Kiara Advani says why Slice is 'sabse khaas' in her first ad with the brand
Advani has been announced as the new brand ambassador of the mango beverage
Slice® onboards Bollywood Diva and superstar, Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador. The brand also launched its new invigorating and fun summer campaign, ‘AAM KA EHSAAS. SABSE KHAAS.’ featuring the popular star at a special brand event.
With Kiara as its brand ambassador, Slice aims to further connect with its audience and reinforce its position as the go-to drink for mango lovers across the country.
The bewitching new film transports audiences to a tropical paradise where the majestically beautiful Kiara Advani is dressed in a flowy yellow ensemble with her best companion, Slice as she sits next to a boy who is attempting to woo her. With a pleasing and playful background score, the screen switches between the boy and Kiara exchanging looks while the boy imitates Kiara’s actions to engage with her – only he sits with a bottle of another mango drink attempting to match Slice®. Audiences then witness Kiara indulging herself bit-by-bit in the Slice® experience. Failed at his efforts to be Kiara’s one and only, the boy gives into the irresistible Slice®, as Kiara exclaims that he can try all he wants, Slice® is still her ‘Sabse Khaas’!
Speaking on the association and the new campaign, Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Slice and Tropicana, PepsiCo India said, “We are thrilled to have Kiara Advani as our new brand ambassador. Known for her exceptional acting skills and her stylish persona, she has huge fan base amongst our target audience. We believe her popularity and mass appeal will help us connect with our consumers in a meaningful way."
Commenting on the summer campaign, he further added, “Our new summer campaign is a perfect reflection of the quintessential Slice way of indulging in a mango experience. From relishing the last drop of Slice to the spirited music and added hint of playfulness, the film seamlessly blends into the new AAM KA EHSAAS. SABSE KHAAS narrative. We are confident that the new film will strike a chord with our consumers.”
Sharing her excitement on coming on board as Slice®’s new face, actor Kiara Advani said, “Slice is a drink that is very much a part of my childhood memories and hence has a special place in my heart. I am thrilled to join the Slice family and be part of the legacy brand. Slice is known for its picturesque campaigns that are remembered by one and all and no doubt, the new film will transport the audiences in the indulgent mango world like no other. I am sure that the consumers will enjoy it as much as I enjoyed shooting for it.”
The new Slice® TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign. Slice® is available in single/multi serve packs across modern and traditional retail outlets as well as on leading e-commerce platforms across India.
GroupM’s Back to News initiative aims to drive investment in responsible journalism
The programme, backed by Internews, will provide GroupM clients with access to high-quality ad environments on vetted local, national, and international news sites
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 9:56 AM | 3 min read
Global partnership with Internews gives clients access to vetted local, national, and international news sites that represent high-quality ad environments
GroupM has introduced the Back to News (BTN) Initiative, an industry-first programme to support re-investment of media budgets in credible news publishers who are advancing the practice of responsible journalism around the world.
Created in a global partnership with Internews, BTN will provide GroupM clients with access to high-quality ad environments on vetted local, national, and international news sites.
The Back to News Initiative is underpinned by Internews’ Ads for News initiative that helps brands and agencies reach engaged news audiences on more than 10,000 trusted local news websites from more than 50 countries. The news sites and domains will be vetted by Ads for News and can be accessed through each market’s BTN inclusion list, private marketplaces (PMPs) or a package of inventory against a biddable price, allowing for more clients to engage. The partnership aims to establish active news inclusion lists in 60 international markets by the end of 2023.
“We’ve seen the damage that mis- and disinformation campaigns can do to social cohesion and trust in institutions,” said Kieley Taylor, GroupM’s Global Head of Partnerships. “We believe advertising can play an important role in fighting this trend by supporting the creation of shared realities rooted in credible, fact-based journalism. What’s more, we know that investing in news delivers results for brands: ads seen on high quality news sites are perceived as 74% more likeable and receive 20% higher engagement than the same ads on lower quality sites (IAS). Through Back to News and our partnership with Internews and its Ads for News initiative, we’re able to simultaneously drive results for our clients and demonstrate the power of media to positively impact society.”
BTN is backed by research from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) that shows that advertising in news environments has a positive or neutral impact on 84% of consumers. News advertisers benefit from purchase consideration among 43% of consumers, while 39% agree they are comfortable recommending brands that advertise in news environments.
“Finding the truth is the challenge of our time and supporting those who uncover it is our collective responsibility,” said Chris Hajecki, Director of Ads for News. “Leading brands recognize that creating social profit from core business activities, like media investment, is essential in generating financial profit and shareholder return. For these brands, this partnership brings access to new, motivated customers in brand-safe, high quality content environments while helping to save our access to truth. This is a trailblazing partnership both for brands and trusted, local news media that helps people across diverse communities to make informed decisions about their lives.”
