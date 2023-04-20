Julahaa Sarees weaves a heart-warming tale of friendship for Eid
The new campaign is called ‘Rishte Bunte Hain Dil Se Hi’
With the festive season underway, Julahaa Sarees has launched a new campaign called ‘Rishte Bunte Hain Dil Se Hi’ that aims to establish Traditional Indian Sarees as an integral part of our innate gifting culture in India. The campaign weaves in a story of two women from different religions, ages and backgrounds who, on the day of Eid, choose to transcend barriers and build a bond of love and understanding.
With this campaign being promoted during the festivities of Eid, Julahaa Sarees also intends to promote the tenets of our Indian heritage amongst the vast audience spread across the country.
A brand that has introduced modern practices such as process automation and capital-intensive machinery, Julahaa Sarees has also adopted the art of weaving through advanced technology and initiated its practice in Surat Textile Market. Blending the traditional with the new age, this fastest-growing saree brand is the epitome of bringing tradition back to the modern consumer. Recently, the brand launched ‘Julahaa Celebrations’ which upon its release, officially became India’s First Saree Gifting Brand.
Speaking about her experience on set, National Award Winning Actress Neena Kulkarni said, "Working with the team was a lot of fun. They were a new, young, spirited bunch of people and I enjoyed myself. The whole production was organized very well! The team from Julahaa Sarees was well-organized, dignified & polite throughout our collaboration. Their sarees are truly sophisticated and vibrant. I was genuinely impressed and simultaneously humbled when they gifted me their saree. It was a wonderful feeling! I am excited to try them out! A great opportunity to show a bit of my saree swag also!"
Sudarshan Budhia, MD & CEO of Julahaa spoke about the campaign as a whole, saying, “Working a campaign on this scale has been really refreshing for us. This one is special for us because a lot of emotions were involved with this campaign. For a long time, we were looking for an opportunity to promote our traditional ancient heritage and our Indian culture of gifting. Simultaneously, we wanted to redefine gifting altogether by putting intent & purpose behind it. We were feeling as if, in today’s world, the very act of gifting was losing its old charm and its sheen. So, we decided to bring both to the table. Our tagline, ‘Gift, Dil Se’ perfectly captures what we feel about gifting. It should be done from the heart. Neena Ji was extremely courteous, a true professional and so fun to work with. It was a splendid experience to capture her on screen. We hope to collaborate with Neena Ji a lot more in the future for sure! But till then, we will have her memories with us forever.”
Inhouse Creative Director, Mr Yogesh commented on the planning & strategy process and said, “Planning for this campaign was exactly the kind of challenge we were looking for. The basic concept behind this campaign was always to promote our Indian heritage and culture but this time, we also wanted to focus on the aspect of gifting and how we, as a brand, are redefining it.
After a lot of back and forth, we finally closed in on an idea and finalized it. Once the planning was done, the most strenuous part had just begun. After lots of coordinated efforts between our in-house team and the people on set, we finally were able to capture the essence of our campaign perfectly. And we saw the great response online so that was fantastic validation for us! Looking forward to more projects like these for sure!”
ITC Engage launches campaign with Shubman Gill for new range of deodorant
The film is conceptualised by Ogilvy India
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 5:27 PM | 2 min read
Working hard to pursue their dreams is what defines this generation of high-performing individuals. They possess the inherent need to constantly achieve more and be the best. ITC Engage has used this insight to launch a new campaign to promote its new range of deodorants, Engage Intense. Epitomizing this generational intensity of hard work, from grit to glory, is Shubman Gill, the new brand Ambassador for Engage Intense.
“Shubman Gill as the brand ambassador brings his intense preparation and game to the forefront for Engage Intense. Conceptualised by Ogilvy India and directed by Vijay Sawant, the film highlights rigour, commitment and passion of Men who dream to be the achievers of tomorrow. Shubman as the brand ambassador shares his own journey of dedication, faith and positivity through this visual and intense narrative. Engage Intense complements this journey of young India,” the company said in a release.
Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Business, ITC limited, says, “It is indeed motivating to witness the changing attitudes towards success and achievement. Many young people are more willing to take risks and pursue their passion and dreams, even if it requires enormous hard work and facing uncertainties. It is this journey of the zeal for performance that Engage Intense celebrates. With Shubman Gill, Engage Intense celebrates the strength of performance not only metaphorically but also in the product promise.”
