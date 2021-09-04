Khali explores brand new hobbies in KFC campaign

The Great Khali has been doubling down on some interesting hobbies of late. His recent attempt at the jaltarang or twisting balloons to achieve some shape, has left his fans and followers in a frenzy. Even in his latest post, he is seen happily pedalling away on what seems like a miniature sewing machine (like most things seem in contrast to The Great Khali) and goes on to add that he has mastered the art of embroidery. Just when we were wondering aakhir Khali kya kha ke aaye hai, the Burger is out of the box!

The all-new KFC Double Down Burger has in fact been the inspiration behind Khali’s new interests. Confides Khali in his latest post - kuch naya chakhoge, tabhi to kuch naya sochoge! And we couldn’t agree more; the Double Down Burger is unlike any other burger out there. Kyuki isme hai upar bhi chicken, neeche bhi chicken - now that’s what you call #BurgersKaKhali!

Sharing his experience of meeting another Great, Khali said, “I had begun wondering how mundane my every day was, the same routine day in and day out. But one bite of KFC’s Double Down Burger induced some new energy & thought into me. And I decided to seize every moment thereafter and tried my hands at everything - making music through jaltarang, turning balloons into different shapes and even sewing & embroidery. When the concept of the burger itself is so unique - upar chicken, neeche bhi chicken - how could I possibly stop myself from trying out unique stuff? You never know what I may try next.”

His latest post begins with him wondering how life was beginning to seem the same - wake up, eat 32 eggs aur pitane-pitane me lag jao. And then the moment of magic happens when he tastes KFC Double Down Burger for the first time and feels the ‘newness’ power through him. It is then that he stumbles upon his granny’s sewing machine in the attic and pedals away. Ladies’ suits, gents’ pants… the machine rattles away at the hands of the wrestling icon. Such is the impact of the Great Burger on the Great Khali that his search for newer things to do, even gets him to embroider a cute little birdie, complete with his initials. “Ab to mai kadai bhi kar leta hoon”, he says with a smile as he proudly displays his work. No wonder then that the initial glimpse of him playing the jal tarang garnered 100 views within 5 minutes of Khali posting it; or how Khali’s attempt at twisting a balloon witnessed 406K views. Interesting fan comments as: ‘Sir is jaltarang ko pani ki tanki par bajao’, or “Sir Wrestlemania se seedhe soor aur sangeet?”, go on to show just how enjoyable #BurgersKaKhali has been for Khali and KFC fans alike. In fact, a wave of inspiration seems to have taken over as fans posted about what are the new things they tried out since they tried the Double Down Burger.

Makes you wonder what the KFC Double Down Burger is about, isn’t it? Well, it’s two crispy, juicy fillets of chicken, holding together fresh crunchy veggies, layered with spicy, creamy sauces including Dynamite Mayo and Sriracha. And did we mention that there is no bun to kill the fun? Yes, that’s right, this unique burger is what chicken-lovers’ dreams are made of. And if it made The Great Khali go weak in his knees, need we say more?

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)