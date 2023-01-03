Kurkure launches sub-brand with quirky ‘halke mein lo’ campaign
The Kurkure Playz ad blends comedy with horror
Starting 2023 on a lighthearted note, Kurkure has unveiled a TVC campaign for its new sub-brand Kurkure Playz.
Bringing to life the snack’s light texture, the film is set in an old bungalow that a family has just moved into. While setting up their new home, the protagonist, a young man, is greeted by an unexpected ghost who scares the wits out of the entire family. But a bite of Kurkure Playz Puffcorn transforms the youngster’s fear into a take-it-easy ‘Halke Mein Lo’ attitude, leading him to make witty wisecracks diffusing a scary situation into a laughing riot.
Speaking about the new film, Neha Prasad, Associate Director and Brand Lead, Kurkure said, “Kurkure has always kept its consumers at the centre and connected with them through innovative product offerings and quirky, masaledaar storytelling. The Kurkure Playz launch is a big entry in the rapidly growing soft texture snacks in two formats – puffed and pellet. We are excited about our new ‘Halke Mein Lo’ campaign, as it encourages the youth to not get hassled by the daily squabbles and to take a lighter approach to life by adding a dose of masti to any given situation.”
Further discussing the campaign, Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director – Leo Burnett said, “The film introduces the new Kurkure Playz and while we wanted to keep the light-hearted quirky tonality of Kurkure, we also wanted to add a playful dimension to the new products. We bring this alive with our ‘Halke Mein Lo’ proposition – where the film places the characters in extraordinary situation of finding a ghost in the room. However, the story takes an unusually cool and hilarious turn when the protagonist takes things lightly.” said Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director, Leo Burnett.”
Not limited to a TVC, the Kurkure Playz ‘Halke Main Lo’ campaign will also be brought to life through a robust 360-degree surround campaign.
TTK Prestige addresses house party hassles with their new digital film
Jab Prestige sambhale kitchen ka kaam, party host karna hoga aasan, says the film
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 1, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Ahead of the New Year, TTK Prestige, a kitchen and home solution provider, has launched a digital film in an effort to help address the pain point millennial couples experience - the hassles of organising house parties.
“Hosting a house party has become quite popular over the years, and it can be a lot of fun as well. However, the same party can be exhausting for a host because there are a lot of things that need to be taken care of to make it successful. The new digital film reflects on these tedious norms and shows how their smartly-enabled kitchen appliances and cookware can save the day,” the brand said.
The film begins with a couple discussing how their previous experience of hosting a house party was tiresome and how they were stressed out by household chores, time crunch, and multitasking such as cleaning the house, preparing the food, or cleaning up after the party. Nonetheless, the couple is again ready to host the party with TTK Prestige’s products and how they finish these chores fuss-free with #HostwithPrestige. The film captures the essence of how Prestige's Induction Cooktop comes with a built-in automatic whistle counter, their Endura Mixer Grinder is an all-rounder, it can knead, chop, juice, grind and store. And not to miss their Typhoon 05 vacuum cleaner which helps in both wet and dry cleaning.
Dinesh Garg, Executive Vice President-Sales & Marketing, TTK Prestige, “As an innovation-driven brand, we strive to provide our consumers with the best quality products, services, and experiences. Now, with the growing need for efficient and convenient home & kitchen appliances, we have released this new film showcasing how our innovative products can help you host a house party effortlessly. Our goal is to make things simpler for everyone, and that is exactly what the film proposes - Jab Prestige sambhale kitchen ka kaam, party host karna hoga aasan.”
Instacart highlights the ease of grocery shopping in new ad
The 3-second spot 'All in the Phone' has been produced by McGarrah Jessee
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 1, 2023 6:00 PM | 1 min read
In an age when we are spoilt by online shopping, stepping out to purchase groceries has become a real chore. This has led to the mushrooming of many grocery delivery apps and online services like Instacart.
The American grocery company Instacart introduced the new model for online grocery shopping a decade ago in 2012 when Apoorva Mehta, a former Amazon employee founded the platform.
To reiterate its decade-long service to the consumers and to highlight its app-based service, the brand recently unveiled a 30-second spot called "It's All In the Phone." The ad highlights our dependence on the phone for grocery and FMCG needs every day.