Shubman Gill, Brand Ambassador for Engage Intense, states, “I have huge respect for hard-earned success. I believe while hard-work and talent is interlinked, it is hard-work that often takes precedence. Performance is key and preparations to bring the A game always needs a lot of practice, patience and motivation. I am happy to partner with Engage to showcase this intensity that helps achieve the pinnacle of performance. I totally believe, jitni intense taiyaari, utna intense game!”
Pankaj Tripathi is savings expert 'Bachat Kumar' in EcoLink's ad
The ad has been conceptualized by Hashtag Orange
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 5:11 PM | 3 min read
Signify has launched an exciting new campaign featuring actor and EcoLink’s brand ambassador Pankaj Tripathi for its new range of energy-efficient BLDC fans and LED lights. The tongue-in-cheek campaign features the versatile actor in a never-seen-before avatar of ‘Bachat Kumar’, a celebrated savings expert, who emphasizes that there is only one true link for savings – EcoLink range of BLDC Fans and LED lights.
Conceptualized by Hashtag Orange, the campaign has two films wherein Pankaj Tripathi takes on the role of ‘Bachat Kumar’, a superstar who knows everything about saving money. The films center around people asking him for advice on savings, and he espouses the real mantra of savings with the catchy slogan ‘Bachat ka Link - EcoLink, with an eccentric treatment that is bound to garner attention in a cluttered category of BLDC fans and LED lights.
The EcoLink fans film opens with a couple seeking Bachat Kumar’s advice on saving money. The savings expert, dressed in a flashy red suit and a gold EcoLink chain, emphasizes that there is only one true link for savings - “Bachat ka ek hi link – EcoLink’, urging the couple to choose EcoLink BLDC fans that deliver 60% energy savings and a guaranteed long-lasting performance. The film ends with Tripathi and the couple dancing and rejoicing in their choice.
The LED lights film features Bachat Kumar riding a bike onto the stage at his event, surrounded by a huge army of fans. His jazzy entry on-stage is received with a loud cheer and applause from the crowd. However, amidst all the excitement, a voice from the crowd asks “Bachat ka koi link batao” (tell us a way to save money) to which Pankaj repeats the same savings mantra “Bachat ka ek hi link – EcoLink, as the LED lights range comes into focus, with the promise of 90% savings on electricity and durable performance.
Commenting on the new campaign, Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing & Integrated Communications and Commercial Operations, Signify Innovations India Limited said, “The fans and LED lights market is a fairly crowded one and with this quirky campaign centered around the protagonist – Bachat Kumar, we wanted to break the clutter in the electrical goods category. Pankaj Tripathi brings alive the quirky and flamboyant character and delivers the message ‘Bachat ka Link – EcoLink " with a dash of humor. There couldn’t have been a better choice for an actor who can connect with the audience so organically to deliver this campaign”.
Amit Shankar, co-founder, chief creative officer, Hashtag Orange, “To make EcoLink Fans and Lights popular amongst the masses, we came up with a simple proposition of ‘Bachat ka ek hi link – EcoLink.’ Indian middle-class families take savings very seriously. Every purchase they make must be top class and should also generate savings. To capitalize on this sentiment, we used one of the most popular Indian actors who has a mass following, Pankaj Tripathi, and we transformed him into a brand-new avatar called Bachat Kumar, the rockstar of bachat, who gives valuable advice to common folks in his own unique and quirky style. Sometimes inside his gold clad home turned office and at times from his very own bachat concert. We truly had a lot of fun filming this one. We hope consumers will enjoy the Bachat adventures of Bachat Kumar and will remember his golden words for wholesome and only way saving which is ‘Bachat ka link, EcoLink."
Hindware's new TVC features cricket stars from Punjab Kings & Royal Challengers Bangalore
The campaign is titled ‘5-star hotel like bathrooms’
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 4:35 PM | 2 min read
Hindware Limited has launched its new television commercial (TVC) campaign, 'Hotel Like Bathrooms', featuring some of the biggest names in cricket. The campaign highlights the aspirations of today’s traveller, who aspires to have the same experience in the bathroom as they get in a 5-star hotel. The TVC campaign features Prominent players from Royal Challengers Bangalore & Punjab Kings.
