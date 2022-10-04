Kartik Aaryan flaunts Lava Blaze Pro's 6X zoom in new TVC

Kartik Aaryan stars in Lava's latest TVC, which has been conceptualized by 82.5 Communication, Delhi.

The ad film shows Kartik who has gone for a jungle safari with the forest guide. The guide acts like Mr Know-it-all about the birds of the jungle but eventually, Kartik outsmarts him by using the Lava Blaze Pro's zoom camera.

Introducing the new TVC campaign, Sunil Raina, President and Business Head - Lava International Ltd., said “With our new film, we aim to strike a chord with the younger generation and highlight the key proposition of our stunning Blaze Pro smartphone. The film, which features Kartik Aaryan in his usual playful mood, emphasises our efforts to improve consumers' camera experience with the incredible 50MP triple camera with 6X Zoom. We appreciate 82.5 Communication for conceptualising the film and rightly illustrating our message via this film.”

Adding to this Piyush Pandey, Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman India Ogilvy, said, “I salute Lava for making a lovely product and for giving a rare single-minded brief. I am also proud of 82.5 for responding with a delightfully simple solution. I look forward to an equally good response from the consumer. I am also very happy with the performance of the artists and the filmmaker.”