The ad uses literal examples of how the phone helps with everyday chores. The ad opens with a woman pointing her phone into a glass bowl and cereal falling out. Another one squeezes some toothpaste onto her brush with her phone. It's also used to toast Pop-Tarts, chop carrots, dip chips, and even dispense ketchup.
The film uses simplistic storytelling to make an important point: "You need your phone for everything!" The ad is vibrant and engaging with very clear messaging. Independent creative company McGarrah Jessee has produced the ad along with creative director Brian Button.
The many ads of Pele
The global football icon who embodied qualities like strength, skill and superiority was a favourite among brands
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 30, 2022 9:08 AM | 4 min read
The news of Brazilian football great Pele's death has dealt a big shock to the world. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known mononymously as Pele, passed away on December 29 at the age of 82 years due to complications arising from colon cancer. It is an irretrievable loss for the football world as it weeps the loss of one of its most hallowed legends.
The Brazilian legend was known for his logic-defying skills on the football field and was frequently named "the best player in the world." King Pele was a symbol of strength, skill and superiority. It was easy to see why marketeers frequently wanted to align their brands with him.
Let's look back at some of Pele's ads from across time.
American Express
Pele starred in this old American Express commercial from 1977 where he simply enumerates the many benefits of the card with his trademark smile. The commercial equates Pele's global appeal with the universal versatility of the American Express card.
"I carry the American Express Card. I've used it in over 40 countries. It's known and respected all over the world, even in places where they speak strange languages, like English," he says.
Atari
Back in the 70s and 80s, Atari ruled the video game space. Pele was roped in for the brand's commercial in 1978 where he famously stated: "I quit soccer to play Atari."
Emirates
The tagline for the 2014 ad for Emirates was "Connecting every fan of the game," which tied up beautifully with the concept of the commercial. Released ahead of the 20th FIFA World Cup, the ad featured modern football great Cristiano Ronaldo and the Brazilian legend. The ad highlights the generation gap among football fans around the world.
Ronaldo, who leafing through a magazine in an aircraft lounge, hears two football fans fawningly whisper about someone. He vainly mistakes it for himself only to be humbled moments later when a smug Pele walks in. The two fans were in fact talking about the Brazilian legend.
Tables are turned when a modern-day football fan walks into the picture, fawning over Ronaldo. He thrusts a camera into Pele's hands and asks him to click a picture.
Pfizer
Pele controversially starred in a 2002 Pfizer commercial for viagra, which is still regarded by many as his "weirdest ad." He was accused of being a sell-out for endorsing viagra and even ridiculed by many. In reality, the ad makers and the brand just wanted to tap into Pele's large male fan base to destigmatise erectile dysfunction. He was also a part of the brand's anti-impotence awareness campaign.
Pepsi
This vintage Pepsi commercial is from 1974 and features a montage of Pele playing football. It also features his signature, gravity-defying "bicycle kick." The song "Join the Pepsi Generation" plays in the background.
Louis Vuitton
This 2010 Louis Vuitton ad stars three of the greatest football legends of all time -- Pele, Zinedine Zidane and Diego Maradona. The ad shows Pele and Zidane locked in a game of foosball with Maradona playing referee. The three then enjoy spirited discussions at the Maravillas bar in Madrid. The ad was shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.
Mastercard
Pele's association with Mastercard has been quite old. The legend who starred in the payment-processing corporation's 1994 ad appeared again in a 2018 ad about the unifying power of football. The 2018 FIFA ad is an emotionally charged video of 22 football fans from across the world who talk about their love for the game. “It’s something that’s very important to remember. The role of football, no doubt, is to put people together,” says Pelé in the film.
Subway
Team up with @Pele, a SUBWAY™ #ambassador, and join us in store because SUBWAY™ is where #winners #eat! pic.twitter.com/2M5Cqc2Av0— SUBWAY Arabia (@SUBWAYArabia) July 1, 2014
Apart from these ads, Pele has also endorsed Subway. He most famously stood behind the counter of the London Subway outlet and made sandwiches as part of the promotion.
Best ads of 2022: Campaigns that raised the creative barometer
We look back at campaigns that were appreciated on various fronts this year
By Tanzila Shaikh | Dec 30, 2022 8:59 AM | 9 min read
Brands and ad guys have been constantly raising the bar of creativity and innovation. So, as the year comes to an end, we look back at endorsements that made us pause and think. There were others that wowed us or left us in splits. There were some that took the industry by surprise too.