The campaign will also be supported by an extensive 360-degree promotion outreach including digital, social, OTT, print, radio, and out-of-home activations.
Commenting on the announcement, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath Business, Hindware Limited, said, "As a leading player in the bathroom solutions market, we are always looking for innovative ways to connect with our customers. We are excited to launch our latest TVC campaign, '5-star Hotel Like Bathrooms', which highlights the importance of creating a luxurious bathroom experience. Our products are designed to offer a premium and relaxing experience to our customers, and we believe that this campaign will resonate with them. Furthermore, our campaign features cricket phenoms who are the heartline for some many cricket fans. We are confident that with is collaborated TVC we will be able to connect with wider audience and reinforce our brand's position across Indian markets.”
Commenting on the announcement, Charu Malhotra, VP & Head of Marketing, Hindware Limited, said, "We are delighted to launch our new TVC campaign '5-star Hotel Like Bathrooms', which features some of the biggest names in cricket. The collaboration between Hindware and Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings is expected to bring increased brand exposure, stronger brand positioning, enhanced customer engagement, and subsequently increased revenue for the brand. The TVC will be followed with this 360-degree integrated campaign which comprises print, radio, digital, OTT, OOH & robust social plan as we aim to leverage the one of the biggest sporting extravaganzas – IPL and connect with millions of cricket fans across the country.”
The TVC campaign has been conceptualized by Mullen Lintas, one of India's leading creative agencies, and will be aired on leading television channels and digital platforms across the country.
PUMA ad cheers for sports, but does it score with our experts?
'Let there be sport' has its heart in the right place, but as far as execution is concerned, it's far from a win
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 19, 2023 4:33 PM | 4 min read
Earlier this month, Puma India rolled out a TVC "Let There Be Sport" posing a rather pertinent question: "Since when did sports become an extracurricular subject?" The campaign features Virat Kohli, Mary Kom, and Sunil Chhetri, conveying a message that sports teach you life lessons.
Indian educational system is still dominated by rote learning with little to no place for sports. Despite its role in character building, sports is still considered an "extracurricular subject" that hasn't received its due. PUMA's latest campaign urges the nation to have a renewed attitude towards sports.
The film presents a montage of powerful scenes along with a voiceover talking about how sports teach valuable life lessons that shape a person's character for life. "Ye sirf extra subject nahi, ye zindagi ka main subject hai," says the voice.
PUMA India has always associated with sports people and celebrities to deliver messages revolving around sports and fitness while pivoting towards lifestyle and fashion. When asked about partnerships with sports personalities, Abhishek Ganguly, MD at PUMA India and South East Asia in an interview with e4m said that they look out for opinion leaders that create a huge impact. He said, “We are very focused on having the right kind of opinion leaders, especially women opinion leaders associated with us like a partnership with Mary Kom. Off late we’ve signed up more as a brand which is becoming larger we are trying to stay relevant with the various consumer segment.”
The brand encourages women’s sports and hence they have been actively onboarded women athletes. Ganguly said, “We want to provide a platform for women to come and express especially in India, for example, in our campaign Proper Lady well women came and expressed themselves breaking gender stereotypes. For years cricket has been called a gentleman's game and now it is changing, we are trying to enable this change to become faster.”
What do experts think?
We asked creative experts about their thoughts about the film. Their reactions are mixed. While some commended the concept, others had issues with the execution.
Emmanuel Upputuru, Founder of Efgh Brand Innovations, said, “The film is decently made – except I find the opening line - 'Sports extracurricular subject kab ban gaya' - a little odd or even wrong. It makes it sounds like sports was once ‘not an extra-curricular subject’ but a main subject. It could have and should have been “Sports extracurricular subject kyon hain?” – It would have made the same point. The point of view is a fresh one. The brand picked a good subject.”
Aalap Desai, CCO Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience, India, said, “PUMA has had such beautiful films in the past that three is a legacy to live up to. This ad for me doesn't live up to that. The edit just about loses the energy midway through the sequences because it's been seen before. The situations in the montage lack ingenuity. The montage is also portrayed in a vanilla manner. The concept is nice and the campaign line is too but the energy of the shots, music and the narration stops at 95% leaving me with a sense of incompleteness and predictability.”