ASCI and Futurebrands launch ‘Wielding Influence, Nurturing Trust’ report
The report was unveiled at the #GetItRight ASCI Brand Influencer Summit 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 10:55 AM | 4 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), in partnership with Futurebrands, unveiled the ‘Wielding Influence, Nurturing Trust’ report at the #GetItRight ASCI Brand Influencer Summit 2023 in Mumbai on Monday. The report discusses the best ways for influencers to build lasting relationships with consumers so that influencer-led brand growth is equitable and profitable for all stakeholders.
The study brings together multiple perspectives that offer new insights into how influencers and brands can foster a culture in which they are genuine in their communication and build enduring engagement with consumers. The report highlights an opportunity for influencers to be engaged at earlier stages as stakeholders in the communication process. It also identifies 6 major influencer archetypes that allow for a more meaningful way to look at influencers than merely their followers or category affiliations. At a time when the creator movement is gaining significant momentum, the report provides a new paradigm of “informed trust” that allows for a ‘Trust Trinity’ that shapes effective production and consumption of content built on a foundation of authenticity and transparency. The study asserts that trust between consumers and influencers is the core of the relationship, and that it’s not a one-time event but a long-term process.
The summit saw a keynote address by Shri Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs. It hosted top influencers such as trans icon and influencer Sushant Divgikar aka Rani KoHEnur; Masoom Minawala, a global Indian fashion icon; Kamiya Jani, digital creator and cultural ambassador for India; food writer and actor Kunal Vijaykar, Viraj Ghelani, a digital content creator; Anushka Rathod, a young finfluencer and India’s first skin-positive influencer Prableen Kaur.
Renowned comedian, actor and musician, Vir Das enthralled the audience with his unique satirical one-liners during an engaging fireside chat with journalist Anuradha Sengupta.
The other sessions were anchored by prominent experts such as Mukta Lad, Parul Ohri and Subhash Kamath.
The day-long event was filled with discussions, case studies, workshops and mentoring sessions, and offered budding influencers opportunities to network and shape their careers.
The summit ended on a high note with participants mesmerised by the soulful music of Ankur Tewari in a special performance by Coke Studio Bharat.
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, said “Besides laying down guidelines to protect consumers, ASCI is also committed to help the advertising ecosystem GetItRight, the study and the summit are a step in that direction. Influencers are brilliant, diverse minds that offer a new version of advertising that is excitingly different. Their content has led to connections with audiences in a way never seen before. It is important that trust, authenticity and transparency be the foundation for a sustainable creator economy, with consumer interest at the very core.”
The agenda for the ASCI Brand Influencer Summit 2023 included:
-
Mentor Connect
-
Keynote address by Shri Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs
-
Panel discussion on the ‘Wielding Influence, Nurturing Trust’ report and influencer marketing
-
Decoding Effectiveness of Successful Brand-Influencer Partnerships by Knowledge Partner of the event BigBang.Social
-
Category Spotlight Sessions: Recipe for Success (Food and Health), Up Close and Personal (Fashion and Beauty), Reaching for the Sky (Travel and Lifestyle) and Show Me the Money (Finance and Fintech)
-
Future Gazing Session: a peep into the future of influencer marketing
-
Circle of Trust: fireside chat with Vir Das
-
Coke Studio Bharat performance
The event was co-sponsored by, Cipla Health, Colgate Palmolive, Diageo India, Mondelez International and Nestle India. Associate sponsors for the event included, Coca Cola India, Johnson & Johnson India, and L’Oreal India. Knowledge partner was Big Bang Social and Media Partner, DB Corp Ltd. The category spotlight session was sponsored by Danone India, ITC Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L’Oreal India, MakeMyTrip, Mamaearth, and Marico.
The co-sponsors of the event also co-sponsored the “Wielding Influence, Nurturing Trust” Report. Other co-sponsors of the report included, Danone India, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, ITC Limited, Mamaearth, and Red Bull India.
To access the full report, visit: https://ascionline.in/
Climate change: Seasonal advertising feels the burn
Traditional advertising strategies banking on specific weather patterns are no longer reliable, and the need is to be flexible and adaptive, say industry observers
By Shantanu David | Feb 28, 2023 9:15 AM | 4 min read
Climate change is impacting bottom lines across businesses and while that may spell good news for certain industries, for the majority of them as well as the entirety of humanity, there’s little to cheer about.
While there are a host of issues coming out of extreme climate events and changes in weather patterns, both horribly tangible as well as more tenuous, the ultra-rapidity being seen in the shifting of seasons (multiple parts of the country experienced one-of-the-hottest February on record, with a heat wave expected to dominate much of the country in the coming weeks). All this is impacting everything from holiday plans to marketing strategies.
