Brands ring in an Eid of hope. health and happiness
While real-life Eid celebrations were muted this pandemic, here's how brands like Facebook and Nivea tried to keep the spirit of the festival alive for their followers on social media
While the pandemic has hindered Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in its full traditional glory with hugs, feasts and sweets, the spirit of the festival is being kept alive by hoards of brands on social media. They are wishing their followers a Happy Eid and opening hearts to lots of hope and positivity for a better tomorrow.
Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance
On this auspicious occasion, we hope you celebrate Eid with your family in the best of your health.
Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones, stay safe, stay home!
.
.#eid #eid2021 #eidmubarak #eidmubarak2021 #zindagiunlimited #eidspecial pic.twitter.com/o4iyAuBA23— Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance (@edelweiss_tokio) May 13, 2021
Kotak Mutual Fund
Livinguard
A day filled with joy and love. A day to observe and celebrate gratitude. A day that welcomes peace and prosperity. As the day marks the end of Ramadan, let’s remember to celebrate Eid safely. Wishing all of you a happy and safe Eid!#EidMubarak #HappyEid #WearAMask #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/8p0FYpge6C— Livinguard (@livinguard) May 13, 2021
Nivea
Pristyn Care
#EidMubarak everyone. Pristyn Care wishes you a joyous, warm, and safe Eid #EidAlFitr #Eidulfitr2021 #EID2021 #Eid #eidmubarak2021 pic.twitter.com/bl9gzanZPq— Pristyn Care (@pristyn) May 13, 2021
Surat City Traffic Police
The Muthoot Group
The Muthoot Group wishes you Eid Mubarak!#TheMuthootGroup #Eid pic.twitter.com/a4zaw1rM3c— The Muthoot Group (@TheMuthootGroup) May 13, 2021
Xiaomi
May this #Eid bring you immense joy, happiness, peace, and prosperity.— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 14, 2021
Wishing you all a very Happy Eid Mubarak.
Stay safe and stay healthy!#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/DBGe8QV4WB
SBI
ICICI Lombard
Bridgestone India
Polycab India
IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company
Tata Motors
Tata Green Batteries
Godrej
Starbucks
Tata Sky
