06 AM | 6 min read
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become the new buzzword in town. While marketers have been using it for some time now to engage with their consumers more effectively, the newest lovers of the transformational technology, it seems, are advertising agencies. The agencies, say industry leaders, are using AI for the pitching process to win businesses. Though it is still work-in-progress when it comes to full-fledged use of the tools, industry leaders say AI provides them data-driven insights which help create pitches more efficiently and faster, thereby freeing up time for creative thinking.
We spoke to experts to understand how actually AI has taken a seat at the pitch meetings.
New weapon in the arsenal
According to Rajni Daswani, Director - Digital Marketing, SoCheers, AI has now become a fundamental tool in the arsenal of agencies. “The technology is revolutionizing our ability to dissect many aspects, like providing valuable insights, that help us tailor our pitches for the clients. It helps us target audience, personalize content, provide data-driven insights and create pitches more efficiently and faster. It acts as a personalized assistant, streamlining tasks and freeing up time for strategic and creative thinking.”
Azazul Haque, CCO at Media.Monks, says they have been using AI when the idea needs it. “Whether to use AI tools for pitches depends on the idea. But for many pitches and for existing clients, we do use AI tools to create proof of concept. But we are using AI when the idea needs it and not for creating generic bulk content. We used machine learning for creating proof of concept in campaigns done for Tata Tea,” he adds.
While the industry is still getting a hang of the technology, some have started using different tools, says Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Chairman, Rediffusion. “AI is still work in progress. The art guys are still experimenting and learning every day. So, the real results from AI are yet to be experienced. Right now, you hit the high notes on one nice visual but struggle with the next one. It is an evolving business. When Photoshop came, it was a big leap forward. Now AI will take us to new realms. The pace of change really needs a cerebral leap forward. This is as much about good copywriters giving the right search word commands as art directors learning new skills,” he explains.
Sharing how they are using AI for pitching, Siddharth Bhansali, Founder, Noesis.tech (Zoo Media), says AI is used as a starting point to get better insights, soemthing that wasn’t possible earlier. “AI is revolutionizing the way agencies craft their pitches. First and foremost, it provides data-driven insights that allow us to understand potential clients' needs, industry trends, and audience behavior with unprecedented precision. Instead of relying solely on intuition or broad industry knowledge, we now have access to detailed analytics that guide our strategies”, he said.
Explaining the technicalities of the usage, Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer, DDB Mudra Group, shares, “AI technology has created two kinds of tools. There are AI-first tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney and AI-augmented tools like Adobe Firefly. In the case of pitches, it is important to focus on the brand, which means the visuals, the copy, expression and the tone have to be focussed on the brand. So, in the case of pitches, we don’t use AI-first tools very much unless it’s an AI-driven concept. But we do use AI-augmented tools. After we win a client and if there is an interesting idea that needs to be showcased, that is where we use AI-first tools.”
Exercising Caution
One of the most common points that all experts made when asked about using AI for business pitches is that it helps them to get better insights of the audiences that they are targeting for the client, but one can depend on it only to an extent, atleast for now.
Shares Rahul Pahwa, Sr. VP and Business Head said (North), Grey Group, “Has AI been a gamechanger? I feel not yet. But it has enabled individuals to write quickly, and there are tools that help them to enhance their productivity and efficiency. For pitches, you have to know and be aware that everyone knows about these tools and so if you depend on AI to gain that edge, then it's a game of who knows the software better. Individuals use AI as a starting point, there are some advanced tools that can help you with scientific data in the strategy stage. So, at a strategy and research level, it helps to an extent.”
Venkky too shares the same concerns. “AI has been very useful in data interpretation. But for instance, if you are targeting a category, you are trying to look at the dynamics and if you are taking data from reports, it might be insufficient in front of the client because everyone might have the same reports. With AI tools you can get nuggets of deeper information and that’s how we use AI.”
Human intelligence is the real magic
Experts say that AI is just the starting point or the skeleton of the work, but the actual magic is still done by human intelligence and it is what makes a wholesome pitch and makes them win a business as well as forge a long-lasting relationship.
