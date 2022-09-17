Italian confectionary brand Bauli launches new campaign in India

Italian confectionary and bakery major Bauli Group has launched their latest campaign 'Kya Khaayein?' to create buzz around its signature product – Moonfils.

The campaign, conceptualized and executed by BBH India, was born out of a simple insight - It takes more time deciding what to eat than it takes to eat these days. The TVC uses humour to demonstrate how the dilemma of 'Kya Khaayein?' (lit. What to eat?) can annoy one to no end. However, Bauli Moonfils is the perfectly delicious, light, yet no-fuss snack that can keep this dilemma at bay.

According to Abhinandan Dhoke, MD Bauli India, "Moonfils offer tasty snacks for audiences across generations. There is a growing trend among young Indians to be more experimental and to adapt to a global palate. The BBH team made the 'Kya Khaayein' campaign on a strong consumer insight around the snacking behaviour. The Bauli brand has always focused on introducing new-age snack formats to India. Through our robust distribution network, we make this world-class product accessible to our vast audience across the country."

Russell Barrett, CCO & CEO, BBH India, added, "“Kya Khaayein?” is a question that will derail every conversation or situation till it is answered. It’s a pressing, urgent question that demands our complete attention and Bauli Moonfils chose to be the answer. It’s extremely difficult to land a new perspective in the snacking category and we are extremely excited with the potential of this work. It was fantastic to collaborate with like minded clients at Bauli and every conversation was enriching.”

