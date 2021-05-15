Brands ring in an Eid of hope. health and happiness

While real-life Eid celebrations were muted this pandemic, here's how brands like Facebook and Nivea tried to keep the spirit of the festival alive for their followers on social media

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 15, 2021 8:47 AM
ramadan

While the pandemic has hindered Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in its full traditional glory with hugs, feasts and sweets, the spirit of the festival is being kept alive by hoards of brands on social media. They are wishing their followers a Happy Eid and opening hearts to lots of hope and positivity for a better tomorrow. 

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance

Facebook

Kotak Mutual Fund

Livinguard

Nivea

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NIVEA India (@niveaindia)

Pristyn Care

Surat City Traffic Police

The Muthoot Group

Xiaomi

SBI

ICICI Lombard

Bridgestone India

Polycab India

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company

Tata Motors

Tata Green Batteries

Godrej

Starbucks

Tata Sky

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tata Sky (@tataskyofficial)

