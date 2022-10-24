In their Diwali campaign, SleepyCat takes a dig at typical festive season ads

SleepyCat, a D2C sleep solutions brand, has launched a campaign named ‘Not Your Typical Sale Ad’ by showcasing how a common person is smothered by various sale offers online in the name of ‘festive season’.

“The campaign film is a spoof of festive season ads targeting consumers repeatedly and pushing unnecessary products under fancy names and impressive discounts. All these Dhamaka Deal, Bombastic Offer or Lightening Sale ads pop-up so frequently while you’re online, in fact a recent Forbes study shows that an individual in 2022 sees about 10,000 ads per day,” the company said.

The SleepyCat campaign says, “Shop now if you need it, really, no pressure.”

Commenting on the film campaign highlighting SleepyCat’s The Great Diwali Sale, Kabir Siddiq, Founder & CEO, SleepyCat says, “Our primary mission has always been to prioritize comfort and sound sleep through our products. With this campaign, we’re showcasing to the world that it’s our consumers' needs and problems that tops our charts. We’re here to offer premium sleep solutions with our innovative and comfortable mattresses and accessories. If you’re really passionate about investing in your rest, SleepyCat will be the brand for you. Over 2 lakh customers love SleepyCat products, and I’m really proud of that. That’s why we also offer our consumers a 100-night free trial on our mattresses. So, they can fully trust this brand. We’re not typical, just like our ads.”

