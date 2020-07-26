ITC’s Aashirvaad releases new campaign, 'Maa Tujhe Maan Gaye'

ITC's Aashirvaad has released a new TVC 'Maa Tujhe Maan Gaye' paying tribute to motherhood.

Set against the context of the ongoing pandemic, the film captures different aspects of the new normal including the creation of new codes at home, spending quality time with loved ones, the coming together of everyone to share the load, redefined roles at home, and making meal-times a more cherished and refreshing experience.

With positive habits and values taking shape at home during this lockdown, it’s important to not forget them post the crisis.

The film has an emotional and empowering narration, where members of the family have stepped in to lend a helping hand at home, and realizing as well as appreciating the nurturing role a mother brings to their daily lives. The film also captures the growing realization that the members of the family have of how difficult it is to be a mother and how effortlessly she goes about her role while the rest of us struggle to do what she does.

The TVC is an ode to all the mothers and the nurturing role they play. The lockdown and our struggles of trying to do what she does to lend support during these trying times, has made us realize just how just effortlessly a mother goes about multitude tasks.

The campaign illustrates various roles of a mother and how she lends a helping hand and provides support at all times. There are various moments that captures this facet. The TVC also depicts the gratitude and appreciation that family members feel for the invaluable contribution of a mother in their daily lives. The ode concludes with the thought that mothers are in fact, a universal blessing or 'Aashirvaad' themselves.

According to Vivek Kookkal, Head of Marketing, Staples, ITC Foods-"The campaign was powered by the inspiration to pay a rich tribute to all mothers - to capture the feeling of gratitude and expressing our appreciation to all mothers who are making tireless efforts every day to keep their families healthy and safe. The current pandemic has called for people to adapt to the new normal. As we spend more time at home with our families, there is a growing realization and deep appreciation for the invaluable contribution of mothers in our day to day lives. Mothers play an indispensable role in making sure the family's nourishment, both - body and mind, is not compromised. The TVC is not only an expression of a mother’s strength and love but is also a call to action, to acknowledge her love and care and be the pillars of support mothers have always been.”

Elaborating on the brief, Sambit Mohanty - Head of Creative – South, McCann World Group said, “Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother. Our campaign ‘Maa Tujhe Maan Gaye’ pays tribute to the nurturing role every mother plays – something whose value we’ve realised all the more during this extended lockdown. As we play our parts helping and caring for one another, may we never forget her presence which is the biggest blessing of all.”



Dileep Ashoka (Ex-VP, South), McCann World Group, said, “Aashirvaad has always stood for nurturance and the joy that surrounds it. In these difficult and uncertain times the role of the mother and the value of nurturance become all the more meaningful. As India's #1 Atta brand and someone who has always stood for the voice of nurturance we felt it only appropriate to acknowledge and salute our Hero - the mother. "Maa Tujhe Maan Gaye" is an effort in that direction.”