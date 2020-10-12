IAA & UNICEF partner to promote gender equality in ads

UNICEF and India Chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA) have entered into a partnership to support research on gender representation in advertisements in India based on evidence and real-time validation.



This is based on the understanding that marketing plays a powerful role in shaping gender roles and perceptions and advertising is an important tool that can influence women and girls’ empowerment. The changing and evolving landscape of advertisements have a huge potential to promote gender-equitable practices, especially among young people.



The partnership with IAA will bring extensive technical expertise and leadership in the area of marketing advertising and media to the on-going research on gender representation and stereotypes in TV and digital advertisements in India, specifically those targeted towards children, adolescents and caregivers. The research will ascertain the level of gender stereotyping found in Indian advertisements and will create a baseline to measure change as well as initiate dialogue with advertising professionals and content creators. UNICEF supports women’s human rights and their empowerment, to create an environment in which gender-equal results can best be achieved for children.



IAA will identify the most viewed 1000 TV and Digital advertisements in India in the year 2019, provide technical insights and recommendations to the study, and help disseminate the findings to the advertising industry to advocate for more responsible and gender empowering advertising policies and practices.



Dr Yasmin Ali Haque, Representative, UNICEF India said, “Advertising has a massive impact on children. Building evidence and using it to advocate for re-thinking policies and practices is an important element of responsible advertising. We look forward to working with IAA to create an environment where the advertisement industry is truly a partner in empowering girls and women. We are also delighted to be collaborating with UN Women, The Sarojini Naidu Centre for Women's Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia and Population first for this initiative.”



Megha Tata, President IAA India Chapter said,"What an appropriate announcement to be making on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child which was yesterday. The India Chapter of the IAA has always taken the lead in matters concerning gender sensitization. I am glad we are joining hands with UNICEF to support the efforts on empowering girls and women. Ultimately a society and an industry that celebrates and genuinely practices gender parity across the board, is something we should all work towards. I also want to thank Clutter Cutters, BARC and TAM to have supported us in this meaningful initiative.”