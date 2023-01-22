It’s time to ‘strap the gap’, says Cult.sport in its campaign for sports bras

Sleep is essential for a person's health and wellbeing, yet millions of people in India do not get enough sleep. The ZzzQuil India National Sleep Survey2 by Kantar in association with P&G Health reveals that only 15% Indians on an average get good sleep at night, with almost 60% Indians facing occasional sleeplessness. More than 40% sleep less than 7 hours on workdays, with a large part of the population unaware of the impact of sleeplessness on daily life. To address the issue P&G Health has launched Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA to help users fall asleep.

Speaking at the launch, Sahil Sethi, Senior Marketing Director, P&G Health shared, “The ZzzQuil India National Sleep Survey has brought to light important statistics on how India sleeps, and more importantly the limited awareness on sleeplessness as a condition and ways it can be addressed. India is the 2nd Most Sleep deprived country with 6 out of 10 Indians facing occasional sleeplessness. Committed to addressing the unmet needs of our consumers, we are delighted to introduce the latest addition to the House of Vicks in India – the NEW Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA. Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA - a Melatonin sleep supplement from the World’s No.1 Sleep Aid Brand - is a non-addictive sleep supplement, suitable for Occasional Sleeplessness with no next day drowsiness. It also has Vitamin B6 that helps to relieve the body's tiredness and fatigue, giving support to your night's rest to help you wake up refreshed. With 60% Indians willing to make lifestyle changes to get better sleep, we hope that our Indian consumers can start using ZzzQuil NATURA to unlock their best selves next day”.

Speaking at the ZzzQuil ‘Slumber Fest’, Celebrity guest & Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared her tryst with sleep, “Being a new mom with a very busy career, I am now realising how much I took my sleep for granted. Especially for professionals like me, a struggle with quality sleep on a regular basis, leads to multiple issues including an irritable next day. I am glad that a product like Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA has been launched which makes life easier for people like me who are juggling multiple responsibilities. As I get back to my fitness regime Vicks ZzzQuil Natura will support me in regulating my sleep to unlock my best self. I am very pleased to be a part of this initiative to make India sleep better and call on people to try this non-addictive sleep gummy to aid your peaceful night’s rest.”

Dr. YongChiat Wong, Group Head & Scientist, Medical & Technical Affairs, P&G Health said, “Melatonin is a natural body-produced substance. It is produced by our body every night to signal and relax our body to prepare for sleep. Melatonin production peaks during childhood but decreases as we age. After our 30’s, we may produce less than half the melatonin we did as a child. This may lead to the prevalence of sleeping issues as we age together with our lifestyle changes. Apart from age, other factors that may impact our body’s production of this important substance, includes device usage, shift work, alcohol intake, and usage of certain medications. Blended with melatonin and vitamin B6, Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA gummy is a nutraceutical intended to supplement your body’s natural production of melatonin to help you fall asleep fast with the added benefit to help fight tiredness and fatigue.”