Kashmir issue: How Hyundai, Pizza Hut, KFC & Domino’s landed on a sticky wicket

The brands courted controversy after their Pakistani offices took to social media in support of Kashmir Solidarity Day

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motors found itself in the wrong gear after it rode alongside Pakistan's anti-India propaganda over Kashmir.

Trouble began when Hyundai Motors Pakistan took to its social media handles to support Pakistan's Kashmir Solidarity Day that falls on February 5. Hyundai Pakistan Twitter handle tweeted: "Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom."

The tweet that has been already deleted was noticed by Indian Twitter users and it led to the boycott trend.

After FADA asked the brands to clarify its stand, Hyundai issued a statement: "The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country."

On the controversy around the social media post on the Kashmir issue by its dealers in Pakistan, it said: “We have a zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such views.”

Kia Motors, which is also owned by Hyundai Motors, also posted a similar post on its social media platforms. Kia also later issued an apology.

The support for Pakistan’s viewpoint over Kashmir was not limited to carmakers. Food giants Pizza Hut and Domino’s also landed in controversy.

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain KFC on Monday apologised following outrage on social media over a post from its Pakistan-based franchise supporting separatists in Kashmir.

Another QSR chain Pizza Hut also issued a statement saying it does not “condone, support or agree with the contents of a post circulating in social media".

Both KFC and Pizza Hut are subsidiaries of US-based Yum! Brands that also owns popular QSR brand Taco Bell.

"We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride," according to a message on KFC India official account on Twitter.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)