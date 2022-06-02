KK: The voice that made us go ‘Dil Maange More’

Apart from his memorable movie numbers, KK had sung over 3,500 ad jingles in more than 11 languages

Be it your friendships in schools and colleges or the moist-eyed farewells from there; be it your first love or the first heartbreak; be it your first day in a city or a lifetime of happy experiences – there’s not a moment that did not find a place in the songs created and sung by KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) who breathed his last doing what he possibly loved doing the most, performing.

This legend’s journey did not begin from big-scale Bollywood films or pop music albums that became every 90s kid's vibe but from the happening ad space in Delhi. His first projects included singing jingles for ad films and he happened to sing more than 3,500 of them in more than 11 languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, and Gujarati amongst others before getting his big break with Kadhal Desam in an AR Rahman soundtrack.

e4m looks back at some of the most notable ad jingles that KK lent his voice to:

Santogen Suitings

In 1994, KK sang his first ad jingle for Santogen Suitings as UTV called him after listening to a demo tape that he had shared with singer and composer Leslee Lewis.

Nerolac Paints

The very famous and croon worthy Nerolac Paints jingles from the 90s, ‘Jab Ghar Ki Raunak’ was sung by KK.

Hero Honda

Hero Honda’s ‘Dhak Dhak’, a jingle that was on everyone’s lips in the 90s was voiced by KK.

Pepsi

Another iconic campaign from KK’s kitty is Pepsi “Yeh Dil Maange More”.

Colgate Gel

Double Mint

