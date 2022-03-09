Kotak General Insurance salutes women drivers in its latest campaign #DriveLikeALady 2022

Saluting the indomitable spirit of women in all spheres of life, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd. has launched a new digital campaign #DriveLikeALady 2022 centered on women empowerment and driving.

The campaign is the latest edition of Kotak General Insurance’s yearly #DriveLikeALady 2019 digital campaign that was primarily built on insights about the driving habits and claims experience of its female policy holders. In the past years, the campaign has won multiple industry accolades for its out-of-the-box thinking and powerful impact.

Suresh Agarwal, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd. said, “Our aim is to break the ill-informed stereotypes around women and driving by celebrating their real mettle. While the earlier campaign revolved around safety, the current narrative is one of courage, showcasing the true story of a woman who stepped up to drive a bus, something she had never done before, in order to help save someone’s life . It is the resilience and fearlessness that translates into the meaning of ‘driving like a lady’ by rising against all societal biases.

The campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Fulcro, a digital agency. Sabyasachi Mitter, Founder & MD, FULCRO said “Contrary to popular perception, women are actually safer drivers than men. Kotak General Insurance celebrates women drivers through its initiative #DriveLikeALady, which brings to life real stories of women who have taken the wheel with fortitude and courage. This year we were inspired by the remarkable story of Yogita Satav who stepped forward when faced with severe adversity to save a man’s life. We hope such stories inspires us all to imbibe the true spirit of driving like a lady and making our roads safer for all.”

