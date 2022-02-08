Kinley launches fresh campaign with MS Dhoni

The new campaign ‘Boond Boond Mein Vishwas’ will be seen going on-air across electronic channels along with digital promotion

Kinley has unveiled its ‘Boond Boond Mein Vishwas’ campaign, featuring Mahendra Singh Dhoni. With this new campaign, Kinley aims to instill a feeling of ‘trust’ amongst its audiences and spread the message of “A little trust goes a long way”.

The TVC showcases Dhoni’s arduous professional journey and gleams light on all those who instilled their confidence in him and unconditionally supported him through his journey.

Commenting on the new campaign, Karthik Subramanian, Director, Marketing, Hydration Coffee and Tea Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Trust has and will remain an everlasting human value. Kinley seeks to emphasize the beauty and power of this emotion and how it is central to the progress we all make in our own life. Place your trust in someone and watch them soar to new heights. This value has been the foundation of the Kinley brand for over two decades through our product and actions, and this piece of communication reiterates the commitment of Kinley and The Coca-Cola Company to upholding this value.”

On the campaign, Dhoni said, “Kinley is a brand symbolic of trust. For decades, it has refreshed its consumers with the most trusted water in India. I am honoured to be a part of the brand’s new campaign, which I hope will strike a chord with the audiences and touch their hearts for its purity and integrity.”

Describing the journey of the campaign, Sainath Sarban, Partner - Simple Studios said: “We knew we had to find a POV that would seamlessly align Kinley’s brand attribute of ‘Trust’ with M.S. Dhoni’s trustworthy personality. We chose a humble and honest approach with M.S. Dhoni acknowledging that he is indeed ‘a product of constant trust’. We worked towards translating this thought into an inspiring cinematic creative piece and feel we have succeeded in finding the perfect balance between Kinley- the brand and MS Dhoni-the celebrity.”

The new campaign will be seen going on-air across prominent electronic channels in India, complemented by digital promotion efforts.