According to Venkky, AI is a sous-chef while human intelligence is still the main chef. “AI is a great sous-chef. It’s a great prep chef and humans have to be the main chef. The sou- chef does 80% of the work but it’s the 20% of a human touch that make the 80% impactful.”
“Right now, it is not a gamechanger to win businesses. Human intelligence is still the fundamental of winning pitches. AI can’t help you create something new because it is definitely human creativity that gives you the edge,” says Pahwa.
Adds Haque, “AI will change the way industry functions. Bulk generic content, like always-on content, will mostly be created by AI in times to come. Just like industrial machines replaced handicrafts in the past, AI will replace human basic skill set-led departments like content writers, graphic designers, etc. It will create a future of thinking-led creative agencies. It might make the agencies leaner. Agencies might offer better ROI to the clients. Be it existing or new business.”
Himalaya Wellness Company's new campaign focuses on pain relief solutions
The film is for Rumalaya Active Spray
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 5:41 PM | 2 min read
Himalaya Wellness Company has announced the launch of Rumalaya Active Spray's new television advertising campaign aimed at providing consumers with quick and long-lasting pain relief. The campaign’s theme, "Rumalaya Active Spray: Your Pain Relief Partner," showcases Himalaya’s commitment towards delivering clinically tested, safe, and effective pain relief lasting up to six hours.
Rumalaya Active Spray’s new TVC campaign is an all-India advertising campaign on television, covering leading national and regional channels, targeting key markets such as West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. In addition to TV advertisements, Himalaya is also advertising the product digitally on platforms like YouTube and Meta pan India to reach a wider audience. The campaign promotes the Rumalaya range of pain relief products, including spray, gel, liniment, and balm, to increase awareness about its diverse offerings.
"We have utilized digital platforms to target high-affinity consumers and drive e-commerce conversions. Himalaya has featured Rumalaya Active Spray ads during live Asia Cup matches and makes our products available in over one lakh outlets. Additionally, we engaged in experiential marketing through sampling activations at popular melas/gathering/fairs to reach a diverse audience," says Vikas Bansi, Business Head-OTC, Himalaya Wellness Company.
He further added, “In order to complement consumer activation efforts, we have also conducted product detailing and sampling activities, along with Continuing Medical Education (CME) programs targeting relevant healthcare professionals, especially doctors specializing in pain management. With a foundation rooted in consumer insights and a comprehensive marketing strategy, we expect the Rumalaya Active Spray TVC campaign to generate significant consumer awareness and demand.”
Akshay Kumar & Kriti Kharbanda get into a comedy of errors in Catch Salt & Spices ad
Conceptualized by Dentsu Creative, the film is centered around Catch Hing
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 3:31 PM | 4 min read
DS Group, a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate, launched a new TVC for Catch Salt & Spices, to further strengthen its brand positioning with the message, "Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota." Conceptualized by Dentsu Creative, the film is centered around Catch Hing. Besides the TV channels, the all-new TV commercial will also be amplified across multiple digital touch points including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. The TVC features Bollywood superstar, Akshay Kumar with the vibrant and talented Kriti Kharbanda as a co-star, adding a fresh and exciting dimension to DS Group's marketing efforts.
The new TVC brings to life the essence of DS Group's commitment to quality and excellence in the culinary world. It encapsulates the idea that food transcends mere sustenance; it is an experience, a celebration of flavors, and an expression of love. With Hing as the focal point, the commercial emphasizes the brand's dedication to providing high-quality, authentic, and flavorful products that elevate every meal.