Today we do a recap of ad campaigns that stood out in 2022.
When we #SeeEqual, we #ShareTheLoad - Ariel
Conceptualized by BBDO, this is the fifth film in the #ShareTheLoad series that shows how men create a bias unconsciously with a forthright narrative. The film shows a married couple visiting their two male neighbours who are helping each other with daily chores. The woman makes a note, and the husband goes back to the days when he was living with his college roommates. This makes the women retrospect that she is not being seen as equal. She brings it up with her husband who realizes his folly and takes the initiative to help his wife with household chores.
The video got a lot of appreciation on social media with many even writing blog posts about it on LinkedIn. It had over 73 million views on YouTube and was included in lectures at ad or filmmaking schools this year.
According to experts, the storyline portrayed in the TVC is something that has been talked about for a very long time, but a brand like Ariel taking a stance makes it an issue that needs to be resolved. The ad has been a part of many discussions and was used as a case study for the impact of advertising on consumers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DA64FF7MR58&ab_channel=ArielIndia
5 Stars Everywhere - Cadbury 5Star
While many brands invested heavily during the festive season on their ad campaigns, Cadbury 5Star spent nothing! It was a quirky take on ‘doing nothing’. The tagline for the campaign was ‘When you #DoNothing and the entire world does your work for you’. The idea was every time an app asks for a rating, the five blank stars that appear on the screen would resemble the new 5Star logo. So, the brand was now visible across apps without ‘spending anything’.
The ad received over 37 million views in 3 weeks.
According to an expert, 5Star took the liberty to not follow purpose-driven advertising, and that's why it stands out.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErpPVNvD330&ab_channel=Cadbury5StarIndia
Dove’s The Beauty Report Card: #StopTheBeautyTest
The ad film talks about how beauty-based judgments are ingrained in the minds of young girls because of the “advises” they get from society at various stages of their lives. Through the film, the brand has asked consumers to stand against these judgments and accept inner beauty. “Her face and body are not your mark sheet. The biggest test Indian girls face in their school years is the beauty test,” the ad said.
The video has received several positive comments with many sharing their own experiences of facing similar issues in their formative years. It has received over 46 million views and even evoked a revolution in social media with many saying #stopthebeautytest.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mv_1W3ss408&ab_channel=DoveIndia
Sabhyata’s Diwali Campaign: #RedifingCelebration
Sabhyata, an Indian ethnic wear brand, evoked varied opinions on the internet with a storyline revolving around a young woman seeking a job while being pregnant for the first time.
The ad shows a young woman waiting to get interviewed for a job when she is approached by an older woman played by Sheeba Chaddha who strikes up a friendly conversation with her and gives her a pep talk about the seemingly impending interview. Chaddha's character is able to gauge that the young woman is pregnant and offers some advice as to how to handle the interview.
The ad was discussed on various social media forums and received mixed responses from the audiences. It received less than a million views too. Many people wrote elaborate posts on the same. While many said that the ad should’ve not encouraged hiding such important things as - pregnancy, others loved the fact that the brand made the most out of story-telling.
A LinkedIn user wrote: “Some stories are best told at a leisurely pace. They un-spool, layer by layer and stay with you. This is one of them. Sabhyata's ad film. One wish: i wish the characters agreed upon 'not hiding' and telling the truth as is.”
According to an expert, the story was great but the brand should have been more careful about how they integrated themselves into the film. He said, “There is a graceful way to insert your brand in the storyline, but if you have chosen purpose as your storyline, stick to it rather than shoving the brand mindlessly.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNhUpRK9gQA&ab_channel=Sabhyata
Cadbury Celebrations - #ShopsForShopless
Mondelez’s Cadbury Celebration’s #ShopforShopless took the brand’s idea of helping others a notch ahead during the Diwali festival. This was Cadbury Celebrations’ third instalment in the ‘helping others’ festival campaign. The campaign shows a man searching for a hawker and gifting him a box of Cadbury Celebrations while enabling him to a virtual shop of his own. The campaign received over 35 million views with numerous comments appreciating the ad.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jI8V1T0iJuo&ab_channel=CadburyCelebrations
Bournvita presents Forced Packs - Cadbury Bournvita
Cadbury Bournvita rolled out its ‘Forced Pack’ campaign for Children’s Day with an aim to sensitise parents against forcing kids into pre-set career moulds. To make a point, the brand showcased its product in containers meant for other items – ketchup bottle, tissue holder, disinfectant, etc. – instead of the usual Bournvita jar. Conceptualized by Ogilvy Mumbai, the campaign received mixed responses from the audiences. While some loved the idea others frowned upon it.