As a spectator, Manoj Pandey, Group Creative Director, Cheil India, loves the idea of "extra" being dropped from "extra-curricular" in sports, given his own vocation -- copywriting -- carries the same tag, but he does have a bone to pick with the ad. "If I have to critique from the grandstand, as an ad professional, I’d definitely do away with the hoarding at the intro and the outro of the ad film. While it does the job of explaining the concept, it really drops the ball on crafting. Regardless, I’m definitely cheering for the braveness of the idea."
Communications consultant Karthik Srinivasan, on LinkedIn, wrote, “Brilliant writing by Ogilvy India in the new Puma ad! It's a simple idea that may evoke, 'How come no one else has thought of such an obvious idea before this?!' (of questioning why 'sports' is part of 'extracurricular' activities in schools). This concept is particularly resonant in India because of how schools prioritize books-based and exams-based learning while relegating 'extracurricular' activities as 'beyond' the need for formal education.”
“But the ad expertly questions that premise by offering life lessons one can learn from sports, and also making appropriate use of celebrities - Virat Kohli, in particular, even if I say this a day after RCB's loss to CSK :)”, he added.
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi rolls out pan India campaign for Greenpanel
The ad features Delhi Capitals’ David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 12:33 PM | 3 min read
L&K Saatchi and Saatchi has conceived a campaign for Greenpanel with Delhi Capitals cricket stars David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey.
The film captures the three stars on and off the field in candid moments of sadness, frustration and rage.
Leaving the viewer wondering if they are upset with a slump in performance or just got a dressing down from the coach. Just when you’re wondering why they are behaving in this strange manner, a voice comes in and explains that if you’ve just made your furniture without Greenpanel MDF, you would be upset too! Because Greenpanel makes the finest MDF that is Water resistant, Fire retardant, Termite proof and durable! The film is a breath of fresh air among the glut of IPL ads, with some memorable acting from the star trio.
Commenting on the campaign, Arvind Joshi, VP, Marketing - Greenpanel remarks, "As a team, we're thrilled to embark on our first-ever massive consumer outreach under the leadership and vision of our MD & CEO, Mr. Shobhan Mittal. We're excited to bring Greenpanel to the forefront of consumer consciousness with our first-ever above-the-line approach. The timing couldn't be better, as we align ourselves with the excitement of the IPL tournament and our principal partnership with the Delhi Capitals team. We feel our TVC is truly remarkable - standing out amidst the clutter of advertising during this highly competitive season. We're confident that this campaign will make a lasting impression on our customers and are excited to see the impact it will have. Our endeavour, at the end of the day, is to make Greenpanel synonymous with MDF."
Sharing his views on the campaign, Rohit Malkani, Joint National Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said, “While it’s always fun to do an IPL film for a brand, doing it on the heels of the pitch was even more exciting. Being the leader in the MDF category, the task set out for us was simple, make Greenpanel synonymous with MDF such that the two words are almost used interchangeably! With the Greenpanel film, we managed to do not just that, but also make people regret their choice of material/wood IF they haven’t used Greenpanel MDF!”
Hindol Purkayastha – EVP & head of North and East added, “The campaign was created in record time as we just won the mandate recently. But the idea was to land a positioning for Greenpanel that we continue through the years. Thus with “MDF ka doosra naam”, we already have a positioning that resonates to the market leader positioning for us. The team is excited and we are already looking at newer ways to strengthening the positioning in the category.”
The campaign will be promoted prominently on essential platforms like television, print, outdoor, digital and social.
Wunderman Thompson launches B2B initiative
Inspired B2B will give brands access to over 500 B2B specialists
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 12:01 PM | 2 min read
Wunderman Thompson has announced the expansion of its global B2B offering with the launch of Inspired B2B, a new initiative dedicated to inspiring growth for ambitious B2B brands.
Inspired B2B will give brands access to over 500 B2B specialists around the world delivering relevant and insightful communications that enable B2B acceleration.
As part of Inspired B2B, Wunderman Thompson has developed a suite of tools to help brands navigate the complex B2B landscape. The InspiredB2B Assessment Score helps brands identify the impact their B2B strategy and operations are having across every part of their business and understand where to prioritise efforts to better drive growth. Meanwhile, Loom B2B is a data-driven intelligence solution, powered by AI using natural language processing and text, created to allow brands to develop their content strategy with confidence and clear direction. Built around the LinkedIn Audience Engagement API, the richest source of B2B audience behaviour insights globally, Loom B2B equips brands with engagement insights into business leaders and professionals at scale.