The new Catch Hing TVC plays on the word “Khushboo” which means ‘Aroma’ and is also a common name in India! The play of words between the two expressions makes the film enjoyable while delivering on the product and brand proposition. The film opens with Akshay Kumar, playing the role of a husband, entering a home carrying a bag filled with groceries, including a variety of spices, and informing his wife “Khushboo” that he brought all the groceries from the market. His attention is piqued when he notices a young boy peering into his house, sparking his curiosity about the boy's intentions. The boy is captivated by the enticing aroma wafting from the kitchen, and upon Akshay’s questioning, he unknowingly says he is attracted to Khushboo (not his wife but Aroma) in the kitchen where Akshay's wife, Kriti Kharbanda, is using Catch Hing for cooking. To correct the misunderstanding Akshay proceeds to introduce the boy to Catch Hing, highlighting its authentic fragrance. In the closing scenes, both men are seen savoring a delicious Indian meal prepared using Catch 'Hing' where Akshay delivers the message that "Khana sirf khana nahi hota, “bigadte mamle ko sambhalne ka zariya bhi hota hai," which translates to "Food is not just food, it's also a way to handle delicate situations." It subtly reinforces the essence of Khusboo(aroma) in cooking, enhancing flavor and serving as a crucial indicator of ingredient quality and freshness, thereby adding value – to taste, to the situation, to relationships, etc.
Akshay Kumar, renowned Bollywood actor, expressed, "I am truly excited to continue my association with DS Group and their Catch Hing campaign. 'Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota' has always resonated with me because it emphasizes the deeper significance of food in our lives. Food is not just sustenance; it's an expression of love, culture, and emotions. With this new TV commercial centered around ‘Hing’, we aim to convey that message even more powerfully. I'm proud to be a part of a brand that values quality and authenticity in the culinary world, and I believe this TVC will further strengthen DS Group's position as a trusted name in every Indian kitchen."
Kriti Kharbanda, Bollywood actress expressed, "I am truly honored to join DS Group's journey in reinforces the essence of 'Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota’. The new TV commercial not only celebrates the essence of this message but also introduces the magic of Hing as a culinary game-changer. Having grown up in a household where my mom extensively used Catch masalas in her culinary creations, it's a source of immense pride for me to be associated with the brand today."
Sandeep Ghosh, Business Head, DS Spiceo Pvt Ltd., emphasized the importance of spices in Indian cuisine, saying, "We are thrilled to unveil this exciting TVC, which not only reinforces our brand's core message of 'Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota,' but also showcases the exceptional qualities of our Hing product. Our continued partnership with Akshay Kumar and the introduction of Kriti Kharbanda underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation. We are confident that this TVC will resonate with our customers and reaffirm DS Group as their trusted choice for culinary essentials."
Ujjwal Anand, Executive Vice President, Dentsu Creative said, “Catch Salts & Spices is a forward-thinking brand, boasting a diverse array of top-notch offerings. With its new strategic direction, the brand aims to explore the profound relationship consumers have with food, promising to disrupt the conventional norms within the competitive market.”
Jim Sarbh ‘breaks through’ societal judgment in a bold campaign by Infinix India
The campaign is about empowering individuals to defy convention and unlock their true and unique potential
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 2:58 PM | 2 min read
Infinix, a new age technology brand, has launched a brand film titled ‘#BreakThrough’. In a society bound by judgments and stereotypes, Infinix has taken a daring stance by showcasing the spirit of those who fearlessly defy the status quo. The film showcases characters often considered as societal outcasts, such as homeless individuals and sex workers, to highlight the need for inclusivity.
Breaking away from conventional norms, Infinix introduces a refreshing concept in the film. Instead of relying on traditional celebrity endorsements, the brand opts for a creative approach by featuring Jim Sarbh in a captivating cameo role. Jim becomes the eyes of society, portraying a range of shocking and never-seen-before looks, sparking intrigue and manifesting engagement from audiences in the form of the viral social media sensation 'Spot Jim’.
The core message of ‘#BreakThrough’ revolves around Infinix India's unwavering commitment to surpass industry standards and deliver breakthrough products that provide meaningful solutions to consumers' lives. By championing inclusivity and celebrating individuals who defy societal molds, Infinix reinforces its dedication to creating a world that embraces diversity and encourages innovation.
“As a new-age tech brand, Infinix India believes in pushing boundaries, challenging norms, and driving innovation. We are committed to redefining what is possible in the tech ecosystem through our ever expanding categories and unique propositions.
