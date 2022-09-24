Kalyan Jewellers unveils special campaign for Durga Pujo

Kalyan Jewellers is celebrating the occasion of Durga Puja with the launch of its updated Sankalp collection, unveiled through a new digital ad film.

The campaign features the brand’s regional ambassador for the state of West Bengal – Ritabhari Chakraborty, adorning traditional Bengali style jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers’ Sankalp collection. Directed by Satarupa Sanyal, Ritabhari Chakraborty’s mother, the 40-sec ad film eulogises the divine feminine around us – her Shakti, her aura and her grace. It pays homage to the hands that work around the clock, hearts that love unconditionally, eyes that see the best in everyone and smiles that makes one melt from within and celebrates the Goddess in every individual.

Sankalp, the refined collection of traditional jewellery, truly symbolizes the essence of the Goddess Durga through an extensive range of designs that include gorgeous handcrafted jewels in yellow-gold with enamel Meenakari work such as Panch Noli, Sonar Haar, Jui Haar and bangles, Ratanchur, Kaan Pasha and Angti ring, making them a perfect blend of classical artistry and intricately designed jewellery, the company said.