As Vivek Das, CEO FoxyMoron (Zoo Media), points out, unexpected weather patterns are becoming a norm, rather than an exception. “While governments and businesses are actively working on inventions, innovations and strategies to address the supply chain, marketing and advertising must adopt agile data and tech-enabled approaches.”
Ayush Wadhwa, Founder of OWLED Media and a digital content creator says, “With temperatures shifting rapidly from cold to hot and vice versa, it can be challenging to create advertising campaigns that effectively capture the attention of consumers during a particular season. This is because traditional seasonal advertising strategies that rely on specific temperature ranges or weather patterns are no longer as reliable as they used to be.”
For example, if a brand creates a spring-themed campaign but experiences unseasonably warm weather in the spring, the campaign may not resonate with consumers who are experiencing summer-like temperatures.
Das believes that MarTech transformation is key for this as it can exponentially enhances the response time – “A connected data ecosystem can enable signals from sales/consumption patterns correlated with weather changes across geographies, and ad tech can enable fast creative customisation, activation and optimisation at scale. Advertising must also take a leaf from Supply Chain, and be better prepared for such scenarios moving forward,” he says.
Vikas Kumar Mangla, Founder, Digital ROI, observes that as the traditional spring and autumn seasons in India become less defined, advertisers are adapting their strategies to better suit changing weather patterns and consumer behaviour.
“Advertisers have shifted from promoting seasonal clothing collections to versatile, weather-appropriate collections that can be worn in a variety of conditions. For example, they're promoting lightweight fabrics like cotton and linen that can be worn in both hot and cold weather,” he noted.
For Tanvi Bosmia, Associate Account Director, Brand Experience, SoCheers, it is easier to understand a customer’s behaviour with weather, which in turn helps in showcasing the usefulness of the product and its attributes in order to influence their purchasing decisions further. “Weather has a deep-rooted effect on a consumer’s psychology and buying behaviour overall. Interestingly, brands are always in a constant endeavour to craft marketing strategies according to that,” she says.
Deepak Pareek, Co-founder of Iceberg Creations, says, "Seeing the current weather changes and sudden variations in temperature, there are lots of advertising strategies that go for a toss. For example, a brand must have thought of coming up with cream during the cold weather but what if the cold weather doesn't last for long? The strategies, in that case, will go haywire.”
Quipping that pharma companies will benefit from seasonal changes and the effects on health, Pareek adds more seriously, “Holistically speaking, I don't see a lot of changes in advertising strategies since a lot of it is already pre-planned. As someone running a media production agency, we really like the way clients approach their vision irrespective of the changes and that's a green sign for us."
While solutions to climate change are still a hotly debated issue, pun unintended, experts are confident that agile brands and marketing agencies will and are adopting more flexible and adaptive strategies to create campaigns that can effectively reach consumers regardless of the weather.
HDFC Life cracks the case of 'The Missing Dulha'
The ten-film campaign humorously captures the pre-wedding shenanigans of Indian families while driving home the importance of life insurance
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 4:03 PM | 2 min read
HDFC Life's latest campaign, ‘The Missing Dulha’, HDFC Life aims to create awareness on the importance of life insurance and its various product categories through a set of ten films with the help of a story that revolves around a groom who goes missing on his wedding day.
Aptly titled ‘The Missing Dulha’, these ten byte-sized films humorously capture the nuances behind a classic Indian family wedding, the various characters and their idiosyncrasies. Each film ends with a cliff-hanger to keep the audience interested in what’s coming next while communicating a feature of life insurance plans in a unique and humorous manner.
Life insurance is a must-have product for all individuals for their financial security and fulfilment of future financial goals, enabling them to face life’s challenges and live with pride. Through this campaign, HDFC Life aims to deliver the message as to how life insurance and its benefits are important for individuals in a simple yet relatable way.
Speaking on this unique campaign, Vishal Subharwal – Chief Marketing Officer & Group Head - Strategy, HDFC Life, said “One of the barriers to life insurance penetration in India has been the fact that the category benefits are not fully appreciated by potential consumers. Our purpose as an organisation has been to simplify products and come up with features that make a meaningful difference to the lives of our customers. The challenge put forth to the marketing team was to demystify life insurance and do it in a manner that make the category appeal to a wider audience pool.
With this objective we have launched ‘The Missing Dulha’ a first-of-its kind, 10-part ad-series which brings to the forefront the nuances of various life insurance product categories in a manner that is interesting and easy-to-understand. We believe this unique approach coupled with the right dose of humour set in a typical Indian wedding scenario, makes the film relatable to a large section of Indian consumers. We hope this campaign will go a long way in educating consumers about the importance of life insurance products and their features.”