Continuing to provide industry-defining insights, Wunderman Thompson’s Global Inspire Study shows that inspiring brands outperform peers on two key metrics – growing market share faster and enabling them to charge at higher price points.
Neil Dawson, Global Chief Strategy Officer at Wunderman Thompson said: “With our research showing that inspiring brands are 5x more likely to be a B2B buyer’s first choice, there’s a huge opportunity for B2B brands to engage, inspire, and excite their audiences. But when we look at B2B, we see a sea of sameness. It's time to ditch the rulebook and remember the audience is human; driven by emotion, curiosity, and wonder. There’s never been a better time to be a B2B marketer.”
Rediffusion Brand Solutions launches all-women agency Ladyfinger
The agency will be led by CEO & CCO Tista Sen
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 11:38 AM | 3 min read
Rediffusion Brand Solutions has launched Ladyfinger, an all-women agency, to provide gender-balance in advertising and creative excellence.
Based in Mumbai, Ladyfinger aims to challenge norms, break barriers, and create positive change in the Indian advertising landscape. With a mission to elevate women's voices and perspectives, Ladyfinger is driven by a vision of inclusivity, empowerment, and creativity. The agency is founded on the belief that though a vast majority of Indian advertising is targeted at women consumers, the female perspective is either missing in most of the communication or is largely characterised by casual gender stereotyping.
With an all-women workforce Ladyfinger aims to bring about better gender-balance in its advertising and creative brand solution strategies for its potential clients. Led by CEO & CCO, Tista Sen, an advertising industry veteran with over two decades of experience, the agency will be peopled by a team of accomplished professionals and supported by a powerful panel of women advisors with extensive experience in advertising, marketing, branding, media, Bollywood, architecture and law.
Ladyfinger will offer a full range of services, including creative services, strategic planning communication, insight mining, policy and content development across all media platforms.
In addition to its focus on creative excellence, Ladyfinger is dedicated to empowering women in the workplace. The agency is committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment that promotes equality, diversity, and professional growth. Through mentorship programs, leadership development initiatives and community partnerships, Ladyfinger aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women in the advertising industry and beyond.
"It's about time, says Tista Sen, CEO & CCO of the agency. "At Ladyfinger our team of talented women bring a fresh and unique approach to advertising, fuelled by our collective passion for creativity, diversity, and innovation. We believe we can unshackle brands to generate more business and there is an opportunity across beauty, finance, nutrition, personal care, banking and yes even real estate. We are committed to driving a positive change in the advertising world and beyond and we believe that our all-women agency will make a significant impact."
Dr. Sandeep Goyal, MD Rediffusion adds: “Most brands don’t quite do justice to a woman’s point-of-view. Women today are not just the primary buyers of most FMCG brands, but are also big drivers of banking to beauty, wellness to wanderlust. Ladyfinger will represent the woman customer in the buying process and help brands think afresh, think anew. Tista brings tremendous brand building expertise to Ladyfinger; she has got together an awesome team. I am sure Ladyfinger will considerably stir things up in Indian advertising.”
"Tista and the Ladyfinger team are the voice of the woman consumer - a voice most brands have not fully heeded," endorses Tanya Goyal, Chairperson Ladyfinger and Director Rediffusion. “The team is diverse; their experience rich and varied. And Rediffusion as the parent will provide resources such as Red Lab and Rediffusion Studios to help the new agency.”
The Ladyfinger panel of women advisors include Juhi Chaturvedi, Bollywood movie writer; Srishti Behl CEO Phantom Films; Malvika Mehra, Independent creative director; Nonita Kalra, Editor in chief Tata Cliq Luxury, Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder Elephant Design; Nirmika Singh, Executive Editor Rolling Stone India; Bindu Sethi, Strategic Brand Consultant; Geeta Rao, Ex Beauty and Health Director Vogue; Sakshi Choudhary, Founder Indian Creative Women; Alyna Haji Omar, Founder Audacity Sri Lanka, Communication Strategist Editor Co. and Sheetal Kumar, High Court Lawyer.