While Bournvita previously endorsed competitive spirit in its ‘Tayyari Jeet ki’ campaign, the brand has realigned its tone in the last three years to be more mindful of children’s mental health. With this campaign, the brand took the courage of changing its container to deliver a strong message to the parents. The ad was viewed by more than 7 million people on YouTube and invited numerous debates on various social media platforms.
This ad, which is a 2-minute documentary, also received mixed reactions on the internet. While many people loved the idea and applauded the creators as well as the brand to talk about this issue, many called the idea a ‘forced’ one. Brand expert Karthik Srinivasan wrote on LinkedIn, “Ogilvy and Bournvita get the campaign name very right - "forced" packs, for an adequately "forced" idea. This one screams 'awards' right off the hook. It's a surprise Cadbury flagged this off.”
Coca-Cola’s ‘Follow The Bottle’
The ad shows how people are preferring to celebrate festivals virtually due to work commitments. The brand brings out the element of joy and togetherness via this film and makes people leave social media to enjoy the celebrations physically.
While the ad was appreciated for the idea and the message, the background score, and the song was appreciated more with many asking for the full version of the song. The film has received 17 million views on YouTube.
Talking on the same, an expert said Coca Cola has always been a brand to celebrate togetherness, and with this film they have tried to do that yet again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFPKos3BLD4&ab_channel=Coca-Cola
‘Buri Neeyat Wale Tera Call Laal’ - Truecaller
As the proverb goes in India, "Buri nazar waale, tera muh kaala", which can be loosely translated to "Those who have bad intentions, may your face be blackened," Truecaller hinged its ad campaign on this popular saying, swapping the kaala (black) for laal (red) since the app notifies users of spam calls by marking them red.
The campaign is a piece of art from a cinematic lens and the idea was executed well showcasing the culprit ‘colored red’. The ad film garnered more than 2.5 million views on YouTube. Although viewers appreciated the idea of the brand many people questioned why a male played the antagonist in the film.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7949Q9PM528&ab_channel=Truecaller
Iss Diwali, Thodi Si Jagah Bana Lo - HP India
The campaign film, conceptualized by Simple Creative, was laced with expressions of compassion and generosity and spoke of the need to support traditional artisans and local businesses. The campaign had social media users write heart-touching posts and share the film. The film has received over 3.1 million views on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzAaczmX-Q0&ab_channel=HPIndia
The Interview - Tanishq
In this campaign, the brand took the initiative to talk about women who resumed work after maternity leave. The film shows how a woman is ready to get back to work and how a gap in the CV can affect her career in the future but instead of judging the gap, the company wants to offer her a bigger position than the one she applied for.
The ad had many mothers come forward and talk about their experiences of joining back to work. This is a raging issue faced by women while coming back to work after maternal leave/sabbaticals. The film has received a viewership of 3.8 million views on YouTube.
Experts said that not many brands have spoken about this issue.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7a58TPoilEU&ab_channel=TanishqJewellery
This Daughter’s Day, tell your sons it’s just a period - Stayfree
This ad speaks about how important it is to have such conversations in growing years. Although this ad didn’t garner many views, experts found it to be a wonderful way to start a conversation. The ad followed a storyline unlike other ads where you could see the characters running around. This ad focuses on making one realize how crucial the issue was.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dw6Zch2ETPQ&ab_channel=StayfreeIndia
Campaigns of controversy: The most polarising ads of 2022
Times when brands failed to grasp the pulse of the audience
By Tanzila Shaikh | Dec 29, 2022 9:07 AM | 5 min read
Every year advertisers try to think out of the box to attract the audience. Sometimes the idea becomes a hit and makes it to the wall of every social media user appreciating the thought of the creator and the brand. The other times, while experimenting with the idea, creators and advertisers miscalculate the impact of the ad and hence become prone to criticism and get boycotted by people.
