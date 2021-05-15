Brands ring in an Eid of hope. health and happiness

While real-life Eid celebrations were muted this pandemic, here's how brands like Facebook and Nivea tried to keep the spirit of the festival alive for their followers on social media

While the pandemic has hindered Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in its full traditional glory with hugs, feasts and sweets, the spirit of the festival is being kept alive by hoards of brands on social media. They are wishing their followers a Happy Eid and opening hearts to lots of hope and positivity for a better tomorrow.

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance

On this auspicious occasion, we hope you celebrate Eid with your family in the best of your health.



Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones, stay safe, stay home!

.#eid #eid2021 #eidmubarak #eidmubarak2021 #zindagiunlimited #eidspecial pic.twitter.com/o4iyAuBA23 — Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance (@edelweiss_tokio) May 13, 2021

Facebook

Kotak Mutual Fund

Livinguard

A day filled with joy and love. A day to observe and celebrate gratitude. A day that welcomes peace and prosperity. As the day marks the end of Ramadan, let’s remember to celebrate Eid safely. Wishing all of you a happy and safe Eid!#EidMubarak #HappyEid #WearAMask #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/8p0FYpge6C — Livinguard (@livinguard) May 13, 2021

Nivea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NIVEA India (@niveaindia)

Pristyn Care

Surat City Traffic Police

The Muthoot Group

Xiaomi

May this #Eid bring you immense joy, happiness, peace, and prosperity.



Wishing you all a very Happy Eid Mubarak.



Stay safe and stay healthy!#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/DBGe8QV4WB — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 14, 2021

SBI

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBI Life Insurance (@sbilifeinsurance)

ICICI Lombard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICICI Lombard GIC (@icicilombardofficial)

Bridgestone India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgestonein (@bridgestoneindia)

Polycab India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Polycab India Limited (@polycabindia)

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IndiaFirst Life Insurance (@indiafirst_life)

Tata Motors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tata Motors Electric Mobility (@tatamotorselectricmobility)

Tata Green Batteries

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TATA Green Batteries (@tatagreenbatteries)

Godrej

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Godrej Appliances (@godrejappliance)

Starbucks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks India (@starbucksindia)

Tata Sky

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tata Sky (@tataskyofficial)

