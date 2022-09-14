Leo Burnett named Niva Bupa’s advertising partner

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited (formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited) has onboarded Leo Burnett as its advertising agency partner, following a multi-agency pitch.

The brand transitioned from Max Bupa to Niva Bupa last year, following a change in the shareholding pattern of the company. This partnership with Leo Burnett will aid the brand in fulfilling its vision of creating ground-breaking work to give people more control over their health and well-being.

Nimish Agrawal, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing at Niva Bupa Health Insurance said, “At Niva Bupa we are evangelizing insurance for freedom and not constraints and the brand philosophy around “claiming life” captures the brand mission. There is a massive need to simplify the category and lifting the category narrative to be more positive and empowering. During our interaction we found the approach of Leo Burnett to be bold yet extremely intuitive and in line with our vision for the brand and are delighted to partner with them.”

Dheeraj Sinha, CEO Leo Burnett, South Asia & Chairman BBH India said, “Health Insurance category has come into sharp focus owing to the pandemic. Niva Bupa being one of the leaders in this segment offers some of the most comprehensive products making health insurance more accessible to all. We look forward to partnering with them to enhance consumer understanding about the benefits of health insurance using data, technology and creativity; encouraging everyone to take a health-first approach.”

Adding further Samir Gangahar, Head of North, Leo Burnett said “This is fantastic opportunity for us to create conversation around a category that has immense growth potential. The brand needs a strong communication plan that addresses their business problems backed by new-age thinking and creative solutions. We are looking forward to working together with the team.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)