This year many ads were highly criticized due to various reasons and even the government had to intervene to take some serious actions against them Here are the top 4 ads, that drew negative reactions from the audiences.
Layer’r Shot
The perfume/deodorant brand Layer’r Shot came up with two TVCs that seemingly made light of rape. The ads in the series involved a bunch of men who play on the word "Shot", which is incidentally an innuendo for sexual intercourse as well as the name of the product. The women in the ads initially get unnerved about the men's intention only to feel relieved that they were talking about the perfume.
People on the internet took a stand against the brand and were hunting for the agency that came up with this idea. It turns out that the idea came from the in-house team. Commentators believed it was just a case of an inside joke that was taken seriously and mindlessly.
After being in news for all the wrong reasons, the ads was pulled down. An order was passed by the Ministry of Broadcasting and Information asking Twitter and YouTube to pull down the ad and even erase its traces from their platform.
After the removal of the ad, the company came up with an apology statement saying that they didn’t imagine that the repercussions would be this, the letter also said that the ad had gone through mandatory approvals. People called out the apology by the brand as a fake apology and a way to grab eyeballs.
June 6, 2022
After the incident, ASCI and MIB are now in talks to create a structure or a system to pass advertisements.
Vimal Elaichi featuring Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar
The triumvirate of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan coming together for an ad is indeed groundbreaking, but fans didn't think so.
In April, Vimal Elaichi courted controversy by featuring Akshay Kumar in the famous Zuba Kesari campaign with Ajay Devgn. This made the internet go berserk as they recalled Kumar once said that he will never endorse a tobacco product after being called out for his 1998 Red & White cigarette ad.
This made the actor write an apology to his fans on social media saying that he committed a mistake and he is going to cut ties with the brand henceforth. This only added to the virality of the ad, which was then turned into a gazillion memes. While Kumar was heavily trolled by netizens, this worked out pretty well for the brand as it got the publicity it was looking for. The ad film has received over 100M views on Youtube and more than 16,000 comments.
Vim Black featuring Milind Soman
Vim has previously tried to broach the topic of equality in domestic duties in the "Nazariya Badlo" ad campaign; however, it dropped the ball with the Vim Black campaign. The HUL dishwashing soap brand created a mock campaign for a dishwashing liquid made only for men. The ad made some over-the-top claims and mock benefits, which clearly hinted that it was a satire, but it wasn't exactly received warmly.
Audiences across platforms called out the ad, accusing the company of supporting pseudo-feminism, and misogyny in the garb of equality.
A LinkedIn user wrote, “Vim, do men need a different coloured packaging to wash dishes? Is that how they will feel #macho? The intention to encourage men to share household chores is appreciable. But like this? Are you trying to break down gender stereotypes or promote it?”
Later the brand came out with a statement that they were joking and they do not intend to spark any controversy rather they wanted to spark a conversation where men could also be a part of the daily chores and speak about it normally to people.
Au Small Finance Bank ad featuring Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani
The ad portrays a couple starting their married life by breaking the stereotype of the bride entering into the groom’s home. The ad starring Amir Khan and Kiara Advani showed the groom performing the grihpravesh ritual and staying with the bride’s family. This sparked a controversy on the internet as a section of netizens accused the bank of trying to change the traditions.
Calls for boycott followed, which were bolstered by the right-wing internet's ire against Khan's previous statements. The hashtags #boycottAamir, #BoycottAUSmallFinanceBank was trending on Twitter. Film director, Vivek Agnihotri also took to Twitter to express his rage against the ad, he wrote - “I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system.
Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots.”
This campaign became the talk of the town, and while many people didn’t find anything wrong with it, a section of people was up in arms against it.
Throwback Thursday: Was Vicco Turmeric's jingle a jibe?
The infectious 'Vicco Turmeric, nahi cosmetic' jingle was born out of a drawn-out battle between the company and the Central Excise Department
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 29, 2022 8:32 AM | 4 min read
Back in the days, a large part of a brand's appeal and recall value hinged on its jingle. Sadly, jingles are fading into oblivion today, and there are hardly any memorable hooks that one can remember from the recent past. Proponents of this dying marketing tool believe that jingles help the brand stay on top of consumers' minds. That's perhaps one of the reasons why one still remembers Vicco Turmeric despite being bombarded by a barrage of skin cream ads over the years.
