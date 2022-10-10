M S DHONI launches Droni – a quadcopter consumer camera drone

The drone is capable of carrying out agricultural pesticide spraying over 30 acres per day

Cricketing star Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who popularized the 'helicopter shot', has launched a quadcopter consumer camera drone named 'Droni'. The made-in-India camera drone with advanced features is manufactured by Garuda Aerospace, of which MS Dhoni is the Brand Ambassador.

Droni has been manufactured by Garuda Aerospace. According to the company's founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, the product will be available in the market by the end of 2022.

The event in Chennai also witnessed the launch of a new 'Kisan Drone' that is aimed at the agriculture sector, particularly in spraying applications. This battery-powered drone is capable of carrying out agricultural pesticide spraying over a land area of 30 acres per day.

Speaking at the event, Dhoni recalled that he had taken a keen interest in agriculture during the COVID-19 lockdown. He emphasized the role of drones for agriculturalists.

Speaking at the launch, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said, “Garuda Aerospace is focussed on creating high impact solutions for numerous purposes. Our Droni drone is indigenous and can be used for different surveillance purposes. It is efficient, seamless and high quality from a tech and build standpoint. By providing Make in India drones, we hope to not just become aatmanirbhar for demand of drones but also place India on the global map as a hub for superior quality, safe and secure drone and drone-based solutions.”

President of Indian Drone Association and Former Wing Commander in the Indian Airforce, Anand Kumar Das said, "I am extremely delighted to serve on a platform where industry stakeholders connect to gain insights about the drone industry and happy to organize the Global Drone Expo with Garuda Aerospace. This platform will play a significant role in promoting the drone industry and foster growth.”

