Iodex unveils new campaign ‘Har Din Jeet Meri’

Topical pain relief brand Iodex has launched a new campaign “Har Din Jeet Meri”.

The campaign is based on the insight that in order to achieve your big dreams, you need to win every day. The TVC showcases a cadet who has set out to achieve her dream of becoming an IPS officer.

It talks about the fact that to achieve your big dreams, you need to move forward every day, be prepared for every hurdle and every pain that you may encounter along the way.

The cadet finally realises her dream of becoming an IPS officer but will not stop at that and wants to make winning a habit. This spirit of winning every day to achieve your big dreams has been beautifully captured by the tagline “Har Din Jeet Meri”.



Bineet Jain, Pain & Respiratory Health Lead, India Subcontinent, Haleon said: “Iodex is a heritage brand which has been trusted for many generations. With this new communication idea, the brand continues to be relevant to consumer’s life by capturing today’s spirit of making winning an everyday habit. With a strong portfolio of products spanning across gel, spray and balm, there is an Iodex for every consumer need.”