Dentsu Group President takes ‘corporate responsibility’ for Tokyo Olympics bid rigging
As per reports, Hiroshi Igarashi made the admissions during questioning by prosecutors
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 11:24 AM | 1 min read
Dentsu Group President Hiroshi Igarashi has accepted corporate responsibility for a suspected rigging in bids for contracts related to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, media networks have reported.
Igarashi is said to have made the admissions during questioning by Tokyo officials.
Late last year, Hakuhodo, a Japanese advertising and PR company, admitted to rigging the bids.
The ad agency had allegedly informed Dentsu about the contracts it wanted to win and later they turned out to be the sole bidders for the same.
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags JioMart’s integrated mandate
The agency will manage brand-building solutions, high-decibel tactical launches and also lead social media and content strategy
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 9:22 AM | 1 min read
JioMart has appointed L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to manage its integrated creative mandate.
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will not only manage the full range of brand-building solutions and high-decibel tactical launches but will also lead their social media and content strategy through their digital arm Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.
Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said on the mandate, “Every single win matters but some are extraordinary, solely by virtue of the scale and the challenge involved. Reliance’s JioMart is as big as it gets, taking on a couple of established global giants in the Indian Market to redefine the hyper competitive ecommerce space is massive. We at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi are extremely proud to partner the most valuable Indian company in this journey. We understand the responsibility and the expectation and humbly look forward to living up to the faith and trust bestowed upon us by the amazing team at JioMart.”
Mascot Monday: How a twirling girl helped Nirma outshine competition
The story of one of India's greatest advertising legacies, the Nirma Girl, is rooted in a personal tragedy
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 9:11 AM | 4 min read
Choosing a mascot can be a mind-boggling task for new brands since the icon has to represent it in letter and spirit. Naturally, it’s a job that requires a lot of planning and thought. When Nirma owner Karsanbhai Patel had to come up with one for his fledgeling washing powder brand in the 70s, it was a decision he took from the heart.
The Nirma mascot or the “twirling girl”, who is an integral part of India’s advertising heritage, is in fact, inspired by Patel’s late daughter Nirupama.
The story of Nirma
Nirma will forever be known as the David who felled HUL’s Goliath Surf by offering the Indian middle class a value-for-money proposition. Sold at a mere Rs 3.5 per kilo, Nirma dethroned Surf that was priced at Rs 13 for the same amount.
Patel, a chemist by profession, created the powder with simple soda ash and a few other ingredients. Curious to know whether he could get people to buy it, he wheeled around on his bicycle, selling the powder door-to-door out of nondescript polythene bags. He did find success and Nirma eventually made it to the markets in the 70s.
But how will people resonate with the brand? Patel decided to give it a name and a mascot, and he chose the ones that were closest to his heart.
He fashioned “Nirma” from his daughter’s name “Nirupama” and even featured her as the mascot of the new brand.
The icon is a little girl in a bright white dress who appears to twirl on the Nirma packet. She is portrayed with thick, lustrous hair adorned with a bow. She wears a white twirly dress with polka dots on it. The moppet completes her look with black Marie Jane-type shoes and white socks. If you look closely, a small bindi adorns her face. Patel took the help of a signboard painter to create the mascot, inspired by his beloved daughter.
Later, the colourised version of the mascot shows that her immaculate white dress has accents of blue in it and she wears a blue pair of socks.
The Nirma girl also made her way into many ads of the brand. The ads often end with a girl twirling in a white dress and then merging with Nirma’s icon. She is closely associated with the brand’s jingle “Washing powder Nirma”, which conjures up images of the mascot.
Legacy
The Nirma Girl is undoubtedly one of India’s greatest advertising legacies, ranking with unforgettable mascots like the Amul Girl, Lijjat Bunny and the Onida Devil.
The mascot helped the brand create a distinct identity, eventually helping Nirma beat Surf in the 80s.
Over the years, the Nirma saw many iterations, but the girl remained a constant. The brand also championed “femvertising” through its mascot and its ads, empowering women to associate with the product.
However, things changed when Patel’s son Hiren K Patel took the reins of the company as MD in 2006. Nirma decided to phase out the mascot from all of its ads, owing to a personal tragedy that took place decades ago. The eponymous “Nirma” or Nirumpama, Patel senior’s daughter, had passed tragically in a car accident. Apocryphal accounts on the internet say that she was struck down by a car when she was returning home from school, and that the company and the mascot were tributes to her memory.
As a sign of respect for the departed, the company decided to stop showcasing the twirling girl in the ads, but retained her likeness on all the product packets.
The moppet, along with the Nirma jingle, holds a special place in the cultural zeitgeist of India, inspires instant recall and has high nostalgia value.
Not too long ago, actress Swara Bhaskar was compared to the mascot when she wore a short, white dress with a puffed skirt.
Despite her absence from ads these days, the Nirma Girl continues to be a beloved icon for Indians.