'Break Through,' resonates and mirrors the journey that Infinix has undertaken by defying convention and bringing meaningful solutions to people’s lives. Through this film, we want individuals to believe in the power of their potential and the importance of embracing differences,” said Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix. “We chose to tell this story along with the extremely talented Jim Sarbh, who rightly embodies the brand's spirit.”
Jim Sarbh said, “Referring to a quote by Carl Jung ‘Thinking is difficult, that’s why most people judge.’ I am glad brands like Infinix are spreading the message of acceptance, understanding and community building.”
Vermillion Communications gets Aparna Enterprises Limited and Nexon Paints accounts
The agency will provide creative support, branding, strategy, and digital marketing support to the brands
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 1:05 PM | 1 min read
Vermillion Communications Pvt. Ltd., Chennai, is proud to announce its significant and remarkable presence in the vibrant state of Telangana. The Southern HQ of Vermillion Communications has recently secured major accounts in the region, solidifying its position as a leading communications and marketing agency in South India.
The agency has secured two substantial accounts based in Telangana during the second quarter. Aparna Enterprises Limited and Nexon Paints, both headquartered in Hyderabad, have chosen Vermillion Communications Chennai as their appointed agency for creative support, branding, strategy, and digital marketing.
Formerly known as Saicoat Paints, Nexon Paints has been a trusted name manufacturing high-quality, environmentally friendly decorative paints for over a decade. The brand is swiftly emerging as a leading manufacturer, offering excellent value for money and an extensive range of paints for both exteriors and interiors. Nexon Paints has gained substantial traction among consumers in South India and is on a mission to establish itself as a national brand. Vermillion Communications is excited to be a part of Nexon Paints’ journey, contributing to its growth through creative strategy and branding. We are confident that Nexon Paints will become one of the most preferred paint brands in the country. Our goal is to create a powerful presence of the brand in the market and ensure its success.
Anil Kapoor decodes ‘the science of peaceful sleep’ in The Sleep Company campaign
The campaign talks about The Sleep Company's patented SmartGRID technology
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 12:55 PM | 2 min read
The Sleep Company has unveiled its latest campaign featuring brand ambassador Anil Kapoor.
The #ScienceOfPeacefulSleep campaign sees Kapoor endorsing the company’s patented SmartGRID technology mattresses which combines cutting-edge science and technology to enhance sleep quality.
The campaign talks about The Sleep Company's patented SmartGRID technology.
Anil Kapoor, actor and brand ambassador, The Sleep Company, said, “Sleeping peacefully has always been a top priority for me to maintain overall health and wellbeing. It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of The Sleep Company family for three consecutive years now. It's not just about promoting a brand; it's about enhancing the quality of people's lives through peaceful sleep. The Sleep Company’s SmartGRID technology truly redefines the way we sleep, and I'm excited to continue spreading the word about the importance of a peaceful sleeping experience with this exceptional brand."
Commenting on the new campaign, Priyanka Salot, Founder, The Sleep Company said, "While countless sleep tips and tricks are being made popular every day, one of the fundamental root causes of poor sleep often goes unaddressed – the absence of a scientifically-proven, high-quality mattress. Our mission is to continually enhance the quality of life for our customers through our patented SmartGRID products. Mr. Anil Kapoor's charismatic and energetic persona brings to life the essence of this campaign – educating consumers about how our products epitomise the science of peaceful sleep, enhancing overall sleep quality, and ultimately enriching lives."
Ripal Chopda, Chief Marketing Officer, The Sleep Company, also shared his insights on the campaign, stating, "Our campaign is a testament to our commitment to revolutionising the way people perceive and achieve quality sleep. With Mr. Anil Kapoor, we have successfully conveyed the message that science is the ultimate key to peaceful sleep. This campaign reinforces our dedication to offering innovative sleep solutions, backed by rigorous scientific research, to enhance the well-being of our customers."
The campaign has been conceptualised by The Sleep Company in collaboration with World Without Walls.
