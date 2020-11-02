In new campaign Airtel Xstream says ‘Jo Dekho, Bada Dekho’

The campaign has been conceptualised by Spring Marketing Capital and created by Equinox Films

Equinox Films has converged with Airtel Xstream for their new campaign ‘Jo Dekho, Bada Dekho’.

The campaign ‘Jo Dekho, Bada Dekho’ has been conceptualized by Spring Marketing Capital and directed by Nitin Parmar of Equinox Films.

Talking about the campaign, Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing & Brand Officer at Bharti Airtel says: "With Airtel Xstream, we aim to transform entertainment at home, in India. The content consumption habits have changed dramatically with users viewing content both across linear TV and App based new age content on mobile. We felt why should the best content out there be confined to viewing on small screen? Airtel Xstream enables a seamless viewing experience across both genres, on your large TV screen. Our partners Spring and Equinox have done a great job in bringing alive the larger-than-life viewing experience of Xstream, in this campaign. So from today - 'Jo Dekho Bada Dekho'.”

Heading the creative team, Arun Iyer, Founding Partner at Spring Marketing Capital said, “Airtel Xstream is a viewing experience like never before. Most people end up consuming content on their small screens and that is far from optimum. Which led us to the thought of Jo Dekho Bada Dekho. The execution was complex but Nitin and the team from Equinox were a delight to collaborate with in bringing this vision to life.”