Even decades after the first ad for the brand came out, it's difficult to say "Vicco Turmeric" in anything other than a sing-song voice. The "...nahi cosmetic" part follows soon after. It turns out, there is an interesting story behind the infectious jingle.
The Vicco story
According to the company website, Vicco Turmeric was introduced in 1975 as an ayurvedic turmeric-based skin cream and a panacea for all skin problems.
Back then, it was marketed in the villages through a loudspeaker mounted inside a rickshaw with a person announcing the cream and its benefits.
In 1975, the company commissioned ad films, which were shown in movie theatres. Since advertising policies weren't framed back then, Vicco had to wait for years until they could air the ads on Doordarshan.
Come 1984 and Gajanan Pendharkar, the Chairman of Vicco Laboratories had an idea -- to showcase the ads alongside the primetime serials. Vicco secured a spot before the serial Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, which popularised not only Doordarshan but also Vicco's products. The first ad featured a then-unknown Sangeeta Bijlani.
Vicco vs excise department
When Vicco was basking in its success, the company came into the crosshairs of the Central Excise Department. It contended that Vicco products are marketed as Ayurvedic only to avoid the higher excise duty levied on non-Ayurvedic brands.
The department then categorised the products as cosmetics and slapped the company with a lawsuit in 1985.
The judgement came out in Vicco's favour, stating that both Vajradanti and Turmeric Skin Cream were in fact Ayurvedic. There were stringent rules put into place by the Food and Drug Administration for the manufacture of ayurvedic products, and Vicco maintained that they were being followed.
The excise department then approached the Bombay High Court in 1988 only to be disappointed as it upheld the previous ruling. The petition even reached the apex court where it was again dismissed in favour of Vicco.
The litigation was then finally settled in 2008 when the Supreme Court ruled that Vicco products were indeed ayurvedic in nature.
Brand consultant Karthik Srinivasan explains in a series of tweets:
The power and longevity of a memorable brand jingle!— Karthik ?? (@beastoftraal) June 19, 2021
There is a story behind why was this jingle conceived.
In 1976, the Central Excise Department sent a show-cause notice to Vicco Laboratories as to why Vicco Vajradanti (toothpaste) and Vicco Turmeric (cream) should not be 1/7 pic.twitter.com/8UfxZmsIme
Jingle or jibe?
As the back-and-forth with the Excise Department continued, Vicco thought it was high time that they zhuzh up the jingle. Thus was born the "Vicco Turmeric, nahi cosmetic..." tune.
The obvious purpose was to reiterate their stance as an ayurvedic product against the allegations of the excise department. But was the bonus benefit to take a jibe at the excise department who were hell-bent on making Vicco pay the cosmetics taxes? Some feel that it was intentionally added to thumb nose at the department.
6/7 jingle came into existence. It's a little too literal as a response to the tax claims, but it worked both ways - towards the public, and towards the revenue authorities!— Karthik ?? (@beastoftraal) June 19, 2021
And here are millennials/youngsters recalling every line of that jingle for fun, on Twitter!
What we do know for a fact is that Vicco Turmeric has endured through the ages in the minds of the people. It's no surprise that the cream still holds a hallowed space among skincare products.
This New Year, Numeric urges people to #DisconnectToConnect
The new year film underlines the importance of living in the moment and connecting in the real world
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 1:19 PM | 1 min read
Numeric, a UPS manufacturer, has unveiled its new year film themed #DisconnectToConnect. The film reminds people to connect with one another in real life and spend less time on screens.
The 1.13-minute long video by Numeric emphasizes the importance of living in the moment with good energy. The film reminds people to switch off their gadgets and experience the little moments of joy in life, like immersing in the tranquility of sunset, pursuing passion with their regular jobs, and so much more. It's time to begin a new journey of hope, feel emotions and maintain a good and loveable bond with family and friends.
Satpal Singh, CEO, Numeric UPS says, "In today's time, everyone is busy scrolling over their smart devices and rarely finds time to enjoy their life in its true essence. It's time for all of us to remind ourselves of living in the moment and feeling a positive ignition. This new year, we must disconnect from the digital world whenever possible, in order to have real-life conversations, spend time with family, play sports, go hiking, and just embrace the world around us.”
He further said, “Time is priceless, and living in the moment means taking time off from social media or smart devices to be there, do that and live the moment."
