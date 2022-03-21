Kriti Sanon urges women to experience salon-like feels at home in Urban Company's new ad

Urban Company Salon At Home is back with a transformative 360-degree campaign featuring brand ambassador Kriti Sanon. Through a series of 3 films starring Sanon, the campaign celebrates women by giving them the beauty experience they truly deserve, stemming from a simple insight – until you try something new, you will never know what you can truly achieve – in life, and in beauty.

Penned by QED Communications, the series of 3 films highlight how Urban Company Salon at Home, with its salon-like services at the convenience of one’s home, provides consumers with an unmatched experience that consumers will not only cherish but want to experience again and again.

Speaking on the campaign, Harihar Goswami, CD, QED Communications said, “The campaign romanticizes Urban Company’s Salon At Home Services in a way like never before. The films showcase how the brand not only promises but delivers on the promise of a true beauty experience that every woman deserves – brought to life by the ever graceful Kriti Sanon.”

Commenting on the campaign, Smit Shukla, VP, Marketing & Growth at Urban Company said “We are absolutely thrilled to have Kriti Sanon on board once again for our latest salon campaign. Our brand value perfectly aligns with Kriti's diverse, authentic, true and exuberant personality. With the launch of this campaign for salon services, we aim to showcase the unparalleled salon experience that every consumer can get from Urban Company at the comfort of their homes. Beauty and grooming are key verticals of Urban Company and our association with Kriti Sanon will help amplify brand connect with the consumers.“”

You can watch the films in the links below.

